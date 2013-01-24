Kevin Ollie Scores Spokesperson Deal with Webster Bank

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Bank, a leading regional bank serving businesses and consumers from Westchester County, N.Y. to Boston, Mass., today announced that Kevin Ollie agreed to be a spokesperson for Webster.

"We are truly pleased that Kevin has joined our team. Coach Ollie has consistently demonstrated as a player, coach and most importantly as an outstanding person what we call our Type W personality," said Jerry Plush, president and COO of Webster Bank. "He shares Webster's values of working together to achieve outstanding results and giving of ourselves in the communities we serve, and he absolutely takes them to heart."

"I am extremely happy to be associated with Webster Bank. They are a great group of caring people who share my outlook about building for the future. I am looking forward to a long and productive relationship with them," said Ollie.

Coach Ollie's contract with Webster covers three seasons and consists of personal appearances and media endorsements on Webster's behalf.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation WBS is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. With $20 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgages, financial planning, trust and investment services through 168 banking offices; 294 ATMs; telephone banking; mobile banking; and the Internet.

