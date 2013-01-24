Move, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2012 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Move, Inc. MOVE, the leader in online real estate, today announced it will issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2012, on Tuesday, February 12, 2013, after the market close. Move will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2012 financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial (877) 312-5848, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1155, five minutes prior to 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investor.move.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time February 12, 2013, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time February 16, 2013, by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, with Conference ID 89689878. A replay of the call will also be available at http://investor.move.com.

ABOUT MOVE

Move, Inc. MOVE, is the leader in online real estate and operator of REALTOR.com®, the official website of the National Association of REALTORS®; Move.com, a leading destination for new homes and rental listings, moving, home and garden, and home finance; ListHub™, the leading syndicator of real estate listings; Moving.com™; SeniorHousingNet; SocialBios; TigerLead®; and TOP PRODUCER® Systems. Move, Inc. is based in San Jose, California.

SOURCE Move, Inc.