Country Music Superstar Tim McGraw to Go One on One with Fans during SiriusXM's "Town Hall" Series

"Town Hall" special to take place at the SiriusXM Music Theatre in Nashville

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Radio SIRI announced today that Tim McGraw will sit down for a Q&A session with a select group of SiriusXM listeners at the SiriusXM Music Theatre in Nashville, TN.

"SiriusXM's Town Hall with Tim McGraw," which will take place on Monday, January 28, will air on The Highway, channel 59, on Monday, February 4 at 4:00 pm ET. For rebroadcast times, please visit www.siriusxm.com/townhall.

The special is part of SiriusXM's "Town Hall" series, intimate gatherings with iconic musicians, entertainers and figures and a studio audience of SiriusXM listeners. Previous "SiriusXM Town Hall" specials have featured Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Tom Petty, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Aerosmith, Coldplay, Ringo Starr, Roger Waters, Gregg Allman, Linkin Park, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Ziggy Marley and the surviving members of Nirvana.

Moderated by SiriusXM host Storme Warren, "SiriusXM's Town Hall with Tim McGraw" will feature the Grammy®-Award winning artist answering questions from fans about his life and career, including his new album, Two Lanes of Freedom. SiriusXM listeners are invited to submit a question for Tim McGraw on Twitter by 5:00 pm ET on Sunday, January 27 by Tweeting @SiriusXM and using the hashtag #SXMTownHall and posting a question on SiriusXM's The Highway Facebook page www.facebook.com/onthehighway.

"A country music superstar with fans everywhere, Tim McGraw is one of the top talents in country music today," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "He performed for our subscribers live in 2011 in New York City, and he blew the doors off the place. Now he's back home in Nashville answering the questions of the lucky fans who get to meet him and see him in person as part of our 'Town Hall' series."

In April 2011, McGraw performed an exclusive concert at New York City's Beacon Theatre for SiriusXM listeners celebrating ten years of SiriusXM broadcasting the best in country music. The concert aired live on three SiriusXM channels: "Tim McGraw Radio," the limited-run channel, The Highway and Prime Country.

After the broadcast, "SiriusXM's Town Hall with Tim McGraw" will be available on SiriusXM On Demand for subscribers listening via the SiriusXM Internet Radio App for smartphones and other mobile devices or online at siriusxm.com. Visit www.siriusxm.com/ondemand for more info on SiriusXM On Demand.

In his record-shattering career, Tim McGraw has sold over 40 million albums and dominated the charts with 32 No. one singles. Since the release of his debut album in 1993, he has won three GRAMMY's, 14 ACM Awards, 12 CMA Awards, and 10 AMA's, while simultaneously maintaining a parallel career as a successful actor in such films as the Oscar nominated The Blind Side, Country Strong, and Friday Night Lights—as well as hosting Saturday Night Live, a rare honor for a singer in any genre. Nielsen-BDS recently certified McGraw as the most-played Country artist of the past 20 years (1992-2012) with more than 10 million spins detected and Mediabase recognized him as the most-played Country artist in the history of their tracking service. McGraw's latest release, Two Lanes of Freedom (Feb. 5), covers his broadest emotional range yet, with a set of songs that looks forward and back, gets deep and gets loose and reveals that even the biggest stars can continue to grow with consistency and maturity.

The Highway plays new country music. Listeners will hear music from Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Sugarland, Rascal Flatts and many more.

