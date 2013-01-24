GateKeeper USA, Inc. Announces Retention of SEC Auditor

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- GateKeeper USA, Inc. (OTC Symbol: GTKP) announced today that an SEC Auditing firm has been retained to audit Gatekeeper's financial statement through 2013. This is an initial step for the filing of Form 211 and 15c2-11 for the purposes of the Company's shares being quoted on a more senior exchange. Audit work beginning concurrent with this release, and will be completed consistent with the auditing firm's normal work schedule.

"Gatekeeper is very pleased to be completing this next step, as it brings the company one step closer to being able to provide liquidity to its investors as well as execute on its business plan," stated John Leontakianakos, Sr. Vice President of GateKeeper USA, Inc. Gatekeeper USA is a pioneer in disruptive technologies dealing with security issues in the shipping industry and supply chain management. The Gatekeeper CAMS (Container Automated Monitoring and Security) device represents state of the art technology for tracking and monitoring shipping containers for the presence of CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive) material. The CAMS device is the only product of its kind that scans the interior of a shipping container 24/7 and will signal alerts from the moment it is loaded, throughout its overseas journey, until it is shipped inland and unloaded, all in real time.

About the Company:

Gatekeeper USA, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is located in Rockville, Maryland, is engaged in the maritime container industry as it relates to container security and protection from potential terrorist attacks. The focus of the Company is the development of a proprietary shipping container security device known as the Gatekeeper CONTAINER AUTOMATED MONITORING SYSTEM (CAMS). The Company has employed proprietary detection and identification technologies. The technologies being utilized by the Company provide automatic and specific real-time analysis, identification and quantification of the chemical, biological and radioactive components whether in liquid, solid or gaseous states.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, potential future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, and statements regarding the Company's mission and vision. The Company's actual results, performance, and achievements may differ materially from the results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to a wide range of factors.

For further information visit the company web site www.GatekeeperUSAInc.com or contact:

John Leontakianakos

Sr. Vice President, Finance

JohnL@GateKeeperUSAInc.com

(631) 499-3684

SOURCE GateKeeper USA, Inc.