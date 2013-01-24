SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly And Year-End Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group SIVB has released its fourth quarter and full-year 2012 financial results. Please visit SVB's Investor Relations website at http://ir.svb.com to view the earnings release.

Conference call: The company will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time today to discuss the results.

Dial-in information: Dial (877) 663-9523 or (404) 665-9482, and reference the conference ID 88104520

Audio webcast: A live webcast of the audio portion of the call can be accessed on SVB's investor relations website at http://ir.svb.com.

Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, January 24, 2013 through midnight on Wednesday, January 30, 2013, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and referencing conference ID number 88104520. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on www.svb.com for 12 months beginning Thursday, January 24, 2013.

About SVB Financial Group For nearly three decades, SVB Financial Group and its subsidiaries, including Silicon Valley Bank, have been dedicated to helping entrepreneurs succeed. SVB Financial Group is a financial holding company that serves companies in the technology, life science, venture capital and premium wine industries. Offering diversified financial services through Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Analytics, SVB Capital, SVB Global and SVB Private Bank, SVB Financial Group provides clients with commercial, investment, international and private banking services. The company also offers funds management, broker-dealer transactions and asset management, as well as the added value of its knowledge and networks worldwide. Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., SVB Financial Group SIVB operates through 27 offices in the U.S. and international operations in China, India, Israel and the United Kingdom.

Banking services are provided by Silicon Valley Bank, a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve.



