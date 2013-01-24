Seacoast Reports Improvements For The Fourth Quarter

STUART, Fla., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

Profitability improvement plan on target

Core costs down $625,000 in the fourth quarter, comparable with core cost reductions of $727,000 in the third quarter (versus second quarter 2012)

Targeting $7.4 million in reduced expenses in 2013

Continued acceleration in new households, deposit and fee income growth

Total households increase 9.4 percent year over year

Strong growth in noninterest bearing deposits of 28.8 percent over prior year

Fee based revenues up 14.9 percent year over year for the fourth quarter

Credit quality improvements continue in the quarter

Nonperforming loans decline by 7.9 percent compared to last quarter

Other real estate owned down 43.2 percent compared to 2011

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ-NMS: SBCF), today reported 2012 fourth quarter net income of $240,000, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2011. Net loss of $710,000 for the full year compared to net income of $6.7 million for the year 2011. Net loss available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter and the year 2012 totaled, respectively, $697,000 or $0.01 diluted earnings per share (DEPS), and $4.5 million or $0.05 DEPS. These figures compare to net income of $0.02 DEPS and $0.03 DEPS a year ago for the same periods, respectively.

Net pre-provision income, excluding securities gains, the change in fair value of loans available for sale, branch consolidation and severance costs and loss on sale of other real estate owned ("OREO") and other assets was $2.9 million for the quarter. "Our growth initiatives continued to perform well during the quarter and for the entire year," said Dennis S. Hudson, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Loan growth began to accelerate this quarter as a result of our expanded business loan production teams, which helped us maintain a stable net interest margin."

During 2012, we added 11 commercial loan officers, including 6 in the second half of 2012, to improve new loan production. In the fourth quarter 2012, new commercial loan production totaled $49.6 million, compared to $25.1 million last quarter. We expect to see continued growth in overall loan production throughout 2013 as additional resources are added and we further build upon our business household growth initiatives. This will include making further investments in revenue producing commercial and mortgage loan officers in 2013.

Net income for the year 2012 was impacted by our decision at mid-year to accelerate the reduction of problem loans and foreclosed properties. We took this action in part to take advantage of improving market conditions. These actions continued in the current quarter with $4.6 million in charge offs which were offset with $2.4 million in recoveries related to loans previously charged off. Shortly after year-end a problem commercial loan, which was moved last quarter to available for sale and valued based on market bids at $10.3 million was sold for a net loss (reflected in the quarter) of $1.2 million. Foreclosed properties were reduced by 43.2 percent during the year and nonperforming loans declined by 7.9 percent compared to the last quarter.

In addition, we took final charges totaling $490,000 during the current quarter related to branch consolidation and severance costs associated with our Profitability Improvement Plan for 2013 which was announced last quarter. This plan is on target and is expected to reduce our core overhead structure by approximately $4.9 million annually in 2013. We expect our losses on OREO and asset disposition expense will be reduced by $2.8 million in 2013 and we also expect the provision for loan losses to be significantly lower in 2013.

Highlights for the quarter:

In the fourth quarter loans increased $23.6 million or 7.9 percent annualized reflecting improving commercial and consumer loan production, as well as, continued strong residential mortgage production;

or 7.9 percent annualized reflecting improving commercial and consumer loan production, as well as, continued strong residential mortgage production; Mortgage banking fees for the quarter increased by $350,000 or 51.5% compared to 2011 and totaled $3.7 million for the year compared to $2.1 million for last year, up 73.4%;

or 51.5% compared to 2011 and totaled for the year compared to for last year, up 73.4%; Interchange fees and service charges on deposit accounts grew by 21.4% and 4.9%, respectively, compared with last year's fourth quarter, reflecting strong growth in our core customer franchise;

Ending noninterest bearing demand deposits increased by $94.5 million or 28.8 percent for the year and 13.4 percent annualized linked quarter on continued strong core retail and commercial account growth;

or 28.8 percent for the year and 13.4 percent annualized linked quarter on continued strong core retail and commercial account growth; Nonperforming loans declined by 7.9 percent compared to last quarter and nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 2.43 percent from 2.56 percent for the third quarter 2012;

Savings, NOW and money market deposits increased $91.2 million linked quarter or 9.8 percent, in part reflecting a seasonal increase in local municipalities' deposits, which are up $95.9 million compared to a year ago; and

linked quarter or 9.8 percent, in part reflecting a seasonal increase in local municipalities' deposits, which are up compared to a year ago; and The improved deposit mix resulted in a decline of 6 and 36 basis points in the cost of deposits compared to the third quarter and fourth quarter a year ago, respectively.

Over the past several years we have implemented focused tactical initiatives designed to produce strong organic growth of our core customer account franchise. Since the fourth quarter 2010, we have increased total core customer funding by $377 million or 31.4 percent and improved our funding mix by increasing noninterest bearing deposits to 24.0 percent of total deposits from 17.7 percent at year end 2010. Total core customer funding increased by 13.8 percent over the past year.















2012 vs 2011 Change

2012 vs 2010 Change

(Dollars in thousands) 2012 Fourth Quarter

2011 Fourth Quarter

2010 Fourth Quarter





Customer Relationship Funding



















Demand deposits (noninterest bearing) $ 422,833

$ 328,356

$ 289,621

28.8 % 46.0 % NOW 509,371

469,631

401,005

8.5

27.0

Savings deposits 164,956

133,578

113,082

23.5

45.9

Money market accounts 343,915

319,152

298,538

7.8

15.2

Time certificates of deposit 317,886

468,024

534,982

(32.1)

(40.6)

Total Deposits $ 1,758,961

$ 1,718,741

$ 1,637,228

2.3

7.4

Sweep repurchase agreements $ 136,803

$ 136,252

$ 98,213

0.4

39.3

Total core customer funding (1) $ 1,577,878

$ 1,386,969

$ 1,200,459

13.8

31.4

Demand deposit mix (noninterest bearing) 24.0 % 19.1 % 17.7 %







Total checking and savings deposit mix (2) 81.9 % 72.8 % 67.3 %





























(1) Total deposits and sweep repurchase agreements, excluding certificates of deposits.





(2) Total deposits less time certificates.













Seacoast has maintained strong regulatory capital ratios over the past two years. The estimated total risk-based capital ratio at year-end increased to 18.3 percent, up from 17.8 percent at year end 2010. The estimated tangible common equity ratio was 5.3 percent at year-end 2012. Recovering the deferred tax asset valuation allowance would increase this ratio to 7.2 percent.

Average earning assets for the fourth quarter are up $35.8 million from the prior year with average loans up $31.7 million on retained loan production of $287 million over the last twelve months. New loan growth has been concentrated in smaller average balance commercial loans and residential home purchase transactions consistent with our concentration management objectives. Offsetting loan growth has been nonperforming loan resolutions, refinancing and early payoffs as a result of the low rate environment. Total loans increased to $1.226 billion at year-end 2012, up $18.0 million compared to the prior year and including available for sale loans increased by $47.2 million compared to a year ago.

Total revenue (excluding securities gains and change in fair value of loans available for sale) for year was $86.3 million, up $1.1 million as a result of increased loan growth, lower funding costs and improved fees as a result of retail and small business deposit account growth, and improvements in loan production. Noninterest income (excluding securities gains) was up $726,000 or 14.9 percent in the fourth quarter compared with a year ago and was up for the full year by $3.1 million or 16.9 percent compared with 2011.

(Dollars in thousands) Q-4

2012 Q-3

2012 Q-2

2012 Q-1

2012 Q-4 2011 Noninterest Income:









Service charges on deposit accounts $1,677 $1,620 $1,487 $1,461 $1,599 Trust income 592 550 564 573 530 Mortgage banking fees 1,030 1,155 902 623 680 Brokerage commissions and fees 292 247 298 234 258 Marine finance fees 258 279 244 330 333 Interchange income 1,157 1,119 1,154 1,071 953 Other deposit based EFT fees 83 70 84 99 78 Other 520 639 486 546 452 Total 5,609 5,679 5,219 4,937 4,883 Change in fair value of loans available for sale (1,238) 0 0 0 0 Securities gains 582 48 3,615 3,374 1,083

$4,953 $5,727 $8,834 $8,311 $5,966

Over the last three years we have been investing in people to expand and help drive further increases in revenues from mortgage banking. Mortgage banking fees increased $1.6 million or 73.4 percent for the year 2012 compared to 2011.

Additionally, investments were made in commercial relationship managers in 2012 to help accelerate our commercial loan production in 2013 and improve revenue growth in the last half of 2012.

Revenue earned from service charges on deposits, and interchange income increased over the prior year as a result of increased households. Retail household growth has been a focus over the past several years and more recently the addition of new commercial relationship managers were added for increased loan production and has also aided in efforts to attract new commercial deposit accounts. Household acquisition for 2012 included 6,585 new personal retail checking relationships, an increase of 9.4 percent from 2011. Likewise, new commercial business checking deposit relationships increased by 21.9 percent compared with one year ago. Along with the new relationships, our programs have improved market share, increased average services per household and decreased customer attrition.

Credit quality continued to improve this quarter with nonperforming loans declining $3.5 million from the third quarter 2012 and over $4.9 million of loans were moved to other real estate owned which increased by $3.0 million. Nonperforming assets totaled $52.8 million at quarter end, up $3.4 million compared to a year earlier but down $496,000 from last quarter. The ratio of nonaccrual loans and accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more to total loans at December 31, 2012 was 3.34 percent down from 3.70 percent at September 30, 2012. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30–89 days past due) remained nominal at 0.29 percent of loans outstanding. These improvements together with lower net charge offs resulted in a lower allowance loan losses of 1.80 percent of total loans for the fourth quarter 2012 compared to 1.92 percent last quarter.

Core operating expenses (total noninterest expenses less losses on other real estate owned, expenses related to branch consolidation and organizational changes and other asset disposition expenses) have been managed lower throughout the year as noted in the table below. Noninterest expenses for 2012 totaled $82.5 million compared to $77.8 million, an increase of $4.7 million. This was due to added personnel related to growth initiatives, increased health insurance expense, severance related to organizational changes, branch consolidation expenses and outsourced data processing costs. Core operating expenses were $18.9 million in the fourth quarter or an annual run rate of $75.6 million.

The organizational changes and branch closures completed during the third and fourth quarters together with the other components of our profitability implementation plan announced last quarter are expected to reduce core operating expenses in 2013.

Core operating expense trends are presented in the table below:

(Dollars in thousands)

Q-4 2012 Q-3 2012 Q-2 2012 Q-1 2012 Q-4 2011 Noninterest Expense:

























Salaries and wages

$7,259 $7,442 $7,435 $7,055 $6,889 Employee benefits

1,860 1,924 1,916 2,010 1,447 Outsourced data processing costs

1,904 1,923 1,834 1,721 1,677 Telephone / data lines

293 299 297 289 285 Occupancy expense

1,896 1,876 1,943 1,882 1,795 Furniture and equipment expense

585 556 607 495 525 Marketing expense

707 785 677 926 947 Legal and professional fees

1,114 1,122 1,637 1,776 1,299 FDIC assessments

697 695 707 706 679 Amortization of intangibles

195 196 196 201 212 Other

2,428 2,018 2,314 2,163 2,264 Total Core Operating Expense

18,938 18,836 19,563 19,224 18,019













Severance and organizational changes

84 839 0 0 412 Branch consolidation

407 232 0 0 0 Recovery of prior legal fees

0 (500) 0 0 0 Net loss on OREO

157 561 790 1,959 1,254 Asset dispositions expense

200 364 368 527 275 Total

$19,785 $20,332 $20,721 $21,710 $19,960

The net interest margin was up 5 basis points linked quarter to 3.22 percent, but was lower by 20 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The margin was aided by lower costs for interest bearing liabilities increased and improved mix of earning assets, which was offset by lower asset yields caused by Federal Reserve actions to stimulate economic growth. In addition the net interest margin continues to be impacted by higher levels of overnight liquidity and short-term investments. The average cost of deposits decreased 6 basis points to 0.20 percent during the fourth quarter 2012, and the total cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased from 0.77 percent for the fourth quarter 2011 to 0.42 percent in the fourth quarter. The mix in deposits continues to improve, which strengthens the net interest margin, and is a result of our tactical activities designed to attract, onboard and retain new household relationships. Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased to 24.0 percent of total deposits from 19.1 percent a year ago and total transaction accounts and customer sweep repurchase agreements now account for more than half of total customer relationship funding.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, January 25, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its earnings results and business trends.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company's website at www.seacoastbanking.net. The link to the live audio webcast is located in the subsection "Presentations" under the heading "Investor Services". Beginning the afternoon of January 25, 2013, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. This webcast will be archived and available for one year.

Seacoast, with approximately $2.1 billion in assets, is one of the largest independent commercial banking organizations in Florida. Seacoast has 34 offices in South and Central Florida and is headquartered on Florida's Treasure Coast, which is one of the wealthiest areas in the nation.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, ability to realized deferred tax assets, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls and for integration of banks that we have acquired, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "support", "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "further", "point to," "project," "could," "intend" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses. The risks of mergers and acquisitions, include, without limitation: unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the merger being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectations; the risks of customer and employee loss and business disruption, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures and solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as the difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)













SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) December 31,

December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011

Summary of Earnings















Net income (loss) $ 240

$ 2,548

$ (710)

$ 6,667

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (697)

1,611

(4,458)

2,919



















Net interest income (1) 16,254

17,020

64,990

67,059



















Performance Ratios















Return on average assets-GAAP basis (2), (3) 0.05 % 0.48 % (0.03) % 0.32 % Return on average tangible assets (2), (3), (4) 0.07

0.51

(0.01)

0.35



















Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis (2), (3) 0.58

6.17

(0.43)

4.03



















Net interest margin (1), (2) 3.22

3.42

3.22

3.42



















Per Share Data















Net income (loss) diluted-GAAP basis $ (0.01)

$ 0.02

$ (0.05)

$ 0.03

Net income (loss) basic-GAAP basis (0.01)

0.02

(0.05)

0.03



















Cash dividends declared 0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00











































December 31, Increase/







2012

2011

(Decrease)

Credit Analysis















Net charge-offs year-to-date



$ 14,257

$ 14,153

0.7 % Net charge-offs to average loans



1.16 % 1.16 % 0.0

Loan loss provision year-to-date



$ 10,796

$ 1,974

446.9

Allowance to loans at end of period



1.80 % 2.12 % (15.1)



















Nonperforming loans



$ 40,955

$ 28,526

43.6

Other real estate owned



11,887

20,946

(43.2)

Total non-performing assets



$ 52,842

$ 49,472

6.8



















Restructured loans (accruing)



$ 41,946

$ 71,611

(41.4)



















Nonperforming assets to loans and other real















estate owned at end of period



4.27 % 4.03 % 6.0



















Nonperforming assets to total assets



2.43 % 2.31 % 5.2



















Selected Financial Data















Total assets



$ 2,173,929

$ 2,137,375

1.7

Securities available for sale (at fair value)



643,050

648,362

(0.8)

Securities held for investment (at amortized cost)



13,818

19,977

(30.8)

Net loans



1,203,977

1,182,509

1.8

Deposits



1,758,961

1,718,741

2.3

Total shareholders' equity



165,546

170,077

(2.7)

Common shareholders' equity



116,800

122,580

(4.7)

Book value per share common



1.23

1.29

(4.7)

Tangible book value per share



1.73

1.77

(2.3)

Tangible common book value per share (5)



1.22

1.27

(3.9)

Average shareholders' equity to average assets



7.81 % 8.01 % (2.5)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5), (6)



5.31

5.63

(5.7)



















Average Balances (Year-to-Date)















Total assets



$ 2,117,075

$ 2,063,684

2.6

Less: intangible assets



1,889

2,708

(30.2)

Total average tangible assets



$ 2,115,186

$ 2,060,976

2.6



















Total equity



$ 165,381

$ 165,296

0.1

Less: intangible assets



1,889

2,708

(30.2)

Total average tangible equity



$ 163,492

$ 162,588

0.6























































(1) Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. (2) These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. (3) The calculation of ROA and ROE do not include the mark-to-market unrealized gains (losses) because the unrealized gains (losses) are not included in net income (loss). (4) The Company believes that return on average assets and equity excluding the impacts of noncash amortization expense on intangible assets is a better measurement of the Company's trend in earnings growth. (5) The Company defines tangible common equity as total shareholders equity less preferred stock and intangible assets. (6) The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio used by the investment community to measure capital adequacy. n/m = not meaningful





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)







SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES



























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2012

2011

2012

2011















Interest on securities:













Taxable $ 3,130

$ 4,499

$ 13,964

$ 17,500 Nontaxable 12

17

80

140 Interest and fees on loans 14,438

15,351

58,290

62,355 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 226

191

953

797 Total Interest Income 17,806

20,058

73,287

80,792















Interest on deposits 275

531

1,522

2,371 Interest on time certificates 598

1,826

3,969

8,615 Interest on borrowed money 725

727

2,987

2,967 Total Interest Expense 1,598

3,084

8,478

13,953















Net Interest Income 16,208

16,974

64,809

66,839 Provision for loan losses 1,136

432

10,796

1,974 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 15,072

16,542

54,013

64,865















Noninterest income:













Service charges on deposit accounts 1,677

1,599

6,245

6,262 Trust income 592

530

2,279

2,111 Mortgage banking fees 1,030

680

3,710

2,140 Brokerage commissions and fees 292

258

1,071

1,122 Marine finance fees 258

333

1,111

1,209 Interchange income 1,157

953

4,501

3,808 Other deposit based EFT fees 83

78

336

318 Other 520

452

2,191

1,375

5,609

4,883

21,444

18,345 Change in fair value of loan held for sale (1,238)

0

(1,238)

0 Securities gains, net 582

1,083

7,619

1,220 Total Noninterest Income 4,953

5,966

27,825

19,565















Noninterest expenses:













Salaries and wages 7,342

7,301

29,935

27,288 Employee benefits 1,860

1,447

7,710

5,875 Outsourced data processing costs 1,904

1,677

7,382

6,583 Telephone / data lines 293

285

1,178

1,179 Occupancy 2,241

1,795

8,146

7,627 Furniture and equipment 647

525

2,319

2,291 Marketing 707

947

3,095

2,917 Legal and professional fees 1,114

1,299

5,241

6,137 FDIC assessments 697

679

2,805

3,013 Amortization of intangibles 195

212

788

847 Asset dispositions expense 200

275

1,459

2,281 Net loss on other real estate owned and repossessed assets 157

1,254

3,467

3,751 Other 2,428

2,264

9,023

7,974 Total Noninterest Expenses 19,785

19,960

82,548

77,763















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 240

2,548

(710)

6,667 Provision for income taxes 0

0

0

0















Net Income (Loss) 240

2,548

(710)

6,667 Preferred stock dividends and accretion on preferred stock discount 937

937

3,748

3,748 Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders $ (697)

$ 1,611

$ (4,458)

$ 2,919















Per share of common stock:





























Net income (loss) diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.02

$ (0.05)

$ 0.03 Net income (loss) basic (0.01)

0.02

(0.05)

0.03 Cash dividends declared 0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00















Average diluted shares outstanding 94,606,884

94,364,433

94,505,805

93,801,073 Average basic shares outstanding 93,909,930

93,570,748

93,743,787

93,511,983

































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES















December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2012

2011











Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 45,620

$ 41,136

Interest bearing deposits with other banks 129,367

125,945

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 174,987

167,081











Securities:







Available for sale (at fair value) 643,050

648,362

Held for investment (at amortized cost) 13,818

19,977

Total Securities 656,868

668,339











Loans available for sale 36,021

6,795











Loans, net of deferred costs 1,226,081

1,208,074

Less: Allowance for loan losses (22,104)

(25,565)

Net Loans 1,203,977

1,182,509











Bank premises and equipment, net 34,465

34,227

Other real estate owned 11,887

20,946

Other intangible assets 1,501

2,289

Other assets 54,223

55,189



$ 2,173,929

$ 2,137,375











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities







Deposits







Demand deposits (noninterest bearing) $ 422,833

$ 328,356

NOW 509,371

469,631

Savings deposits 164,956

133,578

Money market accounts 343,915

319,152

Other time certificates 182,495

244,886

Brokered time certificates 8,203

4,558

Time certificates of $100,000 or more 127,188

218,580

Total Deposits 1,758,961

1,718,741











Federal funds purchased and securities sold under







agreements to repurchase, maturing within 30 days 136,803

136,252

Borrowed funds 50,000

50,000

Subordinated debt 53,610

53,610

Other liabilities 9,009

8,695



2,008,383

1,967,298











Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock - Series A 48,746

47,497

Common stock 9,484

9,469

Additional paid in capital 222,851

222,048

Accumulated deficit (118,611)

(114,152)

Treasury stock (62)

(13)



162,408

164,849

Accumulated other comprehensive gain, net 3,138

5,228

Total Shareholders' Equity 165,546

170,077



$ 2,173,929

$ 2,137,375











Common Shares Outstanding 94,837,170

94,686,801











Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2011 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date.























CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA



(Unaudited)













SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES





































QUARTERS





2012 Last 12

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Third Second First Months

Net income $ 240

$ 447

$ (2,335)

$ 938

$ (710)























Operating Ratios



















Return on average assets-GAAP basis (2),(3) 0.05 % 0.08 % (0.44) % 0.18 % (0.03) % Return on average tangible assets (2),(3),(4) 0.07

0.11

(0.42)

0.20

(0.01)























Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis (2),(3) 0.58

1.09

(5.56)

2.26

(0.43)























Net interest margin (1),(2) 3.22

3.17

3.17

3.33

3.22

Average equity to average assets 7.73

7.77

7.90

7.85

7.81























Credit Analysis



















Net charge-offs $ 2,151

$ 2,416

$ 6,275

$ 3,415

$ 14,257

Net charge-offs to average loans 0.69 % 0.79 % 2.05 % 1.13 % 1.16 % Loan loss provision $ 1,136

$ 900

$ 6,455

$ 2,305

$ 10,796

Allowance to loans at end of period 1.80 % 1.92 % 2.02 % 2.01 %

























Restructured loans (accruing) $ 41,946

44,179

54,842

57,665



























Nonperforming loans $ 40,955

44,450

48,482

41,716





Other real estate owned 11,887

8,888

7,219

15,530





Nonperforming assets $ 52,842

$ 53,338

$ 55,701

$ 57,246





Nonperforming assets to loans and other



















real estate owned at end of period 4.27 % 4.40 % 4.53 % 4.65 %



Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.43

2.56

2.64

2.64





Nonaccrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more



















past due to loans outstanding at end of period 3.34

3.70

3.97

3.43



























Per Share Common Stock



















Net income (loss) diluted-GAAP basis $ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.00

$ (0.05)

Net income (loss) basic-GAAP basis (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.03)

0.00

$ (0.05)























Cash dividends declared -

-

-

-

$ -

Book value per share common 1.23

1.25

1.24

1.30



























Average Balances



















Total assets $ 2,111,986

$ 2,096,694

$ 2,133,713

$ 2,126,186





Less: Intangible assets 1,596

1,793

1,988

2,184





Total average tangible assets $ 2,110,390

$ 2,094,901

$ 2,131,725

$ 2,124,002



























Total equity $ 163,341

$ 162,902

$ 168,457

$ 166,874





Less: Intangible assets 1,596

1,793

1,988

2,184





Total average tangible equity $ 161,745

$ 161,109

$ 166,469

$ 164,690



























(1) Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.

(2) These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.

(3) The calculation of ROA and ROE do not include the mark-to-market unrealized gains (losses), because the unrealized gains (losses) are not included in net income (loss). (4) The Company believes that return on average assets and equity excluding the impacts of noncash amortization expense on intangible assets is a better measurement of the Company's trend in earnings growth.





















































December 31,

December 31,





SECURITIES







2012

2011





Mortgage-backed



















U.S. Treasury and U.S. Government Agencies







$ 1,707

$ 1,724





Mortgage-backed







640,445

645,471





Obligations of states and political subdivisions







898

1,167





Other securities







0

0





Securities Available for Sale







643,050

648,362



























Mortgage-backed







5,965

12,315





Obligations of states and political subdivisions







6,353

6,662





Other securities







1,500

1,000





Securities Held for Investment







13,818

19,977





Total Securities







$ 656,868

$ 668,339



























































December 31,

December 31,





LOANS







2012

2011





Construction and land development







$ 60,736

$ 49,184





Real estate mortgage







1,056,159

1,054,599





Installment loans to individuals







46,930

50,611





Commercial and financial







61,903

53,105





Other loans







353

575





Total Loans







$ 1,226,081

$ 1,208,074































































































AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES (1) (Unaudited)















SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES



































2012

2011



Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Average Yield/

Average Yield/

Average Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance Rate

Balance Rate

Balance Rate





















Assets

















Earning assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable $ 604,412 2.07 % $ 572,328 2.23 % $ 614,939 2.93 % Nontaxable 1,670 4.31

1,972 6.49

2,591 4.17

Total Securities 606,082 2.08

574,300 2.24

617,530 2.93





















Federal funds sold and other

















investments 162,599 0.55

209,461 0.46

147,017 0.52





















Loans, net 1,241,711 4.64

1,223,313 4.68

1,210,028 5.05





















Total Earning Assets 2,010,392 3.53

2,007,074 3.54

1,974,575 4.04





















Allowance for loan losses (23,820)



(24,807)



(27,689)



Cash and due from banks 39,321



29,227



35,312



Premises and equipment 34,566



35,003



34,517



Other assets 51,527



50,197



68,751

























$ 2,111,986



$ 2,096,694



$ 2,085,466











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















NOW (2) $ 449,476 0.11 % $ 419,007 0.15 % $ 422,480 0.20 % Savings deposits 161,156 0.09

157,577 0.11

131,554 0.11

Money market accounts (2) 346,089 0.13

350,213 0.21

325,111 0.34

Time deposits 330,556 0.72

358,504 0.82

475,666 1.52

Federal funds purchased and

















other short term borrowings 131,628 0.23

140,932 0.24

127,956 0.22

Other borrowings 103,610 2.50

103,610 2.57

103,610 2.50





















Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,522,515 0.42

1,529,843 0.49

1,586,377 0.77





















Demand deposits (noninterest-bearing) 416,482



394,467



326,215



Other liabilities 9,648



9,482



9,017



Total Liabilities 1,948,645



1,933,792



1,921,609























Shareholders' equity 163,341



162,902



163,857

























$ 2,111,986



$ 2,096,694



$ 2,085,466























Interest expense as a % of earning assets

0.32 %

0.37 %

0.62 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets

3.22



3.17



3.42





























































(1) On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed on an annualized basis using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances. (2) Certain reclassifications have been made to prior years' presentations to conform to the current year presentation.





















CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA



(Unaudited)









SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES





































2012

2011 (Dollars in thousands) Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter





















Customer Relationship Funding (Period End)

















Demand deposits (noninterest bearing) $ 422,833

$ 409,145

$ 393,681

$ 394,532

$ 328,356 NOW accounts 509,371

420,477

420,449

436,712

469,631 Money market accounts 343,915

348,275

346,191

330,409

319,152 Savings savings accounts 164,956

158,208

156,019

148,068

133,578 Time certificates of deposit 317,886

343,361

373,244

427,738

468,024 Total Deposits 1,758,961

1,679,466

1,689,584

1,737,459

1,718,741





















Sweep repurchase agreements 136,803

122,393

139,489

149,316

136,252 Total core customer funding (1) 1,577,878

1,458,498

1,455,829

1,459,037

1,386,969











































(1) Total deposits and sweep repurchase agreements, excluding certificates of deposits.























