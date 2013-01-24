Snyder's-Lance, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2012 Results on Tuesday, February 12th Before Market Opens. Will Host Conference Call and Webcast at 9:00 am Eastern on Tuesday, February 12th.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyder's-Lance, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: LNCE) announced today that it intends to release its 2012 fourth quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 12, 2013. Management will also conduct a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 12, 2013 to review the Company's results. Participating in the conference call will be Dave Singer, Chief Executive Officer, Carl Lee, Jr., President and Chief Operating Officer, Rick Puckett, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Mark Carter, Vice President and Investor Relations Officer.

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.snyderslance.com. In addition, the slide presentation will be available to download and print approximately 30 minutes before the webcast at www.snyderslance.com.

To participate in the conference call, the dial-in number is (866) 814-7293 for U.S. callers or (702) 696-4943 for international callers. A continuous telephone replay of the call will be available between 1:00pm on February 12 and midnight on February 19. The replay telephone number is (855) 859-2056 for U.S. callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The replay access code is 93605983. Investors may also access a web-based replay of the conference call at www.snyderslance.com.

About Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

Snyder's-Lance, Inc., headquartered in Charlotte, NC, manufactures and markets snack foods throughout the United States and internationally. The Company's products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, pretzel crackers, potato chips, cookies, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, nuts and other snacks. Snyder's-Lance has manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Indiana, Georgia, Arizona, Massachusetts, Florida, Ohio and Ontario, Canada. Products are sold under the Snyder's of Hanover®, Lance®, Cape Cod®, Pretzel Crisps®, Krunchers!®, Tom's®, Archway®, Jays®, Stella D'oro®, O-Ke-Doke® and Grande® brand names along with a number of private label and third party brands. Products are distributed nationally through grocery and mass merchandisers, convenience stores, club stores, food service outlets and other channels. LNCE-G

