Microsoft Earnings Press Release Available on Investor Relations Website

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 4:01 PM | 1 min read

Financial release accessible online

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. today announced that fiscal year 2013 second-quarter financial results are available on its investor relations website.

The direct link to the earnings press release is: http://www.microsoft.com/investor/EarningsAndFinancials/Earnings/PressReleaseAndWebcast/FY13/Q2/default.aspx   

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft's investor relations website at http://www.microsoft.com/investor

About Microsoft
Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT") is the worldwide leader in software, services and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

 

 

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

