Flextronics Reports Third Quarter Results

- Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Increased 13% to $148 Million - Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations Increased 22% to $0.22 - Free Cash Flow Generation of $395 Million

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Flextronics FLEX today announced results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2012 as follows:

(US$ in millions, except EPS) Three Month Periods Ended





December 31,

December 31,

Y/Y Continuing Operations: 2012

2011

Growth Net sales $ 6,123

$ 7,469

-18% Adjusted operating income $ 146

$ 153

-5% Restructuring charges $ (103)

$ -



GAAP operating income $ 35

$ 141

-75% Adjusted net income $ 148

$ 131

13% GAAP net income $ 32

$ 106

-70% Adjusted EPS $ 0.22

$ 0.18

22% Adjusted EPS - restructuring charges $ (0.15)

$ -



GAAP EPS $ 0.05

$ 0.15

-67%











An explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures

is presented in Schedule II attached to this press release.

Third Quarter Results of Continuing Operations

Net sales for the third quarter ended December 31, 2012 were $6.1 billion, above the midpoint of the Company's previously provided revenue guidance of $5.8 billion to $6.2 billion. For the third quarter ended December 31, 2012, adjusted net income increased 13% over the year ago quarter to $148 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $131 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter. The Company's adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.22 in the third quarter ended December 31, 2012 is at the high end of the Company's previously provided guidance of $0.18 to $0.22.

During the third quarter ended December 31, 2012, Flextronics recognized approximately $103 million of pre-tax restructuring charges comprised of $21 million of cash charges predominantly related to employee severance and benefits and $82 million of non-cash asset impairment charges. The Company's GAAP operating income and GAAP net income decreased 75% and 70%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting the impacts from the restructuring charges recognized during the third quarter ended December 31, 2012.

The Company expects to recognize an additional $100 million to $125 million in pre-tax restructuring charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013, comprised primarily of employee severance and benefit costs of approximately $90 million to $110 million and the remaining charges associated with other exit related costs. These restructuring activities are intended to improve our operational efficiencies in response to a macroeconomic environment that remains soft and uncertain. The Company believes that upon the completion of all the restructuring activities mentioned above, the potential savings achieved through reduced employee expenses and lower operating costs will yield annualized savings of $140 million to $160 million.

"It is clear that the macroeconomic environment is challenging with limited visibility and many economic risks remain. We are aggressively optimizing our operating footprint and improving our cost structure to better position us for our multi-billion dollar pipeline of recent bookings, and the eventual improvement in the business environment," said Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics. "We are pleased with our exceptional free cash flow generation of $395 million for the third quarter and $678 million year-to-date. Our strong free cash flow has enabled us to aggressively invest in our business through niche acquisitions and supporting our stock repurchase program," added Mr. McNamara.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2013, revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.0 billion to $5.3 billion and adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of $0.11 to $0.15 per share.

GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations are expected to be lower than the guidance provided herein by approximately $0.02 per diluted share for quarterly intangible amortization and stock-based compensation expense, and by approximately $0.15 to $0.18 per diluted share for the remaining restructuring charges.

SCHEDULE I













FLEXTRONICS INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Month Periods Ended







December 31,

2012

December 31,

2011 GAAP:











Net sales



$ 6,123,321

$ 7,469,347

Cost of sales



5,778,544

7,083,600

Restructuring charges



98,315

-















Gross profit



246,462

385,747















Selling, general and administrative expenses



207,224

244,830

Restructuring charges



4,376

-















Operating income



34,862

140,917















Intangible amortization



6,137

12,901

Interest and other expense, net



(17,089)

7,695















Income before income taxes



45,814

120,321















Provision for income taxes



13,526

14,115

Net income from continuing operations



$ 32,288

$ 106,206















Loss from discontinued operations



(7,248)

(4,029)















Net income



$ 25,040

$ 102,177













EPS:













Net income from continuing operations:











GAAP



$ 0.05

$ 0.15

Non-GAAP



$ 0.22

$ 0.18















Loss from discontinued operations:











GAAP



$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

Non-GAAP



$ (0.01)

$ -















Net income:











GAAP



$ 0.04

$ 0.14

Non-GAAP



$ 0.21

$ 0.18

See Schedule II for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. See the accompanying notes on Schedule IV attached to this press release.









SCHEDULE II











FLEXTRONICS INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















Three Month Periods Ended



December 31,

2012 % of Sales December 31,

2011 % of Sales











Net Sales

$ 6,123,321

$ 7,469,347













GAAP gross profit

$ 246,462 4.0% $ 385,747 5.2% Stock-based compensation expense

1,530

2,021

Restructuring charges

98,315

-

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 346,307 5.7% $ 387,768 5.2%











GAAP SG&A Expenses

$ 207,224 3.4% $ 244,830 3.3% Stock-based compensation expense

6,986

9,961

Non-GAAP SG&A Expenses

$ 200,238 3.3% $ 234,869 3.1%











GAAP operating income

$ 34,862 0.6% $ 140,917 1.9% Stock-based compensation expense

8,516

11,982

Restructuring charges

102,691

-

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 146,069 2.4% $ 152,899 2.0%











GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 13,526 0.2% $ 14,115 0.2% Intangible amortization benefit

199

296

Restructuring charges

1,280

-

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 15,005 0.2% $ 14,411 0.2%











GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 32,288 0.5% $ 106,206 1.4% Stock-based compensation expense

8,516

11,982

Intangible amortization

6,137

12,901

Restructuring charges

102,691

-

Adjustments for taxes

(1,479)

(296)

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations $ 148,153 2.4% $ 130,793 1.8%











GAAP net income

$ 25,040 0.4% $ 102,177 1.4% Stock-based compensation expense

8,516

11,982

Intangible amortization

6,137

13,932

Restructuring charges

102,691

-

Adjustments for taxes

(1,479)

(296)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 140,905 2.3% $ 127,795 1.7%











EPS:









Net income from continuing operations:









GAAP

$ 0.05

$ 0.15

Non-GAAP

$ 0.22

$ 0.18













Loss from discontinued operations:









GAAP

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

Non-GAAP

$ (0.01)

$ -













Net income:









GAAP

$ 0.04

$ 0.14

Non-GAAP

$ 0.21

$ 0.18



See the accompanying notes on Schedule IV attached to this press release.











SCHEDULE III























FLEXTRONICS INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)









































December 31, 2012

March 31, 2012 ASSETS

















Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,706,113

$ 1,518,329

Accounts receivable, net 2,372,706

2,593,829

Inventories 2,910,581

3,300,791

Current assets of discontinued operations

-

21,642

Other current assets 1,288,643

1,099,959 Total current assets

8,278,043

8,534,550







Property and equipment, net 2,175,445

2,076,442 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 415,816

159,924 Non current assets of discontinued operations

-

41,417 Other assets 284,390

221,471 Total assets

$ 11,153,694

$ 11,033,804























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities:







Bank borrowings, current portion of long-term debt and capital







lease obligations $ 233,393

$ 42,467

Accounts payable 4,139,618

4,294,873

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-

24,854

Other current liabilities 2,057,106

1,925,991 Total current liabilities

6,430,117

6,288,185









Long-term debt, net of current portion:







Revolving credit facility

-

140,000

Term loans

1,844,563

2,004,755

Other long-term debt and capital lease obligations 11,592

13,043 Other liabilities 464,812

303,842











Total shareholders' equity 2,402,610

2,283,979 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 11,153,694

$ 11,033,804



SCHEDULE IV





FLEXTRONICS INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO SCHEDULES I, II, & III





(1) To supplement Flextronics's unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. These supplemental measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, intangible amortization, the related tax effects and non-recurring settlements of tax contingencies. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Flextronics's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Flextronics's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of Company performance.





In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of the Company's operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to the Company's ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for calculating return on investment, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management's incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude certain of the items described below from consideration of the target's performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results "through the eyes" of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:





the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company's operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.







The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:







Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options and unvested restricted share unit awards granted to employees and assumed in business acquisitions. The Company believes that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of its operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on its operating results.









Restructuring charges include severance, asset impairment, lease termination, contract and product exit costs and other charges primarily related to the closures and consolidations of various manufacturing facilities. These costs may vary in size based on the Company's acquisition and restructuring activities, are not directly related to ongoing or core business results, and do not reflect expected future operating expenses. These costs are excluded by the Company's management in assessing current operating performance and forecasting its earnings trends, and are therefore excluded by the Company from its non-GAAP measures.









Intangible amortization consists of non-cash charges that can be impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions. The Company considers its operating results without these charges when evaluating its ongoing performance and forecasting its earnings trends, and therefore excludes such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the assessment of its operations excluding these costs is relevant to its assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of its competitors.









Adjustment for taxes relates to the tax effects of the various adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure on non-GAAP net income and certain adjustments related to non-recurring settlements of tax contingencies.







Free Cash Flow of $395 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2012 consists of GAAP net cash flows from operating activities of $478 million less purchases of property and equipment net of dispositions of $83 million. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2012, Free Cash Flow was $678 million consisting of GAAP net cash flows from operating activities of $1.0 billion less purchases of property and equipment net of dispositions of $328 million. We believe Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity metric because it measures, during a given period, the amount of cash generated that is available to repay debt obligations, make investments, fund acquisitions and for certain other activities. Since Free Cash Flow includes investments in operating assets, we believe this non-GAAP liquidity measure is useful in addition to the most directly comparable GAAP measure – "net cash flows provided by operating activities."



(2) During the third quarter we finalized the sale of a non-core business. Proceeds received from the sale of this business were $3.2 million, net of cash sold. The Company recognized a loss on sale of this business of $7.4 million, which is included in interest and other expense (income), net in the results from discontinued operations during the three month period ended December 31, 2012. In the first quarter of fiscal 2013, the Company finalized the sale of certain assets of its camera modules business. The Company has reported the results of operations and financial position of these businesses as discontinued operations within the condensed consolidated statements of operations and the condensed consolidated balance sheets for all periods presented as applicable. Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, was $7.2 million and $4.0 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively.

The results from discontinued operations were as follows:







Three-Month Periods Ended





December 31,

2012

December 31,

2011





(In thousands) Net sales $ 8,581

$ 23,376 Cost of sales 8,487

27,269

Gross profit (loss) 94

(3,893) Selling, general and administrative expenses 3

(920) Intangibles amortization -

1,031 Interest and other expense, net 7,333

80

Loss before income taxes (7,242)

(4,084) Provision for income taxes 6

(55)

Net loss of discontinued operations $ (7,248)

$ (4,029)

SOURCE Flextronics