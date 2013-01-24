Actions Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Up 23% Year-Over-Year

ZHUHAI, China, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Actions Semiconductor Co., Ltd. ACTS, one of China's leading fabless semiconductor companies that provides comprehensive portable multimedia and mobile internet system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for portable consumer electronics, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2012.

All financial results are reported on a U.S. GAAP basis.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $15.2 million, as compared to revenue of $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2012, and $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2011.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $54.3 million, compared to $47.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2011.

Net loss attributable to Actions Semiconductor's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $1.7 million or $0.02 per American Depositary Shares ("ADS"). Included in net loss for the fourth quarter was $2.5 million relating to an other-than-temporary impairment loss on investments. This compares to net income attributable to Actions Semiconductor's shareholders of $0.66 million or $0.01 per ADS, for the third quarter of 2012, and net loss attributable to Actions Semiconductor's shareholders of $0.1 million or $0.002 per ADS, for the fourth quarter of 2011.

Net loss attributable to Actions Semiconductor's shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $2.2 million or $0.03 per ADS. This compares to net income attributable to Actions Semiconductor's shareholders of $3.0 million or $0.04 per ADS, for the year ended December 31, 2011.

Actions Semiconductor reported gross margin of 32.1% for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to gross margin of 37.6% for the third quarter of 2012, and 37.6% for the fourth quarter of 2011. The Company ended the fourth quarter with $81.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, together with time deposits. Trading securities and marketable securities, current and non-current, were $142.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Since the share repurchase program commenced in 2007, the Company has invested approximately $45.6 million in repurchasing its shares. As of December 31, 2012, approximately 20.2 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) were repurchased.

"We are pleased that our 2012 growth initiatives centered on penetrating the tablet market resulted in a 23% increase in revenue for the fourth quarter and a 14% increase in revenue for the full year," stated Dr. Zhenyu Zhou, CEO of Actions Semiconductor. "By leveraging our core technology strengths in multimedia, we were able to launch two new tablet product families in 2012 and recently announced that new tablets from two brand name customers feature Actions' OWL series ATM7029 chipset."

"Heading into 2013, we are enthusiastic about the growth opportunities in the global whitebox tablet market. Improved performance and user experience is driving demand in this market segment. We believe the features for our second tablet product series, OWL, provide unprecedented levels of performance and power efficiency, and position the company for increasing traction in this growing market. While we anticipate normal seasonality in our business in the first quarter, based on the demand we are experiencing and the current market dynamics, we expect the OWL product series to drive revenue growth of at least 25% for the full year 2013," concluded Dr. Zhou.

Business Outlook

The following statements are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2013 ending March 31, 2013, Actions Semiconductor estimates revenue in the range of $12.0 to $13.0 million and gross margin of approximately 35%.

Conference Call Details

About Actions Semiconductor

Actions Semiconductor is one of China's leading fabless semiconductor companies that provides comprehensive portable multimedia and mobile internet system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for portable consumer electronics. Actions Semiconductor products include SoCs, firmware, software, solution development kits, as well as detailed specifications of other required components. Actions Semiconductor also provides total product and technology solutions that allow customers to quickly introduce new portable consumer electronics to the mass market in a cost effective way. The company is headquartered in Zhuhai, China, with offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen. For more information, please visit the Actions Semiconductor website at http://www.actions-semi.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning signs of positive indicators in the industry for next year, growth in the market driven by continued proliferation of applications within the PMP market and incremental rebound of overall demand for these products, Actions Semiconductor's belief that it is positioned to capture some upside from these trends, and Actions Semiconductor's future expectations with respect to revenue, gross margin, operating expenses and share-based compensation expense. Actions Semiconductor uses words like "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events and involve significant risks, both known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Actions Semiconductor's actual performance, financial condition or results of operations to be materially different from those suggested by the forward-looking statements including, among others, customers' cancellation or modification of their orders; our failure to accurately forecast demand for our products; the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from, any of our significant customers; fluctuations in our operating results; our inability to develop and sell new products; defects in or failures of our products; the expense and uncertainty involved in our customer design-win efforts; the financial viability of the distributors of our products; consumer demand; worldwide economic and political conditions; fluctuations in our costs to manufacture our products; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, test, assemble and ship our products; our ability to retain and attract key personnel; our ability to compete with our competitors; and our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and not infringe the intellectual property rights of others. Other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and that may affect our prospects in general are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Forms F-1, 20-F and 6-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Actions Semiconductor's future results, performance or achievements. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Actions Semiconductor undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or changed assumptions or circumstances.

ACTIONS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands of U.S. dollars)



At December 31, 2012

At September 30, 2012

At December 31, 2011



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents 71,336

40,044

33,207

Time deposits 10,000

-

-

Marketable securities 130,721

162,244

186,890

Trading securities 76

75

530

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of nil, $621 and $621 as of December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011 respectively 5,950

2,845

2,794

Notes receivable -

21

-

Amount due from a related party 340

158

9

Amount due from an equity method investee 79

113

64

Inventories 11,979

11,722

7,477

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,288

4,159

1,675

Income tax recoverable 189

-

-

Deferred tax assets 504

375

430

Total current assets 235,462

221,756

233,076















Investments in equity method investees 14,329

14,409

14,246

Other investments 16,305

18,833

17,334

Marketable securities 11,239

11,039

-

Rental deposits 49

43

49

Property, plant and equipment, net 32,321

32,133

32,939

Land use right 1,584

1,565

1,593

Acquired intangible assets, net 10,819

8,457

9,859

Deposit paid for acquisition of intangible assets -

1,088

-

Deferred tax assets 80

83

27

TOTAL ASSETS 322,188

309,406

309,123















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable 8,073

7,953

4,374

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,014

6,134

8,605

Short-term bank loans 20,500

12,000

12,000

Other liabilities 2,056

1,893

1,954

Income tax payable 49

118

238

Deferred tax liabilities 534

705

295

Total current liabilities 40,226

28,803

27,466















Other liabilities 13

6

458

Payable for acquisition of intangible assets -

-

153

Deferred tax liabilities 3,189

3,090

2,840

Total liabilities 43,428

31,899

30,917

Equity:











Ordinary shares 1

1

1

Additional paid-in capital 20,202

20,521

20,600

Accumulated other comprehensive income 35,751

32,523

32,589

Retained earnings 222,835

224,490

225,037

Total Actions Semiconductor Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 278,789

277,535

278,227

Non-controlling interest (29)

(28)

(21)

Total equity 278,760

277,507

278,206

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 322,188

309,406

309,123



ACTIONS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)

















Three months ended December 31,

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,











2012

2011

2012

2011



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

















Revenues:















Third-parties:















System-on-a-chip products

14,314

12,036

52,356

41,385 Semiconductor product testing services

28

58

179

317



14,342

12,094

52,535

41,702 Related-parties:















System-on-a-chip products

817

199

1,794

5,783 Total revenues

15,159

12,293

54,329

47,485 Cost of revenues:















Third-parties:















System-on-a-chip products

(9,697)

(7,513)

(33,814)

(25,454) Semiconductor product testing services

(15)

(34)

(100)

(176)



(9,712)

(7,547)

(33,914)

(25,630) Related-parties:















System-on-a-chip products

(587)

(127)

(1,193)

(3,367) Total cost of revenues

(10,299)

(7,674)

(35,107)

(28,997) Gross profit

4,860

4,619

19,222

18,488 Other operating income

136

227

896

1,523 Operating expenses:















Research and development

(6,195)

(5,984)

(23,739)

(22,086) General and administrative

(2,660)

(2,468)

(8,573)

(8,786) Selling and marketing

(364)

(307)

(1,281)

(1,195) Impairment on goodwill and intangible assets

-

-





(888) Total operating expenses

(9,219)

(8,759)

(33,593)

(32,955) Loss from operations

(4,223)

(3,913)

(13,475)

(12,944) Other income

1,674

270

1,547

4,066 Dividend income from an other investment

-

457

-

889 Investment income from an other investment

-

-

-

268 Fair value change in financial instruments

-

1

2

4 Gain on disposal of an other investment

-

-

-

195 Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investments

(2,543)

-

(2,543)

- Interest income

3,257

3,494

13,240

12,668 Interest expense

(63)

(52)

(250)

(144) (Loss) income before income taxes, share of net (loss) income of

equity method investees and noncontrolling interest

(1,898)

257

(1,479)

5,002 Income tax credit (expense)

370

(33)

(772)

(879) Equity in net (loss) income of equity method investees

(128)

(337)

41

(1,113) Net (loss) income

(1,656)

(113)

(2,210)

3,010 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest

1

1

8

(5) Net (loss) income attributable to Actions Semiconductor Co.,Ltd.

(1,655)

(112)

(2,202)

3,005

















Net (loss) income attributable to Actions Semiconductor Co.,Ltd.















Basic (per share)

(0.004)

(0.000)

(0.005)

0.007

















Diluted (per share)

(0.004)

(0.000)

(0.005)

0.007

















Basic (per ADS)

(0.024)

(0.002)

(0.032)

0.043 Diluted (per ADS)

(0.024)

(0.002)

(0.032)

0.042

















Weighted-average shares used in computation:















Basic

410,209,703

414,831,816

412,706,341

418,499,545 Diluted

410,209,703

414,831,816

412,706,341

433,983,105

















Weighted-average ADS used in computation :















Basic

68,368,284

69,138,636

68,784,390

69,749,924 Diluted

68,368,284

69,138,636

68,784,390

72,330,518

















Note: Share-based compensation recorded in each















expense classification above is as follows:















Research and development

229

475

1,090

1,449 General and administrative

67

139

312

393 Selling and marketing

12

19

52

68 Cost of revenues

-

1

10

18

ACTIONS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)

















Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,











2012

2012

2011



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Operating activities:











Net (loss) income

(1,656)

(2,210)

3,010 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by











Operating activities:











Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

548

2,290

2,109 Amortization of land use right

9

36

36 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

871

3,056

1,803 Utilization of subsidy from local authorities of Zhuhai, the People's Republic of China ("PRC")

(32)

(674)

(995) Write down of inventories

-

180

232 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

5

5

28 Loss on disposal of intangible assets

-

-

4 Impairment loss recognised in respect of goodwill

-

-

468 Impairment loss recognised in respect of intangible assets

-

-

420 Impairment loss recognised in respect of other investments

2,543

2,543

- Investment income from an other investment

-

-

(268) Gain on disposal of other investment

-

-

(195) Share of net loss (income) of equity method investees

128

(40)

1,113 Share-based compensation

308

1,465

1,928 Fair value change in financial instruments

-

(2)

(4) Deferred taxes

(205)

454

428 Proceeds from disposal of financial instruments

-

459

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

(3,098)

(3,150)

(947) Notes receivable

21

-

- Amount due from a related party

(182)

(331)

550 Inventories

(77)

(4,510)

(2,632) Amount due from an equity method investee

35

(14)

47 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(56)

(2,549)

1,736 Accounts payable

11

3,598

1,310 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,871

1,232

(3,002) Income tax recoverable

(189)

(189)

- Income tax payable

(70)

(190)

94 Rental deposit (paid) received

(5)

4

(8) Net cash provided by operating activities

2,780

1,463

7,265













Investing activities:











Increase in an equity method investees

-

(1,500)

(9,676) Investment income from an other investment

-

-

268 Purchase of other investments

-

-

(13,727) Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

32,995

178,975

278,568 Purchase of marketable securities

-

(132,376)

(272,240) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

22

34 Proceeds from the disposal of other investments

-

-

195 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(168)

(1,147)

(7,472) Purchase of intangible assets

(3,086)

(3,867)

(2,642) Deposit paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

-

(1,088)

- (Increase) decrease in time deposits

(10,000)

(10,000)

34 Net cash from (used in) investing activities

19,741

29,019

(26,658)













Financing activities:











Proceeds from short-term bank loans

8,500

8,500

12,000 Advance subsidy from local authorities of Zhuhai, the PRC

167

299

711 Proceeds from exercise of stock option

210

2,290

671 Repurchase of ordinary shares

(836)

(4,151)

(6,251) Net cash from financing activities

8,041

6,938

7,131













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

30,562

37,420

(12,262)













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

40,044

33,207

42,872













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

730

709

2,597 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

71,336

71,336

33,207



SOURCE Actions Semiconductor Co., Ltd.