NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Feb. 19

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. NI today announced the company will host an analyst conference call at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, to review its year-end and fourth quarter 2012 financial results and to provide a general business update.

NiSource will release its year-end and fourth quarter earnings before U.S. financial markets open on Feb. 19.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on Feb. 19, by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the audio webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Feb. 19, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 26. To access the recording, call 1-888-286-8010 and enter pass code 80007590. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial 1-617-801-6888 and enter the same pass code as above, 80007590. A recording of the call also will be archived on the NiSource website.

