MGM Resorts International Named Among Leaders For Corporate Social Responsibility Best Practices

Named Finalist for PR News' CSR Award among Coca-Cola, Disney and UPS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading showcase for the most powerful corporate social responsibility and green campaigns has named MGM Resorts International MGM a finalist for its annual awards program in the category of Overall Leader in CSR Practices – more than 10,000 employees.

MGM Resorts is the only company in the gaming industry and the only company headquartered in Nevada to be named a finalist for PR News' CSR Awards. Other finalists in its award category include Coca-Cola Enterprises, Disney and UPS. The winner will be named at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on February 11, 2013.

"We count it a true honor to be named a finalist for this PR News' CSR Award and recognized among other great leaders in corporate social responsibility," said Jim Murren, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. "We earnestly believe that the health of our company is directly linked to the welfare of the communities in which we operate and so, as Nevada's largest private employer, we make it a business imperative to be a leader in all forms of corporate social responsibility."

Finalists for the PR News' CSR Awards were chosen by an expert panel that evaluated entries submitted by organizations participating in the award competition. The judging criterion included: creativity, innovation, sound planning, implementation and outcomes. Furthermore, organizations were judged according to the alignment of their strategic objectives with their end goals and proven success.

Since the company's founding, MGM Resorts has shown a powerful commitment to the fundamental principle of social responsibility. The three major initiatives comprising MGM Resorts' social responsibility efforts are: Diversity & Inclusion, Philanthropy & Community Engagement, and Environmental Sustainability. Program highlights include:

Diversity & Inclusion

MGM Resorts was the first company in the gaming and hospitality industry to voluntarily adopt a formal diversity and inclusion policy.

MGM Resorts has increased and maintained the overall representation of women (more than 40%) and minorities (more than 30%) in the diversity profile of our management team for more than half of the past decade.

Since 2001, through its Supplier and Construction Diversity programs, MGM Resorts has spent a cumulative total of nearly $3 billion with MWDBE suppliers and contractors (i.e., minority-owned, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises).

Philanthropy & Community Engagement

Since its founding in 2002 to 2012, the employee-driven MGM Resorts Foundation has donated almost $50 million to nonprofit organizations for the betterment of American communities.

to nonprofit organizations for the betterment of American communities. In 2011, the corporate giving program contributed to a combined total of more than 500 nonprofit agencies in Nevada , Michigan and Mississippi .

, and . MGM Resorts' donation in 2012 of more than 189 tons of canned food to Three Square, the leading Las Vegas food bank, earned the distinction of the largest single company donation in the nonprofit organization's history for the third year in a row.

food bank, earned the distinction of the largest single company donation in the nonprofit organization's history for the third year in a row. In 2012, MGM Resorts employees logged more than 113,000 volunteer hours and helped more than 850 charitable organizations meet community needs.

Environmental Responsibility

At more than 18M sf, CityCenter is the largest LEED ® Gold certified development in the world.

Gold certified development in the world. MGM Resorts has reduced electricity consumption by 120 million kWh per year, enough to power 10,450 homes each year.

The company has increased its recycling rate by more than 420% in four years, achieving nearly 40% diversion in 2011.

MGM Resorts has reduced water usage by 500 million gallons per year, enough to fill more than 750 Olympic-size swimming pools.

An unprecedented 15 company resorts have achieved the prestigious Green Key rating for environmental conservation from the largest sustainable operations certification body in the world, Green Key Global.

For more information about MGM Resorts International's commitment to social responsibility, please visit: http://www.mgmresorts.com/offers/2012/07_annualcorporatesocialresponsibilityreport/index.html.

