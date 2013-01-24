Arkansas Best Corporation Declares A $0.03/Share Quarterly Dividend

FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Arkansas Best Corporation ABFS has declared a quarterly cash dividend of three cents ($0.03) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on February 7, 2013, payable on February 21, 2013.

Arkansas Best Corporation, headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas, is a freight transportation services and solutions provider. Through its various subsidiaries, Arkansas Best offers a wide variety of logistics solutions including: domestic and global transportation of less-than-truckload ("LTL") and full load shipments, expedited ground and time-definite delivery solutions, freight forwarding services, freight brokerage, oversight of roadside assistance and equipment services for commercial vehicles and household goods moving market services for consumers, corporations and the military. More information is available at arkbest.com, abf.com and pantherexpedite.com.

