ONEOK and ONEOK Partners to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. OKE and ONEOK Partners, L.P. OKS will participate in the U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013, in Houston, Texas.

Terry K. Spencer, president of ONEOK and ONEOK Partners, will conduct a series of meetings with investment-community representatives at the conference.

The materials utilized at the conference will be accessible on the ONEOK and ONEOK Partners websites, www.oneok.com and www.oneokpartners.com, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (7 a.m. Central Standard Time).

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) OKE is a diversified energy company. We are the general partner and own 43.4 percent of ONEOK Partners, L.P. OKS, one of the largest publicly traded master limited partnerships, which is a leader in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the U.S. and owns one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers. ONEOK is among the largest natural gas distributors in the United States, serving more than two million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. Our energy services operation focuses primarily on marketing natural gas and related services throughout the U.S. ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 Stock Index.

Analyst Contact: T.D. Eureste

918-588-7167 Media Contact: Brad Borror

918-588-7582

