Open Text Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2013 Financial Results

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Open Text(TM) Corporation OTEX OTC, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2012.

Financial Highlights for Q2 FY13 (1)

Total revenue for the period was $352.2 million , up 10% Y/Y

, up 10% Y/Y License revenue was $76.1 million , compared to $89.7 million last year

, compared to last year Cloud services revenue was $46.2 million

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted was $1.58 compared to $1.39 Y/Y, up 14% Y/Y; GAAP-based EPS, diluted was $1.04 compared to $0.81 Y/Y (2)

compared to Y/Y, up 14% Y/Y; GAAP-based EPS, diluted was compared to Y/Y Non-GAAP-based operating income was $113.0 million and 32.1% of revenues; GAAP-based income from operations was $67.2 million and 19% of revenues (2)

and 32.1% of revenues; GAAP-based income from operations was and 19% of revenues Operating cash flow was $74.7 million compared to $44.7 million up 67%Y/Y, with an ending cash balance of $367.3 million .

"We performed well in the quarter, delivering the highest quarterly revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP EPS in the Company's history," said OpenText CEO Mark J. Barrenechea. "We continue to invest in expanding our sales force and building new products, balanced with strong earnings. I am confident these investments will yield results."

"We are committed to leading the market with the broadest range of EIM software and services, both on premise and in the cloud."

Business Highlights

Financial, services, technology and basic materials industries saw the most demand

5 license transactions over $1 million and 11 license transactions between $500K and $1 million in the second quarter

and 11 license transactions between in the second quarter Customer successes in the second quarter include Husch Blackwell Sanders , Defense Logistics Agency, LG&E and KU Services Company, Howard County Maryland , Mitsubishi Electric Information Systems, Sprint and Lincolnshire County Council

, Defense Logistics Agency, LG&E and KU Services Company, , Mitsubishi Electric Information Systems, Sprint and Lincolnshire County Council OpenText delivers Enterprise Information Management apps for Windows® 8

OpenText offers software trade-in for Autonomy customers

Latest release of OpenText Managed File Transfer helps customers reduce information exchange risks

OpenText delivers Tempo Social and Tempo Box in the cloud

OpenText unveils EIM cloud

OpenText announces InfoFusion

Leading analyst firm validates OpenText as leader in growing global enterprise fax software and services markets

OpenText expands in India : growing customer base, expanded R&D capacity

: growing customer base, expanded R&D capacity Leading organizations in India increasingly adopt OpenText's cloud services and solutions to help accelerate growth and revenue

Summary of Quarterly Results Q2 FY13 Q1 FY13 Q2 FY12 % Change (Q/Q) % Change (Y/Y) Revenue (million) $352.2 $326.2 $321.5 8.0% 9.6% GAAP-based gross margin 65.2% 63.0% 67.1% 220 bps (190) bps GAAP-based operating income margin 19.1% 12.3% 17.2% 680 bps 190 bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.04 $0.33 $0.81 215.2% 28.4% Non-GAAP-based gross margin (2) 71.8% 70.4% 73.8% 140 bps (200) bps Non-GAAP-based operating margin (2) 32.1% 28.7% 30.7% 340 bps 140 bps Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (2) $1.58 $1.31 $1.39 20.6% 13.7%

Summary of Year to Date Results Q2 FY13 Q1 FY13 Q2 FY12 % Change (Y/Y)

(bps) Revenue (million) $678.4 $326.2 $609.5 11.3% GAAP-based gross margin 64.1% 63.0% 66.0% (190) bps GAAP-based operating income margin 15.8% 12.3% 13.5% 230 bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.37 $0.33 $1.41 (2.8)% Non-GAAP-based gross margin (2) 71.1% 70.4% 73.0% (190) bps Non-GAAP-based operating margin (2) 30.5% 28.7% 28.1% 240 bps Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (2) $2.89 $1.31 $2.42 19.4%



Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of non-US GAAP- based financial measures used in this press release, to US GAAP based financial measures.

About OpenText

OpenText is the largest independent software provider of Enterprise Information Management (EIM). For more information please visit www.opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the financial conditions, and results of operations and earnings for Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company"), may contain words such as "could", "expects", "may", "should", "will", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "targets", "plans", "envisions", "seeks" and other similar language and are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently the Company's actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements as a result of the following: (i) the future performance, financial and otherwise, of OpenText; (ii) the ability of OpenText to bring new products to market and to increase sales; (iii) the strength of the Company's product development pipeline; (iv) the Company's growth and profitability prospects; (v) the estimated size and growth prospects of the EIM market; (vi) the Company's competitive position in the EIM market and its ability to take advantage of future opportunities in this market; (vii) the benefits of the Company's products to be realized by customers; and (viii) the demand for the Company's product and the extent of deployment of the company's products in the EIM marketplace. Forward-looking statements may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) integration of acquisitions and related restructuring efforts, including the quantum of restructuring charges and the timing thereof; (ii) the possibility that the Company may be unable to meet its future reporting requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules promulgated there under; (iii) the risks associated with bringing new products to market; (iv) fluctuations in currency exchange rates; (v) delays in the purchasing decisions of the Company's customers; (vi) the competition the Company faces in its industry and/or marketplace; (vii) the possibility of technical, logistical or planning issues in connection with the deployment of the Company's products or services; (viii) the continuous commitment of the Company's customers; and (ix) demand for the Company's products.

For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) December 31, 2012 June 30, 2012 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 367,258 $ 559,747 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,031 as of December 31,

2012 and $5,655 as of June 30, 2012 168,073 163,664 Income taxes recoverable 19,845 17,849 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,157 44,011 Deferred tax assets 14,101 4,003 Total current assets 614,434 789,274 Property and equipment 83,135 81,157 Goodwill 1,212,657 1,040,234 Acquired intangible assets 428,361 312,563 Deferred tax assets 141,736 115,128 Other assets 22,659 23,739 Deferred charges 62,095 68,653 Long-term income taxes recoverable 12,128 13,545 Total assets $ 2,577,205 $ 2,444,293 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 177,979 $ 131,734 Current portion of long-term debt 45,136 41,374 Deferred revenues 240,347 273,987 Income taxes payable 13,037 27,806 Deferred tax liabilities 1,203 1,612 Total current liabilities 477,702 476,513 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 19,144 14,247 Deferred credits 8,950 10,086 Pension liability 25,042 22,074 Long-term debt 536,250 555,000 Deferred revenues 12,218 12,653 Long-term income taxes payable 151,888 147,623 Deferred tax liabilities 75,672 26,705 Total long-term liabilities 829,164 788,388 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 58,570,575 and 58,358,990 Common Shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2012

and June 30, 2012, respectively; Authorized Common Shares: unlimited 641,684 635,321 Additional paid-in capital 92,463 95,026 Accumulated other comprehensive income 42,661 44,364 Retained earnings 522,605 442,068 Treasury stock, at cost (610,878 and 793,494 shares at December 31, 2012 and at June 30,

2012, respectively) (29,074) (37,387) Total shareholders' equity 1,270,339 1,179,392 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,577,205 $ 2,444,293

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended December

31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Revenues: License $ 76,125 $ 89,703 $ 131,781 $ 154,731 Cloud services 46,151 — 91,035 — Customer support 164,658 165,386 326,754 327,383 Professional service and other 65,246 66,367 128,804 127,388 Total revenues 352,180 321,456 678,374 609,502 Cost of revenues: License 5,331 5,370 9,499 9,368 Cloud services 18,261 — 36,544 — Customer support 28,277 28,468 54,100 54,737 Professional service and other 47,664 50,604 96,246 100,955 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 23,191 21,253 46,973 42,043 Total cost of revenues 122,724 105,695 243,362 207,103 Gross profit 229,456 215,761 435,012 402,399 Operating expenses: Research and development 38,718 42,652 78,624 86,110 Sales and marketing 67,977 68,451 132,492 133,331 General and administrative 30,005 25,126 58,138 50,887 Depreciation 6,105 5,634 12,214 10,892 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 17,147 13,445 34,399 26,486 Special charges 2,269 5,221 11,823 12,326 Total operating expenses 162,221 160,529 327,690 320,032 Income from operations 67,235 55,232 107,322 82,367 Other income (expense), net 1,541 2,637 1,470 11,949 Interest expense, net (4,515) (3,607) (8,883) (6,393) Income before income taxes 64,261 54,262 99,909 87,923 Provision for income taxes 3,153 6,819 19,372 5,494 Net income for the period $ 61,108 $ 47,443 $ 80,537 $ 82,429 Earnings per share—basic $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 1.38 $ 1.43 Earnings per share—diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.81 $ 1.37 $ 1.41 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic 58,503 57,846 58,473 57,642 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted 58,983 58,672 58,961 58,647

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Net income for the period $ 61,108 $ 47,443 $ 80,537 $ 82,429 Other comprehensive income—net of tax: Net foreign currency translation adjustments (989) (1,354) (1,465) (11,972) Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (1,453) 3,132 491 (2,070) Net actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans (620) 342 (729) (206) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net, for the period $ (3,062) $ 2,120 $ (1,703) $ (14,248) Total comprehensive income $ 58,046 $ 49,563 $ 78,834 $ 68,181







OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income for the period $ 61,108 $ 47,443 $ 80,537 $ 82,429 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 46,443 40,332 93,586 79,421 Share-based compensation expense 3,174 3,397 6,276 8,241 Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense (259) (163) (611) (495) Pension expense 228 169 470 306 Amortization of debt issuance costs 535 248 1,072 578 Amortization of deferred charges and credits 2,929 2,707 5,858 5,379 Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 22 34 24 203 Deferred taxes (2,013) 7,891 (1,152) (6,958) Impairment and other non cash charges — 2,700 — 1,345 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 964 (21,681) 20,406 (27) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,640) 2,199 1,384 8,041 Income taxes (18,261) (12,141) (13,888) 2,883 Deferred charges and credits — (5,607) (436) (14,653) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (365) 4,608 (20,620) (16,799) Deferred revenue (18,668) (24,808) (36,738) (57,806) Other assets 497 (2,630) 289 (2,042) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,694 44,698 136,457 90,046 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions of property and equipment (4,879) (8,785) (9,917) (16,687) Purchase of patents — (193) — (193) Purchase of System Solutions Australia Pty Limited, net of cash

acquired (516) (1,524) (516) (1,524) Purchase of Operitel Corporation, net of cash acquired — — — (6,260) Purchase of Global 360 Holding Corp., net of cash acquired — 2,058 — (245,653) Purchase of EasyLink Services International Corporation, net of cash

acquired — — (315,331) — Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions (214) (335) (431) (609) Net cash used in investing activities (5,609) (8,779) (326,195) (270,926) Cash flows from financing activities: Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense 259 163 611 495 Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares 2,409 3,424 6,402 11,261 Purchase of Treasury Stock — — — — Proceeds from long-term debt and revolver — 600,000 — 648,500 Repayment of long-term debt and revolver (7,671) (332,940) (15,338) (333,856) Debt issuance costs — (9,309) — (9,309) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,003) 261,338 (8,325) 317,091 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 941 (2,640) 5,574 (6,440) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 65,023 294,617 (192,489) 129,771 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 302,235 119,294 559,747 284,140 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 367,258 $ 413,911 $ 367,258 $ 413,911







Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated. (2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with US GAAP, the Company provides certain non-US GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with US GAAP. These non-US GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar non-US GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of non-US GAAP net income and non-US GAAP EPS both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measures of net income and EPS and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. The Company uses the financial measures non-US GAAP EPS and non-US GAAP net income to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with US GAAP. The presentation of non-US GAAP net income and non-US GAAP EPS is not meant to be a substitute for net income or net income per share presented in accordance with US GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such US GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the US GAAP measures with certain non-US GAAP measures for the reasons set forth below. Non-US GAAP net income and non-US GAAP EPS are calculated as net income or net income per share on a diluted basis, excluding, where applicable, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and restructuring, all net of tax. The Company's management believes that the presentation of non-US GAAP net income and non-US GAAP EPS provides useful information to investors because it excludes non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined by the Company as those that do not impact operating decisions taken by the Company's management and is based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports. In the course of such evaluation and for the purpose of making operating decisions, the Company's management excludes certain items from its analysis, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring costs, share-based compensation, other income (expense) and the taxation impact of these items. These items are excluded based upon the manner in which management evaluates the business of the Company and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under US GAAP. The Company believes the provision of supplemental non-US GAAP measures allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of Open Text's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance. As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to US GAAP measures, supplementary non-US GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results in this press release. The following charts provide (unaudited) reconciliations of US GAAP based financial measures to non-US GAAP based financial measures for the following periods presented:

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2012.

($ in thousands except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2012 GAAP-based

Measures Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based

Measures Cost of revenues Cloud services 18,261 (30) (1) 18,231 Customer Support 28,277 (107) (1) 28,170 Professional Service and Other 47,664 (188) (1) 47,476 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 23,191 (23,191) (2) — GAAP-based gross profit/ Non-GAAP-based gross profit 229,456 23,516 252,972 Operating Expenses Research and development 38,718 (331) (1) 38,387 Sales and marketing 67,977 (1,653) (1) 66,324 General and administrative 30,005 (865) (1) 29,140 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 17,147 (17,147) (2) — Special charges 2,269 (2,269) (3) — GAAP-based income from operations/ Non-GAAP-based

operating income 67,235 45,781 113,016 Other income (expense), net 1,541 (1,541) (4) — Provision for income taxes 3,153 12,037 (5) 15,190 GAAP-based net income for the period/ Non-GAAP-based

net income 61,108 32,203 (6) 93,311 GAAP-based earnings per share/ Non GAAP-based earnings

per share-diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.54 (6) $ 1.58

(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share based compensation expense from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses

as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing

and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis

of operating results. (3) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges

are generally incurred in the aftermath of acquisitions and are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are

hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other

income (expense) relates primarily to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and are generally not indicative or

related to continuing operations and are hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision of approximately 5% and a non-GAAP-based tax

rate of 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of expenses that are excluded for the purpose of

calculating non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. (6) Reconciliation of non-GAAP-based adjusted net income to GAAP-based net income:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2012 Per share Non-GAAP-based net income $ 93,311 $ 1.58 Less: Amortization 40,338 0.68 Share-based compensation 3,174 0.05 Special charges 2,269 0.04 Other (income) expense, net (1,541) (0.03) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 3,153 0.05 Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes (15,190) (0.25) GAAP-based net income $ 61,108 $ 1.04









Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP based measures for the six months ended December 31, 2012.

($ in thousands except for per share amounts) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2012 GAAP-based

Measures Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based

Measures Cost of revenues Cloud services 36,544 (30) (1) 36,514 Customer Support 54,100 (145) (1) 53,955 Professional Service and Other 96,246 (365) (1) 95,881 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 46,973 (46,973) (2) — GAAP-based gross profit/ Non-GAAP-based gross profit 435,012 47,513 482,525 Operating Expenses Research and development 78,624 (669) (1) 77,955 Sales and marketing 132,492 (3,319) (1) 129,173 General and administrative 58,138 (1,748) (1) 56,390 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 34,399 (34,399) (2) — Special charges 11,823 (11,823) (3) — GAAP-based income from operations/ Non-GAAP-based

operating income 107,322 99,471 206,793 Other income (expense), net 1,470 (1,470) (4) — Provision for income taxes 19,372 8,335 (5) 27,707 GAAP-based net income for the period/ Non-GAAP-based

net income 80,537 89,666 (6) 170,203 GAAP-based earnings per share/ Non GAAP-based earnings

per share-diluted $ 1.37 $ 1.52 (6) $ 2.89

(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share based compensation expense from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense

is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of

amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges are generally

incurred in the aftermath of acquisitions and are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are hence excluded from our internal

analysis of operating results. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense)

relates primarily to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and are generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and are

hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision of approximately 19% and a non-GAAP-based tax rate of 14%;

these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of expenses that are excluded for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP-based

adjusted net income. (6) Reconciliation of non-GAAP-based adjusted net income to GAAP-based net income:

Six Months Ended

December 31, 2012 Per share Non-GAAP-based net income $ 170,203 $ 2.89 Less: Amortization 81,372 1.38 Share-based compensation 6,276 0.11 Special charges 11,823 0.20 Other (income) expense, net (1,470) (0.02) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 19,372 0.33 Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes (27,707) (0.48) GAAP-based net income $ 80,537 $ 1.37









Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP based measures for the three months ended September 30, 2012.

($ in thousands except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2012 GAAP-based

Measures Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based

Measures Cost of revenues Customer Support 25,823 (38) (1) 25,785 Professional Service and Other 48,582 (177) (1) 48,405 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 23,782 (23,782) (2) — GAAP-based gross profit/ Non-GAAP-based gross profit 205,556 23,997 229,553 Operating Expenses Research and development 39,906 (338) (1) 39,568 Sales and marketing 64,515 (1,666) (1) 62,849 General and administrative 28,133 (883) (1) 27,250 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 17,252 (17,252) (2) — Special charges 9,554 (9,554) (3) — GAAP-based income from operations/ Non-GAAP-based

operating income 40,087 53,690 93,777 Other income (expense), net (71) 71 (4) — Provision for income taxes 16,219 (3,702) (5) 12,517 GAAP-based net income for the period/ Non-GAAP-based

net income 19,429 57,463 (6) 76,892 GAAP-based earnings per share/ Non GAAP-based earnings

per share-diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.98 (6) $ 1.31

(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share based compensation expense from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses

as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing

and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis

of operating results. (3) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges

are generally incurred in the aftermath of acquisitions and are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are

hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other

income (expense) relates primarily to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and are generally not indicative or

related to continuing operations and are hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision of approximately 45% and a non-GAAP-based

tax rate of 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of expenses that are excluded for the purpose

of calculating non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. (6) Reconciliation of non-GAAP-based adjusted net income to GAAP-based net income:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2012 Per share Non-GAAP-based net income $ 76,892 $ 1.31 Less: Amortization 41,034 0.70 Share-based compensation 3,102 0.05 Special charges 9,554 0.16 Other (income) expense, net 71 — GAAP-based provision for income taxes 16,219 0.28 Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes (12,517) (0.21) GAAP-based net income $ 19,429 $ 0.33









Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non GAAP-based measures for the three months ended December 31, 2011.

($ in thousands except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2011 GAAP-based

measures Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based

measures Cost of Revenues: Customer Support 28,468 (34) (1) 28,434 Professional Service and Other 50,604 (106) (1) 50,498 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 21,253 (21,253) (2) — GAAP-based gross profit/ Non-GAAP-based gross profit 215,761 21,393 237,154 Operating Expenses Research and development 42,652 (768) (1) 41,884 Sales and marketing 68,451 (1,676) (1) 66,775 General and administrative 25,126 (813) (1) 24,313 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 13,445 (13,445) (2) — Special charges 5,221 (5,221) (3) — GAAP-based income from operations/ Non-GAAP-based

operating income 55,232 43,316 98,548 Other income (expense), net 2,637 (2,637) (4) — Provision for income taxes 6,819 6,472 (5) 13,291 GAAP-based net income for the period/ Non-GAAP-based

net income 47,443 34,207 (6) 81,650 GAAP-based earnings per share/ Non GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.58 (6) $ 1.39

(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share based compensation expense from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses

as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing

and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis

of operating results. (3) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges

are generally incurred in the aftermath of acquisitions and are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are

hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other

income (expense) relates primarily to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and are generally not indicative or

related to continuing operations and are hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision of approximately 13% and a non-GAAP-based

tax rate of 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of expenses that are excluded for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. (6) Reconciliation of non-GAAP-based adjusted net income to GAAP-based net income:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2011 Per share Non-GAAP-based net income $ 81,650 $ 1.39 Less: Amortization 34,698 0.59 Share-based compensation 3,397 0.06 Special charges 5,221 0.09 Other (income) expense, net (2,637) (0.04) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 6,819 0.12 Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes (13,291) (0.24) GAAP-based net income $ 47,443 $ 0.81









Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non GAAP-based measures for the six months ended December 31, 2011.

($ in thousands except for per share amounts) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2011 GAAP-based

measures Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based

measures Cost of Revenues: Customer Support 54,737 (58) (1) 54,679 Professional Service and Other 100,955 (205) (1) 100,750 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,043 (42,043) (2) — GAAP-based gross profit/ Non-GAAP-based gross profit 402,399 42,306 444,705 Operating Expenses Research and development 86,110 (1,844) (1) 84,266 Sales and marketing 133,331 (3,446) (1) 129,885 General and administrative 50,887 (2,687) (1) 48,200 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 26,486 (26,486) (2) — Special charges 12,326 (12,326) (3) — GAAP-based income from operations/ Non-GAAP-based

operating income 82,367 89,095 171,462 Other income (expense), net 11,949 (11,949) (4) — Provision for income taxes 5,494 17,615 (5) 23,109 GAAP-based net income for the period/ Non-GAAP-based

net income 82,429 59,531 (6) 141,960 GAAP-based earnings per share/ Non GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.01 (6) $ 2.42

(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share based compensation expense from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses

as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing

and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis

of operating results. (3) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges

are generally incurred in the aftermath of acquisitions and are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are

hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other

income (expense) relates primarily to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and are generally not indicative or

related to continuing operations and are hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision of approximately 6% and a non-GAAP-based

tax rate of 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of expenses that are excluded for the purpose

of calculating non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. (6) Reconciliation of non-GAAP-based adjusted net income to GAAP-based net income:

Six Months Ended

December 31, 2011 Per share Non-GAAP-based net income $ 141,960 $ 2.42 Less: Amortization 68,529 1.17 Share-based compensation 8,240 0.14 Special charges 12,326 0.21 Other (income) expense, net (11,949) (0.20) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 5,494 0.10 Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes (23,109) (0.41) GAAP-based net income $ 82,429 $ 1.41

(3) The following table provides a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a

percentage, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2012:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2012 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses* EURO 26% 16% GBP 8% 8% CAD 6% 19% USD 48% 43% Other 12% 14% Total 100% 100%

Six Months Ended

December 31, 2012 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses* EURO 25% 16% GBP 8% 8% CAD 6% 18% USD 49% 44% Other 12% 14% Total 100% 100%

* Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except

for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and Special charges.

