CoreLogic To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2012 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreLogic® CLGX, a leading residential property information, analytics and services provider, confirmed today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2012 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 21, 2013. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the CoreLogic investor website at http://investor.corelogic.com.

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, February 22, 2013, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these results.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the event via webcast on the CoreLogic website at http://investor.corelogic.com. Alternatively, participants may use the following dial-in numbers: 1-866-543-6408 for U.S./Canada callers or 617-213-8899 for international callers. The Conference ID for the call is 75063583.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the CoreLogic investor website for 30 days and also through the conference call number 1-888-286-8010 for U.S./Canada participants or 617-801-6888 for international participants using Conference ID 66504121.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic CLGX is a leading property information, analytics and services provider in the United States and Australia. The company's combined data from public, contributory, and proprietary sources includes over 3.3 billion records spanning more than 40 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, transportation and government. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in seven countries. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

