Details of its new spray-up product among highlights Owens Corning to unveil during ACMA Composites 2013 Show

CEO to introduce keynote speaker; Company to lead panel discussions on Corrosion, Sustainability markets

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Owens Corning OC, a leading global producer of glass fiber reinforcements for composite systems and residential and commercial building materials, will introduce the latest in its OptiSpray™ Solutions line of spray-up products at the Composites 2013 Show in Orlando, beginning Jan. 29.

The event will begin with Mike Thaman, Owens Corning Chairman and CEO, introducing keynote speaker and former Navy SEAL, Robert O'Neill, at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Owens Corning will exhibit its extensive portfolio of composite solutions at booth #522. Highlighted solutions and topics covered include panel discussions on winning the corrosion market, marketing green, CEOs discussing sustainability and on the benefits of OptiSpray™ F Roving.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a leading global producer of glass fiber reinforcements and engineered materials for composite systems and residential and commercial building materials. A Fortune 500 company for 58 consecutive years, Owens Corning is committed to driving sustainability through delivering solutions, transforming markets and enhancing lives. Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Owens Corning had sales of $5.3 billion in 2011 and employs 15,000 employees in 28 countries on five continents. The Owens Corning Composite Solutions Business delivers a broad range of reinforcement products that provide lightweight alternatives to steel, wood and aluminum, thereby reducing weight and improving energy efficiency. Additional information is available at www.owenscorning.com.

