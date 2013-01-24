S&T Bank Announces Appointment of New Commercial Lender

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank STBA, a full-service financial institution with branch locations in 11 Pennsylvania counties, is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Jack Jacobs to commercial lender. In this role, Jacobs will work to provide clients in the greater Pittsburgh area with a full array of products, services, and strategic lending solutions.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20070920/NETH079LOGO)



"Jack has a proven track record of ensuring that his clients' banking needs are consistently met," said Todd D. Brice, president and chief executive officer of S&T Bank. "He also has a strong background in leadership, strategic planning and new business development. We're pleased to welcome him to S&T Bank and feel that he will be an asset to our commercial lending team as well as our clients."

Prior to joining S&T Bank, Jacobs served as vice president, relationship manager at another financial institution in Pittsburgh. In this role, Jacobs managed a portfolio of clients in the commercial space ranging from $5 to $45 million in annual revenue. Jacobs has also held vice president, regional manager and business banking officer positions at another bank in Pittsburgh. He earned an Associate of Arts degree in business administration from Robert Morris University. Jacobs also holds a license in Series 6, Series 63, PA life insurance and PA credit insurance.

For more information about S&T Bank, please visit www.stbank.com or call 800.325.2265.





About S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Indiana, PA, S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates offices within Allegheny, Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. With assets of $4.4 billion, S&T Bancorp, Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. For more information, visit http://www.stbancorp.com.

SOURCE S&T Bank