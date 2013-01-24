Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe: Retaliation Invades IMAX® 3D Theatres Beginning March 28

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation IMAX and Paramount Pictures, a division of Viacom, Inc. VIA VIAB), Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios (MGM) and Skydance Productions, in association with Hasbro, today announced that G.I. Joe: Retaliation, the action-packed follow-up to the 2009 box office hit G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra, will be digitally re-mastered into the immersive IMAX® 3D format and released to select IMAX® theatres internationally starting March 28 and for a one week run in North America beginning March 29.

"Dwayne Johnson has resonated well with IMAX fans, and we believe his strong global appeal, coupled with the action spectacle of G.I. Joe: Retaliation in IMAX 3D is sure to excite moviegoers," said Greg Foster, Chairman and President of IMAX Filmed Entertainment.

The IMAX release of G.I. Joe: Retaliation will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX 3D Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

About G.I. Joe: Retaliation

A follow-up to the 2009 release G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, which grossed more than $300 million worldwide, Paramount Pictures, MGM and Skydance Productions, in association with Hasbro and di Bonaventura Pictures, presents G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

In this sequel, the G.I. Joes are not only fighting their mortal enemy, Cobra, they are forced to contend with threats from within the government that jeopardize their very existence. The film stars D.J. Cotrona, Byung-hun Lee, Adrianne Palicki, Ray Park, Jonathan Pryce, RZA, Ray Stevenson, Channing Tatum with Bruce Willis and Dwayne Johnson. Directed by Jon M. Chu, and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner, written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick based on Hasbro's G.I. Joe® characters, the film is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2013.

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theatres to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with offices in London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. As of Sept. 30, 2012, there were 689 IMAX theatres (556 commercial multiplex, 20 commercial destination and 113 institutional) in 52 countries.

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom VIA VIAB), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, Insurge Pictures, MTV Films, and Nickelodeon Movies. PPC operations also include Paramount Famous Productions, Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

