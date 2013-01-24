AVG Technologies N.V. Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012 Financial Results

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- AVG Technologies N.V. AVG today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal Year 2012 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2012 following the close of market on Thursday, February 21, 2013. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT to review and discuss the Company's results.

What: AVG Technologies N.V. Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results Conference Call



When: Thursday, February 21, 2013



Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT



Live Call: +1 (877) 941-8416 (U.S. and Canada)





+1 (480) 629-9808 (International)



Replay: +1 (800) 406-7325 (U.S. and Canada), passcode 4592425#





+1 (303) 590-3030 (International), passcode 4592425#



Webcast: http://investors.avg.com

AVG's mission is to simplify, optimize and secure the Internet experience, providing peace of mind to a connected world. AVG's powerful yet easy-to-use software and online services put users in control of their Internet experience. By choosing AVG's software and services, users become part of a trusted global community that benefits from inherent network effects, mutual protection and support. AVG has grown its user base to 143 million active users as of September 30, 2012 and offers a product portfolio that targets the consumer and small business markets and includes Internet security, PC performance optimization, online backup, mobile security, identity protection and family safety software.

