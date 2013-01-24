Yelp Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Yelp Inc. YELP, the company that connects consumers with great local businesses, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2012 after the market close on Wednesday, February 6, 2013. Yelp will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial (866) 770-7120, or outside the U.S. (617) 213-8065, with Passcode 89233749, at least five minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://www.yelp-ir.com under the Events & Presentations menu. An audio replay will be available between 3:30 p.m. PT February 6, 2013 and 11:59 p.m. PT February 20, 2013 by calling (888) 286-8010 or (617) 801-6888, with Passcode 31161883. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.yelp-ir.com.

Yelp Inc. (http://www.yelp.com) connects people with great local businesses. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004. Since then, Yelp communities have taken root in major metros across the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Singapore, Poland and Turkey. Yelp had a monthly average of approximately 84 million unique visitors in the third quarter 2012*. By the end of the same quarter, Yelpers had written more than 33 million rich, local reviews, making Yelp the leading local guide for real word-of-mouth on everything from boutiques and mechanics to restaurants and dentists. Yelp's mobile applications were used on approximately 8.2 million unique mobile devices on a monthly average basis during the third quarter 2012.

