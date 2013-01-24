Open Text Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2013 Financial Results

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Open Text(TM) Corporation OTEX OTC, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2012.
Financial Highlights for Q2 FY13 (1)
- Total revenue for the period was $352.2 million, up 10% Y/Y
- License revenue was $76.1 million, compared to $89.7 million last year
- Cloud services revenue was $46.2 million
- Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted was $1.58 compared to $1.39 Y/Y, up 14% Y/Y; GAAP-based EPS, diluted was $1.04 compared to $0.81 Y/Y (2)
- Non-GAAP-based operating income was $113.0 million and 32.1% of revenues; GAAP-based income from operations was $67.2 million and 19% of revenues (2)
- Operating cash flow was $74.7 million compared to $44.7 million up 67%Y/Y, with an ending cash balance of $367.3 million.
"We performed well in the quarter, delivering the highest quarterly revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP EPS in the Company's history," said OpenText CEO Mark J. Barrenechea. "We continue to invest in expanding our sales force and building new products, balanced with strong earnings. I am confident these investments will yield results."
"We are committed to leading the market with the broadest range of EIM software and services, both on premise and in the cloud."
Business Highlights
- Financial, services, technology and basic materials industries saw the most demand
- 5 license transactions over $1 million and 11 license transactions between $500K and $1 million in the second quarter
- Customer successes in the second quarter include Husch Blackwell Sanders, Defense Logistics Agency, LG&E and KU Services Company, Howard County Maryland, Mitsubishi Electric Information Systems, Sprint and Lincolnshire County Council
- OpenText delivers Enterprise Information Management apps for Windows® 8
- OpenText offers software trade-in for Autonomy customers
- Latest release of OpenText Managed File Transfer helps customers reduce information exchange risks
- OpenText delivers Tempo Social and Tempo Box in the cloud
- OpenText unveils EIM cloud
- OpenText announces InfoFusion
- Leading analyst firm validates OpenText as leader in growing global enterprise fax software and services markets
- OpenText expands in India: growing customer base, expanded R&D capacity
- Leading organizations in India increasingly adopt OpenText's cloud services and solutions to help accelerate growth and revenue
|Summary of Quarterly Results
|Q2 FY13
|Q1 FY13
|Q2 FY12
|% Change (Q/Q)
|% Change (Y/Y)
|Revenue (million)
|$352.2
|$326.2
|$321.5
|8.0%
|9.6%
|GAAP-based gross margin
|65.2%
|63.0%
|67.1%
|220
|bps
|(190)
|bps
|GAAP-based operating income margin
|19.1%
|12.3%
|17.2%
|680
|bps
|190
|bps
|GAAP-based EPS, diluted
|$1.04
|$0.33
|$0.81
|215.2%
|28.4%
|Non-GAAP-based gross margin (2)
|71.8%
|70.4%
|73.8%
|140
|bps
|(200)
|bps
|Non-GAAP-based operating margin (2)
|32.1%
|28.7%
|30.7%
|340
|bps
|140
|bps
|Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (2)
|$1.58
|$1.31
|$1.39
|20.6%
|13.7%
|Summary of Year to Date Results
|Q2 FY13
|Q1 FY13
|Q2 FY12
|
% Change (Y/Y)
(bps)
|Revenue (million)
|$678.4
|$326.2
|$609.5
|11.3%
|GAAP-based gross margin
|64.1%
|63.0%
|66.0%
|(190)
|bps
|GAAP-based operating income margin
|15.8%
|12.3%
|13.5%
|230
|bps
|GAAP-based EPS, diluted
|$1.37
|$0.33
|$1.41
|(2.8)%
|Non-GAAP-based gross margin (2)
|71.1%
|70.4%
|73.0%
|(190)
|bps
|Non-GAAP-based operating margin (2)
|30.5%
|28.7%
|28.1%
|240
|bps
|Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (2)
|$2.89
|$1.31
|$2.42
|19.4%
|
Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of non-US GAAP- based financial measures used in this press release, to US GAAP based financial measures.
|
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
|December 31, 2012
|June 30, 2012
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|367,258
|$
|559,747
|
Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$6,031 as of December 31,
2012 and $5,655 as of June 30, 2012
|168,073
|163,664
|Income taxes recoverable
|19,845
|17,849
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|45,157
|44,011
|Deferred tax assets
|14,101
|4,003
|Total current assets
|614,434
|789,274
|Property and equipment
|83,135
|81,157
|Goodwill
|1,212,657
|1,040,234
|Acquired intangible assets
|428,361
|312,563
|Deferred tax assets
|141,736
|115,128
|Other assets
|22,659
|23,739
|Deferred charges
|62,095
|68,653
|Long-term income taxes recoverable
|12,128
|13,545
|Total assets
|$
|2,577,205
|$
|2,444,293
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|177,979
|$
|131,734
|Current portion of long-term debt
|45,136
|41,374
|Deferred revenues
|240,347
|273,987
|Income taxes payable
|13,037
|27,806
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,203
|1,612
|Total current liabilities
|477,702
|476,513
|Long-term liabilities:
|Accrued liabilities
|19,144
|14,247
|Deferred credits
|8,950
|10,086
|Pension liability
|25,042
|22,074
|Long-term debt
|536,250
|555,000
|Deferred revenues
|12,218
|12,653
|Long-term income taxes payable
|151,888
|147,623
|Deferred tax liabilities
|75,672
|26,705
|Total long-term liabilities
|829,164
|788,388
|Shareholders' equity:
|Share capital
|
58,570,575 and 58,358,990 Common Shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2012
and June 30, 2012, respectively; Authorized Common Shares: unlimited
|641,684
|635,321
|Additional paid-in capital
|92,463
|95,026
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|42,661
|44,364
|Retained earnings
|522,605
|442,068
|
Treasury stock, at cost (610,878 and 793,494 shares at December 31, 2012
and at June 30,
2012, respectively)
|(29,074)
|(37,387)
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,270,339
|1,179,392
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,577,205
|$
|2,444,293
|
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Six Months Ended December
31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Revenues:
|License
|$
|76,125
|$
|89,703
|$
|131,781
|$
|154,731
|Cloud services
|46,151
|—
|91,035
|—
|Customer support
|164,658
|165,386
|326,754
|327,383
|Professional service and other
|65,246
|66,367
|128,804
|127,388
|Total revenues
|352,180
|321,456
|678,374
|609,502
|Cost of revenues:
|License
|5,331
|5,370
|9,499
|9,368
|Cloud services
|18,261
|—
|36,544
|—
|Customer support
|28,277
|28,468
|54,100
|54,737
|Professional service and other
|47,664
|50,604
|96,246
|100,955
|Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
|23,191
|21,253
|46,973
|42,043
|Total cost of revenues
|122,724
|105,695
|243,362
|207,103
|Gross profit
|229,456
|215,761
|435,012
|402,399
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|38,718
|42,652
|78,624
|86,110
|Sales and marketing
|67,977
|68,451
|132,492
|133,331
|General and administrative
|30,005
|25,126
|58,138
|50,887
|Depreciation
|6,105
|5,634
|12,214
|10,892
|Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
|17,147
|13,445
|34,399
|26,486
|Special charges
|2,269
|5,221
|11,823
|12,326
|Total operating expenses
|162,221
|160,529
|327,690
|320,032
|Income from operations
|67,235
|55,232
|107,322
|82,367
|Other income (expense), net
|1,541
|2,637
|1,470
|11,949
|Interest expense, net
|(4,515)
|(3,607)
|(8,883)
|(6,393)
|Income before income taxes
|64,261
|54,262
|99,909
|87,923
|Provision for income taxes
|3,153
|6,819
|19,372
|5,494
|Net income for the period
|$
|61,108
|$
|47,443
|$
|80,537
|$
|82,429
|Earnings per share—basic
|$
|1.04
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.43
|Earnings per share—diluted
|$
|1.04
|$
|0.81
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.41
|Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic
|58,503
|57,846
|58,473
|57,642
|Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted
|58,983
|58,672
|58,961
|58,647
|
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Six Months Ended December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Net income for the period
|$
|61,108
|$
|47,443
|$
|80,537
|$
|82,429
|Other comprehensive income—net of tax:
|Net foreign currency translation adjustments
|(989)
|(1,354)
|(1,465)
|(11,972)
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
|(1,453)
|3,132
|491
|(2,070)
|Net actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans
|(620)
|342
|(729)
|(206)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net, for the period
|$
|(3,062)
|$
|2,120
|$
|(1,703)
|$
|(14,248)
|Total comprehensive income
|$
|58,046
|$
|49,563
|$
|78,834
|$
|68,181
|
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
Six Months Ended
December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income for the period
|$
|61,108
|$
|47,443
|$
|80,537
|$
|82,429
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|46,443
|40,332
|93,586
|79,421
|Share-based compensation expense
|3,174
|3,397
|6,276
|8,241
|Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense
|(259)
|(163)
|(611)
|(495)
|Pension expense
|228
|169
|470
|306
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|535
|248
|1,072
|578
|Amortization of deferred charges and credits
|2,929
|2,707
|5,858
|5,379
|Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment
|22
|34
|24
|203
|Deferred taxes
|(2,013)
|7,891
|(1,152)
|(6,958)
|Impairment and other non cash charges
|—
|2,700
|—
|1,345
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|964
|(21,681)
|20,406
|(27)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,640)
|2,199
|1,384
|8,041
|Income taxes
|(18,261)
|(12,141)
|(13,888)
|2,883
|Deferred charges and credits
|—
|(5,607)
|(436)
|(14,653)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(365)
|4,608
|(20,620)
|(16,799)
|Deferred revenue
|(18,668)
|(24,808)
|(36,738)
|(57,806)
|Other assets
|497
|(2,630)
|289
|(2,042)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|74,694
|44,698
|136,457
|90,046
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions of property and equipment
|(4,879)
|(8,785)
|(9,917)
|(16,687)
|Purchase of patents
|—
|(193)
|—
|(193)
|
Purchase of System Solutions Australia Pty Limited, net of cash
acquired
|(516)
|(1,524)
|(516)
|(1,524)
|Purchase of Operitel Corporation, net of cash acquired
|—
|—
|—
|(6,260)
|Purchase of Global 360 Holding Corp., net of cash acquired
|—
|2,058
|—
|(245,653)
|
Purchase of EasyLink Services International Corporation, net of cash
acquired
|—
|—
|(315,331)
|—
|Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions
|(214)
|(335)
|(431)
|(609)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,609)
|(8,779)
|(326,195)
|(270,926)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense
|259
|163
|611
|495
|Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares
|2,409
|3,424
|6,402
|11,261
|Purchase of Treasury Stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Proceeds from long-term debt and revolver
|—
|600,000
|—
|648,500
|Repayment of long-term debt and revolver
|(7,671)
|(332,940)
|(15,338)
|(333,856)
|Debt issuance costs
|—
|(9,309)
|—
|(9,309)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(5,003)
|261,338
|(8,325)
|317,091
|Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies
|941
|(2,640)
|5,574
|(6,440)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|65,023
|294,617
|(192,489)
|129,771
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|302,235
|119,294
|559,747
|284,140
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|367,258
|$
|413,911
|$
|367,258
|$
|413,911
Notes
|(1)
|All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.
|(2)
|Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with US GAAP, the Company provides certain non-US GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with US GAAP. These non-US GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar non-US GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of non-US GAAP net income and non-US GAAP EPS both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measures of net income and EPS and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. The Company uses the financial measures non-US GAAP EPS and non-US GAAP net income to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with US GAAP. The presentation of non-US GAAP net income and non-US GAAP EPS is not meant to be a substitute for net income or net income per share presented in accordance with US GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such US GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the US GAAP measures with certain non-US GAAP measures for the reasons set forth below. Non-US GAAP net income and non-US GAAP EPS are calculated as net income or net income per share on a diluted basis, excluding, where applicable, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and restructuring, all net of tax. The Company's management believes that the presentation of non-US GAAP net income and non-US GAAP EPS provides useful information to investors because it excludes non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined by the Company as those that do not impact operating decisions taken by the Company's management and is based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports. In the course of such evaluation and for the purpose of making operating decisions, the Company's management excludes certain items from its analysis, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring costs, share-based compensation, other income (expense) and the taxation impact of these items. These items are excluded based upon the manner in which management evaluates the business of the Company and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under US GAAP. The Company believes the provision of supplemental non-US GAAP measures allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of Open Text's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance. As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to US GAAP measures, supplementary non-US GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results in this press release.
|The following charts provide (unaudited) reconciliations of US GAAP based financial measures to non-US GAAP based financial measures for the following periods presented:
|
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP based
measures for the three months ended December 31, 2012.
($ in thousands except for per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2012
|
GAAP-based
Measures
|Adjustments
|Note
|
Non-GAAP-based
Measures
|Cost of revenues
|Cloud services
|18,261
|(30)
|(1)
|18,231
|Customer Support
|28,277
|(107)
|(1)
|28,170
|Professional Service and Other
|47,664
|(188)
|(1)
|47,476
|Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
|23,191
|(23,191)
|(2)
|—
|GAAP-based gross profit/ Non-GAAP-based gross profit
|229,456
|23,516
|252,972
|Operating Expenses
|Research and development
|38,718
|(331)
|(1)
|38,387
|Sales and marketing
|67,977
|(1,653)
|(1)
|66,324
|General and administrative
|30,005
|(865)
|(1)
|29,140
|Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
|17,147
|(17,147)
|(2)
|—
|Special charges
|2,269
|(2,269)
|(3)
|—
|
GAAP-based income from operations/ Non-GAAP-based
operating income
|67,235
|45,781
|113,016
|Other income (expense), net
|1,541
|(1,541)
|(4)
|—
|Provision for income taxes
|3,153
|12,037
|(5)
|15,190
|
GAAP-based net income for the period/ Non-GAAP-based
net income
|61,108
|32,203
|(6)
|93,311
|
GAAP-based earnings per share/ Non GAAP-based earnings
per share-diluted
|$
|1.04
|$
|0.54
|(6)
|$
|1.58
|(1)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share based compensation expense
from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses
as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(2)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing
and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis
of operating results.
|(3)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges
are generally incurred in the aftermath of acquisitions and are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are
hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(4)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other
income (expense) relates primarily to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and are generally not indicative or
related to continuing operations and are hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(5)
|
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision
of approximately 5% and a non-GAAP-based tax
rate of 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of expenses that are excluded for the purpose of
calculating non-GAAP-based adjusted net income.
|(6)
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP-based adjusted net income to GAAP-based net income:
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2012
|Per share
|Non-GAAP-based net income
|$
|93,311
|$
|1.58
|Less:
|Amortization
|40,338
|0.68
|Share-based compensation
|3,174
|0.05
|Special charges
|2,269
|0.04
|Other (income) expense, net
|(1,541)
|(0.03)
|GAAP-based provision for income taxes
|3,153
|0.05
|Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes
|(15,190)
|(0.25)
|GAAP-based net income
|$
|61,108
|$
|1.04
|
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP based
measures for the six months ended December 31, 2012.
($ in thousands except for per share amounts)
|
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2012
|
GAAP-based
Measures
|Adjustments
|Note
|
Non-GAAP-based
Measures
|Cost of revenues
|Cloud services
|36,544
|(30)
|(1)
|36,514
|Customer Support
|54,100
|(145)
|(1)
|53,955
|Professional Service and Other
|96,246
|(365)
|(1)
|95,881
|Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
|46,973
|(46,973)
|(2)
|—
|GAAP-based gross profit/ Non-GAAP-based gross profit
|435,012
|47,513
|482,525
|Operating Expenses
|Research and development
|78,624
|(669)
|(1)
|77,955
|Sales and marketing
|132,492
|(3,319)
|(1)
|129,173
|General and administrative
|58,138
|(1,748)
|(1)
|56,390
|Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
|34,399
|(34,399)
|(2)
|—
|Special charges
|11,823
|(11,823)
|(3)
|—
|
GAAP-based income from operations/ Non-GAAP-based
operating income
|107,322
|99,471
|206,793
|Other income (expense), net
|1,470
|(1,470)
|(4)
|—
|Provision for income taxes
|19,372
|8,335
|(5)
|27,707
|
GAAP-based net income for the period/ Non-GAAP-based
net income
|80,537
|89,666
|(6)
|170,203
|
GAAP-based earnings per share/ Non GAAP-based earnings
per share-diluted
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.52
|(6)
|$
|2.89
|(1)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share based compensation expense
from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense
is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(2)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of
amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(3)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges are generally
incurred in the aftermath of acquisitions and are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are hence excluded from our internal
analysis of operating results.
|(4)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other income (expense)
relates primarily to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and are generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and are
hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(5)
|
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision
of approximately 19% and a non-GAAP-based tax rate of 14%;
these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of expenses that are excluded for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP-based
adjusted net income.
|(6)
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP-based adjusted net income to GAAP-based net income:
|
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2012
|Per share
|Non-GAAP-based net income
|$
|170,203
|$
|2.89
|Less:
|Amortization
|81,372
|1.38
|Share-based compensation
|6,276
|0.11
|Special charges
|11,823
|0.20
|Other (income) expense, net
|(1,470)
|(0.02)
|GAAP-based provision for income taxes
|19,372
|0.33
|Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes
|(27,707)
|(0.48)
|GAAP-based net income
|$
|80,537
|$
|1.37
|
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP based
measures for the three months ended September 30, 2012.
($ in thousands except for per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2012
|
GAAP-based
Measures
|Adjustments
|Note
|
Non-GAAP-based
Measures
|Cost of revenues
|Customer Support
|25,823
|(38)
|(1)
|25,785
|Professional Service and Other
|48,582
|(177)
|(1)
|48,405
|Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
|23,782
|(23,782)
|(2)
|—
|GAAP-based gross profit/ Non-GAAP-based gross profit
|205,556
|23,997
|229,553
|Operating Expenses
|Research and development
|39,906
|(338)
|(1)
|39,568
|Sales and marketing
|64,515
|(1,666)
|(1)
|62,849
|General and administrative
|28,133
|(883)
|(1)
|27,250
|Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
|17,252
|(17,252)
|(2)
|—
|Special charges
|9,554
|(9,554)
|(3)
|—
|
GAAP-based income from operations/ Non-GAAP-based
operating income
|40,087
|53,690
|93,777
|Other income (expense), net
|(71)
|71
|(4)
|—
|Provision for income taxes
|16,219
|(3,702)
|(5)
|12,517
|
GAAP-based net income for the period/ Non-GAAP-based
net income
|19,429
|57,463
|(6)
|76,892
|
GAAP-based earnings per share/ Non GAAP-based earnings
per share-diluted
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.98
|(6)
|$
|1.31
|(1)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share based compensation expense
from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses
as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(2)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing
and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis
of operating results.
|(3)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges
are generally incurred in the aftermath of acquisitions and are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are
hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(4)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other
income (expense) relates primarily to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and are generally not indicative or
related to continuing operations and are hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(5)
|
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision
of approximately 45% and a non-GAAP-based
tax rate of 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of expenses that are excluded for the purpose
of calculating non-GAAP-based adjusted net income.
|(6)
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP-based adjusted net income to GAAP-based net income:
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2012
|Per share
|Non-GAAP-based net income
|$
|76,892
|$
|1.31
|Less:
|Amortization
|41,034
|0.70
|Share-based compensation
|3,102
|0.05
|Special charges
|9,554
|0.16
|Other (income) expense, net
|71
|—
|GAAP-based provision for income taxes
|16,219
|0.28
|Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes
|(12,517)
|(0.21)
|GAAP-based net income
|$
|19,429
|$
|0.33
|
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non GAAP-based
measures for the three months ended December 31, 2011.
($ in thousands except for per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2011
|
GAAP-based
measures
|Adjustments
|Note
|
Non-GAAP-based
measures
|Cost of Revenues:
|Customer Support
|28,468
|(34)
|(1)
|28,434
|Professional Service and Other
|50,604
|(106)
|(1)
|50,498
|Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
|21,253
|(21,253)
|(2)
|—
|GAAP-based gross profit/ Non-GAAP-based gross profit
|215,761
|21,393
|237,154
|Operating Expenses
|Research and development
|42,652
|(768)
|(1)
|41,884
|Sales and marketing
|68,451
|(1,676)
|(1)
|66,775
|General and administrative
|25,126
|(813)
|(1)
|24,313
|Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
|13,445
|(13,445)
|(2)
|—
|Special charges
|5,221
|(5,221)
|(3)
|—
|
GAAP-based income from operations/ Non-GAAP-based
operating income
|55,232
|43,316
|98,548
|Other income (expense), net
|2,637
|(2,637)
|(4)
|—
|Provision for income taxes
|6,819
|6,472
|(5)
|13,291
|
GAAP-based net income for the period/ Non-GAAP-based
net income
|47,443
|34,207
|(6)
|81,650
|
GAAP-based earnings per share/ Non GAAP-based
earnings per share-diluted
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.58
|(6)
|$
|1.39
|(1)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share based compensation expense
from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses
as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(2)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing
and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis
of operating results.
|(3)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges
are generally incurred in the aftermath of acquisitions and are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are
hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(4)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other
income (expense) relates primarily to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and are generally not indicative or
related to continuing operations and are hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(5)
|
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision
of approximately 13% and a non-GAAP-based
tax rate of 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of expenses that are excluded for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP-based adjusted net income.
|(6)
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP-based adjusted net income to GAAP-based net income:
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2011
|Per share
|Non-GAAP-based net income
|$
|81,650
|$
|1.39
|Less:
|Amortization
|34,698
|0.59
|Share-based compensation
|3,397
|0.06
|Special charges
|5,221
|0.09
|Other (income) expense, net
|(2,637)
|(0.04)
|GAAP-based provision for income taxes
|6,819
|0.12
|Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes
|(13,291)
|(0.24)
|GAAP-based net income
|$
|47,443
|$
|0.81
|
Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non GAAP-based
measures for the six months ended December 31, 2011.
($ in thousands except for per share amounts)
|
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2011
|
GAAP-based
measures
|Adjustments
|Note
|
Non-GAAP-based
measures
|Cost of Revenues:
|Customer Support
|54,737
|(58)
|(1)
|54,679
|Professional Service and Other
|100,955
|(205)
|(1)
|100,750
|Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets
|42,043
|(42,043)
|(2)
|—
|GAAP-based gross profit/ Non-GAAP-based gross profit
|402,399
|42,306
|444,705
|Operating Expenses
|Research and development
|86,110
|(1,844)
|(1)
|84,266
|Sales and marketing
|133,331
|(3,446)
|(1)
|129,885
|General and administrative
|50,887
|(2,687)
|(1)
|48,200
|Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets
|26,486
|(26,486)
|(2)
|—
|Special charges
|12,326
|(12,326)
|(3)
|—
|
GAAP-based income from operations/ Non-GAAP-based
operating income
|82,367
|89,095
|171,462
|Other income (expense), net
|11,949
|(11,949)
|(4)
|—
|Provision for income taxes
|5,494
|17,615
|(5)
|23,109
|
GAAP-based net income for the period/ Non-GAAP-based
net income
|82,429
|59,531
|(6)
|141,960
|
GAAP-based earnings per share/ Non GAAP-based
earnings per share-diluted
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.01
|(6)
|$
|2.42
|(1)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share based compensation expense
from our non-GAAP-based operating expenses
as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(2)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing
and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis
of operating results.
|(3)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Special charges from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Special charges
are generally incurred in the aftermath of acquisitions and are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are
hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(4)
|
Adjustment relates to the exclusion of Other income (expense) from our
non-GAAP-based operating expenses as Other
income (expense) relates primarily to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and are generally not indicative or
related to continuing operations and are hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results.
|(5)
|
Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision
of approximately 6% and a non-GAAP-based
tax rate of 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of expenses that are excluded for the purpose
of calculating non-GAAP-based adjusted net income.
|(6)
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP-based adjusted net income to GAAP-based net income:
|
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2011
|Per share
|Non-GAAP-based net income
|$
|141,960
|$
|2.42
|Less:
|Amortization
|68,529
|1.17
|Share-based compensation
|8,240
|0.14
|Special charges
|12,326
|0.21
|Other (income) expense, net
|(11,949)
|(0.20)
|GAAP-based provision for income taxes
|5,494
|0.10
|Non-GAAP based provision for income taxes
|(23,109)
|(0.41)
|GAAP-based net income
|$
|82,429
|$
|1.41
|(3)
|
The following table provides a composition of our major currencies for
revenue and expenses, expressed as a
percentage, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2012:
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2012
|Currencies
|% of Revenue
|% of Expenses*
|EURO
|26%
|16%
|GBP
|8%
|8%
|CAD
|6%
|19%
|USD
|48%
|43%
|Other
|12%
|14%
|Total
|100%
|100%
|
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2012
|Currencies
|% of Revenue
|% of Expenses*
|EURO
|25%
|16%
|GBP
|8%
|8%
|CAD
|6%
|18%
|USD
|49%
|44%
|Other
|12%
|14%
|Total
|100%
|100%
|*
|
Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included
within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except
for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and Special charges.
SOURCE Open Text Corporation
