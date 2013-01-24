Cepheid Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2012 Results

Clinical Reagents Grow 32% in 2012

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Cepheid CPHD today reported revenue for the fourth quarter of 2012 of $92.4 million. Net income was $5.6 million, or $0.08 per share, which compares to revenue of $80.1 million and net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.03) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2011. 2011 fourth quarter results reflected a one-time, non-cash charge to cost of sales of $5.4 million, or $0.08 per share, associated with the termination of a patent license.

Excluding stock compensation expenses, impairment of intangible assets and licenses and amortization of acquired intangibles, non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $14.2 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares to a non-GAAP net income of $9.4 million, or $0.14 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Fiscal 2012 Overview

For the year ended December 31, 2012, Cepheid reported revenue of $331.2 million which compares to revenue of $277.6 million in 2011. Net loss for the year was $20.0 million, or $(0.30) per share, which compares to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.04 per share, in 2011. 2012 full year net loss reflected a charge of $15.1 million, or $0.23 per share, associated with a litigation settlement.

Excluding stock compensation expenses, a litigation settlement charge, impairment of intangible assets and licenses, amortization of acquired intangibles and a tax benefit related to an intercompany intellectual property transaction, non-GAAP net income for the year was $21.8 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares to a non-GAAP net income of $29.6 million, or $0.44 per share, for the full year 2011.

"2012 was a challenging year for Cepheid as we worked through growing pains associated with the scale-up of our manufacturing operations and adapted to the incremental variability associated with our HBDC program," said John Bishop, Cepheid's Chief Executive Officer. "Despite these distractions, we were able to grow our clinical test revenue by 32%, including 25% growth in our commercial business."

Continued Bishop, "We are proud of our commitment to innovation, and our investment in R&D continues to be among the most aggressive in the industry. As we move into 2013 and beyond, Cepheid is entering a pivotal period of Xpert test menu expansion with a number of high volume, high value tests that substantially extend our opportunities in new and existing markets. We fully expect this product cycle to drive both market expansion and menu consolidation within accounts thereby benefiting continued, industry-leading revenue growth and improving profitability."

Operational Overview

Fourth quarter of 2012 Clinical sales of $82.2 million grew 19% from $68.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011, and total fourth quarter of 2012 product sales of $89.7 million grew 17% from the same quarter a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2012 , total Clinical sales of $286.3 million grew 21% from $236.0 million reported for 2011.

grew 19% from in the fourth quarter of 2011, and total fourth quarter of 2012 product sales of grew 17% from the same quarter a year ago. For the year ended , total Clinical sales of grew 21% from reported for 2011. By industry, product sales were, in millions:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Full Year Ended December 31,

2012

2011

Change

2012

2011

Change























Clinical Systems $ 13.4

$ 19.9

-33%

$ 52.8

$ 58.6

-10% Clinical Reagents 68.8

49.0

40%

233.5

177.4

32% Total Clinical 82.2

68.9

19%

286.3

236.0

21% Non-Clinical 7.5

8.0

-6%

35.2

29.5

19% Total Product Sales $ 89.7

$ 76.9

17%

$ 321.5

$ 265.5

21%

By geography, product sales were, in millions:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Full Year Ended December 31,

2012

2011

Change

2012

2011

Change North America





















Clinical $ 54.4

$ 46.4

17%

$ 190.0

$ 167.9

13% Other 6.0

7.2

-17%

29.0

25.0

16% Total North America 60.4

53.6

13%

219.0

192.9

14%























International





















Clinical 27.8

22.5

24%

96.3

68.1

41% Other 1.5

0.8

90%

6.2

4.5

38% Total International 29.3

23.3

26%

102.5

72.6

41%























Total Product Sales $ 89.7

$ 76.9

17%

$ 321.5

$ 265.5

21%

During the fourth quarter of 2012, Cepheid placed a total of 153 GeneXpert systems in its commercial Clinical business. Additionally, the Company placed a total of 68 GeneXpert systems as part of its High Burden Developing Country (HBDC) program. For the year ended December 31, 2012 , Cepheid placed a total of 523 GeneXpert systems in its commercial Clinical business and an additional 506 GeneXpert systems as part of its HBDC program. As of December 31, 2012 , a cumulative total of 3,835 GeneXpert systems have been placed worldwide.

, Cepheid placed a total of 523 GeneXpert systems in its commercial Clinical business and an additional 506 GeneXpert systems as part of its HBDC program. As of , a cumulative total of 3,835 GeneXpert systems have been placed worldwide. Cash and cash equivalents were $95.8 million as of December 31, 2012 .

as of . DSO was 43 days.

Business Outlook

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2013, the Company expects:

Total revenue to be in the range of $375 to $385 million ;

; Net income to range from a net loss of $(0.05) to net income of $0.01 per share;

to net income of per share; Non-GAAP net income in the range of $0.41 to $0.46 per share.

Expected non-GAAP net income excludes approximately $29 million related to stock compensation expense and approximately $4 million related to the amortization of acquired intangibles. The fully diluted share count for the year is expected to be approximately 72 million, except in the event of a GAAP loss where the share count would be approximately 67 million shares.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) per share to the non-GAAP net income per share range:





Guidance Range for Year



Ending December 31, 2013



Low

High Net Income (Loss) Per Share

$ (0.05)

$ 0.01 Stock Compensation Expense

0.40

0.39 Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets

0.06

0.06 Non-GAAP Measure of Net Income Per Share

$ 0.41

$ 0.46

Accessing Cepheid's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Results Conference Call

The Company will host a management presentation at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, January 24, 2013, to discuss the results. To access the live webcast, please visit Cepheid's website at http://ir.cepheid.com at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to download any necessary audio or plug-in software. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 90 days.

About Cepheid

Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Cepheid CPHD is a leading molecular diagnostics company that is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, the Company's solutions deliver a better way for institutions of any size to perform sophisticated genetic testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases. Through its strong molecular biology capabilities, the Company is focusing on those applications where accurate, rapid, and actionable test results are needed most, such as managing infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has supplemented its reported GAAP financial information with non-GAAP measures that do not include litigation settlement expenses, employee stock-based compensation expense, a non-cash charge associated with the termination of a patent license, impairment of intangible assets and licenses and amortization of purchased intangible assets. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's management uses the non-GAAP information internally to evaluate its ongoing business, continuing operational performance and cash requirements, and believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they provide a basis for evaluating the Company's cash requirements and additional insight into the underlying operating results and the Company's ongoing performance in the ordinary course of its operations.

These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with its results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

As described above, the Company excludes the following items from one or more of its non-GAAP measures when applicable:

Litigation Settlement Expenses. These expenses consist primarily of expenses related to the settlement of our previously outstanding litigation with Abaxis. This allocation was determined in accordance with ASC 450, Accounting for Contingencies (formerly SFAS No. 5), and ASC 605-25 (formerly EITF 00-21) using the concepts of fair value based on the past and estimated future revenue streams related to the products covered by the patents previously under dispute. Specifically, the amount recorded in the income statement as Litigation settlement in the year ended December 31, 2012 represents the fair value of the royalty paid on past revenue streams and the residual amount after allocating value to the future revenue streams. The Company excluded this item as it believes it is non-recurring in nature, and does not have a direct impact on the operation of the Company's core business.

Employee Stock-based Compensation Expense. These expenses consist primarily of expenses for employee stock options and employee restricted stock under ASC 718 (formerly SFAS 123(R)). The Company excludes employee stock-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. Further, as the Company applies ASC 718, it believes that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of ASC 718 on its results of operations.

Impairment of Intangible Assets and Licenses and Amortization of Purchased Intangible Assets. The Company incurs amortization of purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions and incurs impairment of intangible assets and licenses. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company's prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company's business.

Tax Benefit Related to Intercompany Intellectual Property (IP) Transaction. The Company excluded a tax benefit related to an intercompany IP transaction from its results for non-GAAP net loss for the year ended December 31, 2012. The Company excluded this item as it believes it is non-recurring in nature, and does not have a direct impact on the operation of the Company's core business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not purely historical regarding Cepheid's or its management's intentions, beliefs, expectations and strategies for the future, including those relating to potential growth, future revenues and future net income/loss and profitability, including on a non-GAAP basis, and test menu expansion. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: our ability to successfully complete and bring on line additional manufacturing lines; our success in increasing direct sales and the effectiveness of our sales personnel; the performance and market acceptance of new products; sufficient customer demand; our ability to develop new products and complete clinical trials successfully in a timely manner for new products; uncertainties related to the FDA regulatory and European regulatory processes; the level of testing at clinical customer sites, including for Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs); the Company's ability to successfully introduce and sell products in clinical markets other than HAIs; the rate of environmental biothreat testing conducted by the USPS, which will affect the amount of consumable products sold to the USPS; variability in systems placements and reagent pull-through in the Company's HBDC program and the level of sales through that program; other unforeseen supply, development and manufacturing problems; the potential need for additional intellectual property licenses for tests and other products and the terms of such licenses; lengthy sales cycles in certain markets; the Company's reliance on distributors in some regions to market, sell and support its products; the occurrence of unforeseen expenditures, acquisitions or other transactions; costs associated with litigation; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the Company's ability to manage geographically-dispersed operations; and underlying market conditions worldwide. Readers should also refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Cepheid's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements and reasons why results might differ included in this release are made as of the date of this press release, based on information currently available to Cepheid, and Cepheid assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement or reasons why results might differ.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

CEPHEID CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2012

2011

2012

2011















Revenues:













System sales $ 14,101

$ 20,371

$ 55,447

$ 61,948 Reagent and disposable sales 75,557

56,576

266,101

203,576 Total product sales 89,658

76,947

321,548

265,524 Other revenues 2,775

3,167

9,664

12,051 Total revenues 92,433

80,114

331,212

277,575 Costs and operating expenses:













Cost of product sales 42,896

38,632

153,365

122,840 Collaboration profit sharing 1,416

1,582

7,183

4,863 Research and development 17,299

16,650

71,673

59,362 Sales and marketing 16,294

14,490

61,907

50,691 General and administrative 9,470

10,153

43,298

36,004 Litigation settlement -

-

15,110

- Total costs and operating expenses 87,375

81,507

352,536

273,760 Income (loss) from operations 5,058

(1,393)

(21,324)

3,815 Other income (expense), net 241

(506)

(4)

(1,143) Income (loss) before income taxes 5,299

(1,899)

(21,328)

2,672 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 345

250

1,285

(45) Net income (loss) $ 5,644

$ (1,649)

$ (20,043)

$ 2,627















Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.09

$ (0.03)

$ (0.30)

$ 0.04















Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.08

$ (0.03)

$ (0.30)

$ 0.04















Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 66,370

64,113

65,812

62,735















Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 68,787

64,113

65,812

66,750

CEPHEID CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)









December 31,

2012

December

31, 2011







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,779

$ 115,008 Accounts receivable, net 43,999

35,375 Inventory 70,114

62,239 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,448

5,245 Total current assets 219,340

217,867 Property and equipment, net 54,830

35,833 Other non-current assets 913

730 Intangible assets, net 18,767

13,795 Goodwill 37,694

18,445 Total assets $ 331,544

$ 286,670







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 33,701

$ 32,167 Accrued compensation 16,540

17,928 Accrued royalties 7,992

8,357 Accrued and other liabilities 4,235

3,086 Current portion of deferred revenue 9,599

8,176 Current portion of notes payable 183

- Total current liabilities 72,250

69,714 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 1,156

2,003 Notes payable, less current portion 1,685

- Other liabilities 8,911

3,120 Total liabilities 84,002

74,837 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 355,867

324,211 Additional paid-in capital 117,217

93,144 Accumulated other comprehensive income 56

33 Accumulated deficit (225,598)

(205,555) Total shareholders' equity 247,542

211,833 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 331,544

$ 286,670









CEPHEID CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2012

2011 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ (20,043)

$ 2,627 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 13,446

10,298 Amortization of intangible assets 4,965

6,523 Amortization of terminated patent license and impairment of acquired intangible assets 1,399

5,372 Stock-based compensation related to employees and consulting services rendered 24,496

19,768 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (6,443)

(7,830) Inventory (5,105)

(23,982) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,714)

(237) Other non-current assets (172)

(122) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (5,740)

11,365 Accrued compensation (1,736)

5,334 Deferred revenue 575

(2,084) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,928

27,032







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (23,150)

(18,922) Cash paid for intangible asset (2,140)

- Payments for technology licenses -

(1,655) Cost of acquisitions, net (24,021)

(296) Net cash used in investing activities (49,311)

(20,873)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from the issuance of common shares and exercise of stock options 27,079

35,857 Proceeds from notes payable 156

- Principal payment of notes payable (72)

(6,669) Net cash provided by financing activities 27,163

29,188







Effect of exchange rate change on cash (9)

123 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (19,229)

35,470 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 115,008

79,538 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 95,779

$ 115,008





CEPHEID RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

































2012

2011

2012

2011 Cost of product sales





$ 42,896

$ 38,632

$ 153,365

$ 122,840 Stock compensation expense



(808)

(443)

(3,037)

(1,684) Impairment of intangible assets and licenses

(1,233)

(5,372)

(1,233)

(5,372) Amortization of purchased intangible assets

(332)

(347)

(1,330)

(1,383) Non-GAAP measure of cost of product sales

$ 40,523

$ 32,470

$ 147,765

$ 114,401























Gross margin on product sales per GAAP

52%

50%

52%

54% Gross margin on product sales per Non-GAAP

55%

58%

54%

57%























Operating expenses





$ 43,063

$ 41,293

$ 176,878

$ 146,057 Stock compensation expense



(5,756)

(4,806)

(21,415)

(18,084) Impairment of intangible assets and licenses

(328)

-

(328)

- Amortization of purchased intangible assets

(376)

(107)

(1,452)

(429) Non-GAAP measure of operating expenses

$ 36,603

$ 36,380

$ 153,683

$ 127,544























Income (loss) from operations



$ 5,058

$ (1,393)

$ (21,324)

$ 3,815 Stock compensation expense



6,564

5,249

24,452

19,768 Amortization of purchased intangible assets

708

454

2,782

1,812 Impairment of intangible assets and licenses

1,561

5,372

1,561

5,372 Litigation settlement





-

-

15,110

- Non-GAAP measure of income from operations

$ 13,891

$ 9,682

$ 22,581

$ 30,767























Net income (loss)





$ 5,644

$ (1,649)

$ (20,043)

$ 2,627 Stock compensation expense



6,564

5,249

24,452

19,768 Amortization of purchased intangible assets

708

454

2,782

1,812 Impairment of intangible assets and licenses, net of tax

1,288

5,372

1,288

5,372 Litigation settlement





-

-

15,110

- Tax benefit related to intercompany IP transaction

-

-

(1,815)

- Non-GAAP measure of net income



$ 14,204

$ 9,426

$ 21,774

$ 29,579























Basic net income (loss) per share



$ 0.09

$ (0.03)

$ (0.30)

$ 0.04 Stock compensation expense



0.09

0.08

0.37

0.32 Amortization of purchased intangible assets

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.03 Impairment of intangible assets and licenses, net of tax

0.02

0.09

0.02

0.08 Litigation settlement





-

-

0.23

- Tax benefit related to intercompany IP transaction

-

-

(0.03)

- Non-GAAP measure of net income per share

$ 0.21

$ 0.15

$ 0.33

$ 0.47























Diluted net income (loss) per share



$ 0.08

$ (0.03)

$ (0.30)

$ 0.04 Stock compensation expense



0.09

0.08

0.35

0.29 Amortization of purchased intangible assets

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.03 Impairment of intangible assets and licenses, net of tax

0.02

0.08

0.02

0.08 Litigation settlement





-

-

0.23

- Tax benefit related to intercompany IP transaction

-

-

(0.03)

- Non-GAAP measure of net income per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.14

$ 0.31

$ 0.44























Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

66,370

64,113

65,812

62,735























Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

68,787

64,113

65,812

66,750 Impact of dilutive securities in periods of GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net income

589

4,480

3,888

878 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 69,376

68,593

69,700

67,628

