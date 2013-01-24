First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Results And 26th Year Of Consecutive Earnings Growth

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. FFIN today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2012 of $18.32 million, up 4.88 percent compared with earnings of $17.47 million in the same quarter last year. Basic earnings per share were $0.58 for the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with $0.56 in the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 increased 1.49 percent to $38.75 million compared with $38.18 million in the same period of 2011. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 4.17 percent compared with 4.44 percent in the same quarter last year and 4.26 percent in the third quarter of this year.

The provision for loan losses was $642 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with $1.22 million in the same quarter last year and $787 thousand in the third quarter of this year. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 1.22 percent at December 31, 2012, compared with 1.53 percent at September 30, 2012, and 1.64 percent at December 31, 2011. Classified loans totaled $67.14 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $76.48 million at September 30, 2012, and $87.31 million at December 31, 2011.

Noninterest income increased 16.85 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 to $14.95 million compared with $12.79 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees increased to $3.62 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with $3.15 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to continued growth in the fair value of Trust assets managed to $2.85 billion from $2.43 billion a year ago. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 11.55 percent to $3.96 million compared with $3.55 million in the same quarter last year. The net gain on securities sold during the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $565 thousand compared to $164 thousand in the same quarter of 2011.

Noninterest expense increased in the fourth quarter of 2012 to $28.63 million from $26.26 million in the same quarter last year. The Company's efficiency ratio was 49.86 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with 48.33 percent in the same quarter last year. Included in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $718 thousand related to the Company's consolidation of its charters and databases, which was discussed in a prior release.

For the year, net income increased 8.57 percent to $74.23 million from $68.37 million in 2011, making 2012 the 26th consecutive year of earnings increases for the Company. Basic earnings per share rose to $2.36 for the year from $2.17 in the previous year.

Net interest income increased 1.77 percent for the year to $154.68 million from $152.00 million a year ago. The provision for loan losses for 2012 totaled $3.48 million compared with $6.63 million in the previous year. Noninterest income was $57.21 million for the year compared with $51.44 million for the same period a year ago. Noninterest expense rose in 2012 to $109.05 million compared with $104.62 million in 2011.

As of December 31, 2012, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $4.50 billion compared with $4.12 billion a year ago. Loans grew 16.91 percent and totaled $2.09 billion at year end compared with loans of $1.79 billion a year ago. Total deposits were $3.63 billion as of December 31, 2012, which represents an 8.93 percent growth over $3.33 billion a year earlier. Shareholders' equity rose to $556.96 million as of December 31, 2012, compared with $508.54 million in the previous year.

"We are pleased to report to our shareholders another record breaking year, and the 26th year of increased earnings especially in light of a stagnant National economy and very low interest rates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "Our company experienced substantial internal growth in deposits and loans which could not have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of my associates and the support we receive from our shareholders and great customers."

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that operates 11 banking regions with 55 locations in Texas including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Crowley, Decatur, Eastland, Fort Worth, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Moran, Odessa, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Trent, Trophy Club, Waxahachie, Weatherford and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with six locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)











































Quarter Ended





2012



2011

ASSETS:

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 207,018

$ 128,606

$ 122,534

$ 131,163

$ 146,239

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

139,676



25,633



25,794



84,169



104,597

Interest-bearing time deposits in banks

49,005



67,506



74,594



62,018



61,175

Fed funds sold

14,045



23,400



10,100



11,200



-

Investment securities

1,820,096



1,883,864



1,963,367



1,963,341



1,844,998

Loans

2,088,623



2,003,854



1,918,292



1,798,867



1,786,544



Allowance for loan losses

(34,839)



(34,932)



(34,747)



(34,529)



(34,315)

Net loans

2,053,784



1,968,922



1,883,545



1,764,338



1,752,229

Premises and equipment

84,122



80,580



80,404



79,308



76,483

Goodwill

71,865



71,865



71,865



71,865



71,865

Other intangible assets

108



136



175



213



257

Other assets

62,293



60,035



59,426



59,635



62,688



Total assets $ 4,502,012

$ 4,310,547

$ 4,291,804

$ 4,227,250

$ 4,120,531



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,311,708

$ 1,200,154

$ 1,156,238

$ 1,125,577

$ 1,101,576

Interest-bearing deposits

2,320,876



2,244,244



2,235,942



2,272,495



2,233,222



Total deposits

3,632,584



3,444,398



3,392,180



3,398,072



3,334,798

Short-term borrowings

259,697



254,480



251,428



237,567



207,756

Other liabilities

52,768



61,757



113,933



74,606



69,440

Shareholders' equity

556,963



549,912



534,263



517,005



508,537





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,502,012

$ 4,310,547

$ 4,291,804

$ 4,227,250

$ 4,120,531









































































Quarter Ended





2012



2011

INCOME STATEMENTS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Interest income $ 39,801

$ 40,287

$ 39,911

$ 39,797

$ 39,888

Interest expense

1,049



1,168



1,355



1,540



1,704

Net interest income

38,752



39,119



38,556



38,257



38,184

Provision for loan losses

642



787



759



1,296



1,221

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

38,110



38,332



37,797



36,961



36,963

Noninterest income

14,948



15,499



13,464



13,298



12,792

Noninterest expense

28,633



27,203



26,745



26,468



26,257



Net income before income taxes

24,425



26,628



24,516



23,791



23,498

Income tax expense

6,107



6,828



6,165



6,035



6,032



Net income $ 18,318

$ 19,800

$ 18,351

$ 17,756

$ 17,466



































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.58

$ 0.63

$ 0.58

$ 0.56

$ 0.56

Net income - diluted

0.58



0.63



0.58



0.56



0.55

Cash dividends declared

0.25



0.25



0.25



0.24



0.24

Shares outstanding - end of period

31,496,881



31,488,530



31,481,747



31,477,483



31,459,635

Average outstanding shares - basic

31,490,402



31,484,375



31,478,980



31,466,706



31,454,197

Average outstanding shares - diluted

31,530,907



31,502,172



31,497,241



31,479,743



31,489,304



































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.68 %

1.84 %

1.75 %

1.73 %

1.74 % Return on average equity

13.09



14.53



14.01



13.79



13.88

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.17



4.26



4.33



4.39



4.44

Efficiency ratio

49.86



46.61



48.02



48.08



48.33



















































































































Year Ended

























Dec. 31,













INCOME STATEMENTS







2012



2011













Interest income





$ 159,796

$ 160,021













Interest expense







5,112



8,024













Net interest income







154,684



151,997













Provision for loan losses







3,484



6,626













Net interest income after provision for loan losses







151,200



145,371













Noninterest income







57,209



51,438













Noninterest expense







109,049



104,624















Net income before income taxes







99,360



92,185













Income tax expense







25,135



23,816















Net income





$ 74,225

$ 68,369















































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic





$ 2.36

$ 2.17













Net income - diluted







2.36



2.17













Cash dividends declared







0.99



0.95













Book value







17.68



16.16













Market value







39.01



33.43













Shares outstanding - end of period







31,496,881



31,459,635













Average outstanding shares - basic







31,480,155



31,443,712













Average outstanding shares - diluted







31,501,267



31,461,964















































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets







1.75 %

1.78 %











Return on average equity







13.85



14.44













Net interest margin (tax equivalent)







4.28



4.62













Efficiency ratio







48.14



48.37















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)





































Quarter Ended





2012



2011

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Balance at beginning of period $ 34,932

$ 34,747

$ 34,529

$ 34,315

$ 34,301

Loans charged off

(1,119)



(1,064)



(766)



(1,405)



(2,195)

Loan recoveries

384



462



225



323



988

Net charge-offs

(735)



(602)



(541)



(1,082)



(1,207)

Provision for loan losses

642



787



759



1,296



1,221

Balance at end of period $ 34,839

$ 34,932

$ 34,747

$ 34,529

$ 34,315



































Allowance for loan losses / period-end loans

1.67 %

1.74 %

1.81 %

1.92 %

1.92 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans

159.1



143.4



130.1



164.3



171.0

Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)

0.14



0.12



0.12



0.24



0.27



































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 21,800

$ 24,283

$ 26,606

$ 20,963

$ 19,975

Accruing loans 90 days past due

97



69



105



53



96



Total nonperforming loans

21,897



24,352



26,711



21,016



20,071

Foreclosed assets

3,565



6,373



7,149



7,852



9,464



Total nonperforming assets $ 25,462

$ 30,725

$ 33,860

$ 28,868

$ 29,535



































As a % of loans and foreclosed assets

1.22 %

1.53 %

1.76 %

1.60 %

1.64 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.57



0.71



0.79



0.68



0.72



































CAPITAL RATIOS





























Tier 1 risk-based

17.43 %

17.66 %

17.23 %

17.73 %

17.49 % Total risk-based

18.68



18.92



18.48



18.99



18.74

Tier 1 leverage

10.60



10.49



10.36



10.31



10.33

Equity to assets

12.37



12.76



12.45



12.23



12.34











































































































Quarter Ended





2012



2011

NONINTEREST INCOME

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Trust fees $ 3,616

$ 3,723

$ 3,670

$ 3,454

$ 3,151

Service charges on deposits

4,432



4,337



4,042



3,882



4,313

ATM, interchange and credit card fees

3,961



3,767



3,784



3,676



3,551

Real estate mortgage fees

1,331



1,495



1,218



1,050



1,013

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

565



1,479



382



346



164

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

162



(106)



(404)



6



(159)

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

5



(32)



105



122



43

Other noninterest income

876



836



667



762



716



Total noninterest income $ 14,948

$ 15,499

$ 13,464

$ 13,298

$ 12,792





































































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 13,565

$ 13,502

$ 13,304

$ 13,186

$ 12,753

Profit sharing expense

1,441



1,343



885



1,043



1,153

Net occupancy expense

1,790



1,806



1,743



1,737



1,707

Equipment expense

2,269



2,269



2,144



2,108



2,008

FDIC insurance premiums

565



563



565



527



517

ATM, interchange and credit card expenses

1,432



1,317



1,450



1,249



1,311

Legal, tax and professional fees

1,162



1,019



968



1,033



994

Audit fees

323



311



283



295



304

Printing, stationery and supplies

487



468



511



505



473

Amortization of intangible assets

28



38



38



44



84

Advertising and public relations

1,085



998



953



942



1,105

Correspondent bank service charges

220



220



216



200



198

Other noninterest expense

4,266



3,349



3,685



3,599



3,650



Total noninterest expense $ 28,633

$ 27,203

$ 26,745

$ 26,468

$ 26,257





































































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,727

$ 3,743

$ 3,673

$ 3,495

$ 3,348



















































































































Year Ended

























Dec. 31,













NONINTEREST INCOME







2012



2011













Trust fees





$ 14,464

$ 12,671













Service charges on deposits







16,693



17,689













ATM, interchange and credit card fees







15,187



13,587













Real estate mortgage fees







5,094



3,943













Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities







2,772



492













Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets







(350)



(1,315)













Net gain (loss) on sale of assets







207



897













Other noninterest income







3,142



3,474















Total noninterest income





$ 57,209

$ 51,438

















































































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing





$ 53,558

$ 51,568













Profit sharing expense







4,711



4,688













Net occupancy expense







7,076



6,862













Equipment expense







8,790



7,800













FDIC insurance premiums







2,220



2,646













ATM, interchange and credit card expenses







5,448



4,918













Legal, tax and professional fees







4,182



4,212













Audit fees







1,211



1,158













Printing, stationery and supplies







1,970



1,831













Amortization of intangible assets







149



402













Advertising and public relations







3,977



3,817













Correspondent bank service charges







856



804













Other noninterest expense







14,901



13,918















Total noninterest expense





$ 109,049

$ 104,624

















































































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT





$ 14,637

$ 12,851















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



























Three Months Ended







Dec. 31, 2012







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /







Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:

















Fed funds sold $ 15,519

$ -



- % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

133,782



130



0.39 % Taxable securities

1,056,945



6,821



2.58 % Tax exempt securities

807,844



9,900



4.90 % Loans

2,035,158



26,677



5.21 % Total interest-earning assets

4,049,248



43,528



4.28 % Noninterest-earning assets

296,905















Total assets $ 4,346,153



































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Deposits $ 2,267,207

$ 990



0.17 % Fed funds purchased and other short term borrowings

267,669



59



0.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,534,876



1,049



0.16 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,254,694













Shareholders' equity

556,583















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,346,153



































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 42,479



4.17 %





























































































Year Ended







Dec. 31, 2012







Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /







Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:

















Fed funds sold $ 11,589

$ 6



0.05 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

122,999



748



0.61 % Taxable securities

1,144,763



31,318



2.74 % Tax exempt securities

762,754



39,049



5.12 % Loans

1,909,890



103,312



5.41 % Total interest-earning assets

3,951,995



174,433



4.41 % Noninterest-earning assets

285,922















Total assets $ 4,237,917



































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Deposits $ 2,255,239

$ 4,877



0.22 % Fed funds purchased and other short term borrowings

258,863



235



0.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,514,102



5,112



0.20 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,187,883













Shareholders' equity

535,932















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,237,917



































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 169,321



4.28 %

