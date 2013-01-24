MICROS Reports Fiscal 2013 Second Quarter Results

RECORD SECOND QUARTER REVENUE, NET INCOME AND EPS NEW STOCK BUYBACK PLAN APPROVED

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROS Systems, Inc. MCRS, a leading supplier of information systems to the hospitality and retail industries, today announced the results for its fiscal 2013 second quarter ended December 31, 2012.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the quarter was $324.5 million , an increase of $54.1 million , or 20.0%, versus the same period last year.

, an increase of , or 20.0%, versus the same period last year. Revenue for the six-month period was $624.4 million , an increase of $97.4 million , or 18.5% over the same period last year.

, an increase of , or 18.5% over the same period last year. GAAP net income for the quarter was $44.1 million , an increase of $5.8 million , or 15.2%, over the same period last year.

, an increase of , or 15.2%, over the same period last year. GAAP net income for the six-month period was $85.2 million , an increase of $9.6 million , or 12.8%, over the same period last year.

, an increase of , or 12.8%, over the same period last year. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.54 per share, an increase of $0.07 , or 14.9%, over the same period last year.

per share, an increase of , or 14.9%, over the same period last year. GAAP diluted EPS for the six-month period was $1.04 , an increase of $0.12 , or 13.0%, over the same period last year.

, an increase of , or 13.0%, over the same period last year. Non-GAAP financial results, excluding the effect of charges for stock options, amortization of Torex intangibles, restructuring of Torex, and a one-time gain on the sale of auction rate securities, are as follows: Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $47.0 million , an increase of $4.9 million , or 11.6%, over the year ago period. Non-GAAP net income for the six-month period was $93.4 million , an increase of $12.0 million , or 14.7%, over the year ago period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.58 , an increase of $0.07 , or 13.7%, over the year ago period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the six-month period was $1.14 , an increase of $0.15 , or 15.2%, over the year ago period.



MICROS's revenue, net income and EPS results were Company records for a second fiscal quarter.

Peter A. Altabef, MICROS's President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased with the results of the second fiscal quarter as our business progresses across all regions of the world."

MICROS's financial guidance for fiscal 2013 remains the same as previously provided in August 2012 with revenue between $1.3 billion and $1.325 billion and Non-GAAP EPS between $2.40 and $2.44.

NEW STOCK BUYBACK APPROVED

On January 22, 2013, our Board of Directors approved the purchase of an additional two million shares of our common stock. The new plan will take the effect once the current two million share buyback plan of August 2010 is completed. Under the new plan, shares will be purchased from time to time in the open market as business conditions warrant.

MICROS's stock is traded through NASDAQ under the symbol MCRS. Some of the statements contained herein not based on historic facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties MICROS is subject to, among others, the following uncertainties and risks: product demand and market acceptance; impact of competitive products and pricing on margins; product development delays and technological difficulties; controlling expenses as MICROS continues to expand; the ability to obtain on acceptable terms the right to incorporate in MICROS's products and services technology patented by others; the risk that there are actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in MICROS's products; adverse results in legal disputes resulting in liabilities that exceed reserves; unanticipated tax liabilities; the effects of terrorist activity and armed conflict; the effects of major environmental disasters; weakening in general economic conditions that adversely affect demand for computer hardware or software; and currency fluctuations.

All information in this release is as of January 24, 2013. MICROS undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in MICROS's expectations.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with MICROS's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Business and Investment Risks" sections of MICROS's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting MICROS's investor relations department at 443-285-8059 or at MICROS's website at http://www.micros.com.

MICROS SYSTEMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)



























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









December 31,

December 31,











2012

2011

2012

2011

Revenue:























Hardware





$ 67,245

$ 57,427

$ 131,004

$ 105,837



Software





38,747

34,552

69,525

67,824



Service





218,528

178,424

423,842

353,300

Total revenue





324,520

270,403

624,371

526,961



























Cost of sales:























Hardware





43,295

36,637

86,352

66,800



Software





5,257

4,294

10,621

9,153



Service





103,767

77,103

201,864

154,186



Stock option expense





82

48

155

85

Total cost of sales





152,401

118,082

298,992

230,224



























Gross margin





172,119

152,321

325,379

296,737





























Selling, general and administrative expenses





79,952

76,549

152,600

149,301



Research and development expenses





17,526

12,174

33,891

23,200



Depreciation and amortization





4,207

3,624

8,324

7,860



Stock option expense





7,233

5,729

11,371

8,696



Amortization expense - Torex acquisition





1,314

0

2,722

0



Restructuring charge





296

0

1,693

0

Total operating expenses





110,528

98,076

210,601

189,057



























Income from operations





61,591

54,245

114,778

107,680

Non-operating income (expense):























Interest income, net





1,129

1,765

2,305

3,579



Realized gain on sale of auction rate securities



3,494

0

3,494

0



Other non-operating expense, net





(635)

(350)

(964)

198

Total non-operating income, net





3,988

1,415

4,835

3,777



























Income before taxes



65,579

55,660

119,613

111,457

Income tax provision





21,289

17,477

34,257

35,891

Net income



44,290

38,183

85,356

75,566

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest





(204)

102

(206)

(49)



























Net Income attributable to MICROS Systems, Inc. (GAAP)





$ 44,086

$ 38,285

$ 85,150

$ 75,517



























Net Income per diluted common share attributable to

MICROS Systems, Inc.



$ 0.54

$ 0.47

$ 1.04

$ 0.92

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted





81,289

81,971

81,643

82,190



























Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and EPS attributable to MICROS Systems, Inc. to

Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS attributable to MICROS Systems, Inc.

Net Income attributable to MICROS Systems, Inc.



$ 44,086

$ 38,285

$ 85,150

$ 75,517

Add back:























Stock option expense























Selling, general and administrative expenses





6,905

5,424

10,605

8,082



Research and development expenses





328

305

766

614



Cost of sales





82

48

155

85











7,315

5,777

11,526

8,781



Regalized gain on sale of auction rate securities





(3,494)

0

(3,494)

0



Torex amortization expense





1,314

0

2,722

0



Restructuring charge





296

0

1,693

0



Total add back





5,431

5,777

12,447

8,781



























Subtract tax effect on:























Stock option expense





2,391

1,959

3,655

2,902



Torex amortization expense





59

0

118

0



Restructuring charge





83

0

432

0

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to MICROS Systems, Inc.





$ 46,984

$ 42,103

$ 93,392

$ 81,396



























Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Common Share attributable to MICROS Systems, Inc.



$ 0.58

$ 0.51

$ 1.14

$ 0.99























































We believe the inclusion of the above non-GAAP measure will be useful to investors because it will enhance the comparability of our current period results to prior periods' results without comparable charges. We also believe inclusion of this measure will enhance comparability of our results to results of our competitors and to the analysts' forecasts because the analysts typically forecast excluding the effect of share-based payment charge and above one time charges, the non-GAAP measure. In addition, our management uses this measure to evaluate our operating performance and compare our results to our competitors. Management also uses this measure as a metric to measure performance under our executive compensation program.

The Company notes that non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Instead, they are based on subjective determinations by management designed to supplement our GAAP financial measures. They are subject to a number of important limitations and should be considered only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Among the limitations on the use of the non-GAAP measure are the following: - The exclusion of non-GAAP items can have a significant impact on reported GAAP net income and diluted net income per share. - Other companies may calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share differently than MICROS does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

MICROS SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands)













December 31,

2012

June 30,

2012 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments

$ 631,833

$ 582,038 Accounts receivable, net

215,549

235,433 Inventory

52,728

44,278 Deferred income taxes

13,313

17,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

54,995

37,343 Total current assets

968,418

916,096









Long-term investments

5,579

34,456 Property, plant and equipment, net

39,350

35,435 Deferred income taxes, non-current

54,602

50,326 Goodwill

453,956

444,117 Intangible assets, net

41,441

45,024 Purchased and internally developed software costs, net

34,986

33,980 Other assets

6,837

6,586 Total Assets

$ 1,605,169

$ 1,566,020









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 63,128

$ 69,978 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

145,124

174,214 Income taxes payable

11,956

1,788 Deferred revenue

164,760

169,989 Total current liabilities

384,968

415,969









Income taxes payable, non-current

33,136

34,722 Deferred income taxes, non-current

866

2,554 Other non-current liabilities

15,988

16,644 Total liabilities

434,958

469,889









Commitments and contingencies

















Equity:







MICROS Systems, Inc. shareholders' equity:







Common stock

1,984

2,008 Capital in excess of par

71,773

107,662 Retained earnings

1,085,972

1,000,822 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

7,389

(17,847) Total MICROS Systems, Inc. shareholders' equity

1,167,118

1,092,645 Noncontrolling interest

3,093

3,486 Total Equity

1,170,211

1,096,131









Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 1,605,169

$ 1,566,020

