C&F Financial Corporation Announces Record Net Income for 2012

WEST POINT, Va., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- C&F Financial Corporation CFFI, the one-bank holding company for C&F Bank, today reported net income of $3.89 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with $3.41 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 13.98 percent increase. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $3.89 million, or $1.17 per common share assuming dilution, compared with $3.27 million, or $1.02 cents per common share assuming dilution, for the fourth quarter of 2011. The corporation's net income was a record $16.38 million for the year ended December 31, 2012, compared with $12.98 million for the year ended December 31, 2011, a 26.25 percent increase. Net income available to common shareholders for 2012 was $16.07 million, or $4.86 per common share assuming dilution, compared with $11.79 million, or $3.72 per common share assuming dilution, for 2011.

For the fourth quarter of 2012, the corporation's return on average common equity and return on average assets, on an annualized basis, were 15.45 percent and 1.61 percent, respectively, compared to 15.46 percent and 1.42 percent, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2011. For the year ended December 31, 2012, the corporation's return on average common equity was 17.05 percent and its return on average assets was 1.71 percent, compared to a 14.86 percent return on average common equity and a 1.30 percent return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2011.

"We are pleased to report record earnings for the corporation for 2012," said Larry Dillon, president and chief executive officer of C&F Financial Corporation. "The corporation experienced three consecutive quarters of record earnings for each of the first three quarters of 2012, finishing the year with a 26.25 percent increase in net income when compared to 2011. Additionally for 2012, net income for each of the corporation's major business segments improved over their comparable results for 2011. These improvements include a $2.6 million increase in net income for the retail banking segment and an $860,000 increase in net income for the mortgage banking segment. The consumer finance segment continued to have strong operating results, reporting $12.6 million of net income for 2012, which was comparable to net income for 2011."

"The retail banking segment's net income of $2.15 million was a significant improvement when compared to the $432,000 loss in 2011," said Dillon. "The retail banking segment's 2012 net income benefitted from the effects of the low interest rate environment on the cost of deposits and lower loan loss provision expenses. The retail banking segment's performance was adversely affected by declines in loans to non-affiliates due to decreased demand for new loans and increased competition for new loans in the market place. Additionally, nonperforming assets continued to be elevated compared to historical levels, with $17.7 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $16.1 million at December 31, 2011. We continued to evaluate the level of the allowance for loan losses in light of the higher level of nonperforming assets during 2012, and based on our review we believe the retail banking segment's allowance for loan losses is adequate. The retail banking segment's allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans was 3.38 percent at December 31, 2012 and 3.40 percent at December 31, 2011."

"The mortgage banking segment saw increases in net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 and for the year ended December 31, 2012 of $333,000 and $860,000, respectively, when compared to the same periods of 2011. These increases are primarily attributable to increases in (1) gains on sales of loans and ancillary loan production fees, both due to increased mortgage loan origination and sales volumes during 2012 and (2) interest income generated by the segment's mortgage loan portfolio. Accompanying the increases in loan origination and sales volumes that occurred during 2012, the mortgage banking segment experienced increases in its loan production-based operating expenses and income-based compensation expenses. Additionally, the mortgage banking segment incurred increased personnel costs related to the management of the increasingly complicated regulatory environment in which the mortgage banking segment operates."

"The consumer finance segment's net income of $12.6 million for 2012 approximated net income for 2011. Loan growth for the consumer finance segment was strong during 2012, with average loans increasing 11.78 percent for the fourth quarter of 2012 and 10.20 percent for the year ended December 31, 2012, compared to the same periods in 2011. Additionally, the consumer finance segment continues to benefit during periods of loan growth from the low cost of its variable rate borrowings. These benefits were offset in part by (1) a decline in average loan yields in response to loan pricing strategies used by competitors to grow market share in automobile financing and (2) increases in charge-off activity that occurred during 2012, which translated into increases in loan loss provision expenses. Increased charge-offs were a result of current economic conditions coupled with decreased resale prices for repossessed vehicles. The consumer finance segment's operating expenses in 2012 were also affected by the segment's loan growth and expansion into new markets, which resulted in higher personnel costs and loan production expenses."

"The corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per common share for the fourth quarter of 2012, which was paid on December 21, 2012 and represents a 7.41 percent increase over the prior quarter's cash dividend declared of 27 cents per common share, which was paid on October 1, 2012, and an 11.54 percent increase over the cash dividend of 26 cents per common share declared for the fourth quarter of 2011, which was paid on January 1, 2012. Along with the increase in the dividend amount declared for the fourth quarter of 2012, we moved up the payment from our traditional payment date of January 1, 2013 to December 21, 2012, which resulted in five dividend payment dates during 2012. Given the uncertainty of federal tax rate issues at the time, the corporation's Board of Directors determined that moving our fourth quarter dividend payment date into 2012 provided the most tax-advantageous position for our shareholders."

"Based on our projections for the coming year, we are optimistic about the potential for another year of strong financial performance in 2013 as we continue to work to improve our asset quality and expand our individual business segments. We will continue to make decisions that we believe are in the best long-term interests of our shareholders, customers and employees," concluded Dillon.

Retail Banking Segment. C&F Bank reported net income of $523,000 for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to net income of $63,000 for the fourth quarter of 2011. For the year ended December 31, 2012, C&F Bank reported net income of $2.15 million, compared to a net loss of $432,000 for the year ended December 31, 2011.

The improvements in quarterly and annual financial results for 2012 resulted from (1) the effects of the low interest rate environment on the cost of deposits, (2) decreases in loan loss provision expense, (3) increases in activity-based interchange income, (4) lower FDIC insurance expense and (5) lower expenses associated with write-downs and holding costs of foreclosed properties. Offsetting these positive factors were the negative effects of the following: (1) a decrease in average loans to non-affiliates to $403.15 million for the year ended December 31, 2012 from $406.06 million for the year ended December 31, 2011 resulting from weak demand in the current economic environment coupled with intensified competition for loans in our markets, (2) a decline in overdraft fee income and (3) higher occupancy expenses associated with depreciation and maintenance of technology investments related to expanding the banking products we offer to our customers and to improving our operational efficiency and security.

The Bank's nonperforming assets were $17.70 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $16.07 million at December 31, 2011. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2012 included $11.46 million in nonaccrual loans, compared to $10.01 million at December 31, 2011, and $6.24 million in foreclosed properties, compared to $6.06 million at December 31, 2011. Troubled debt restructurings were $16.49 million at December 31, 2012, of which $9.80 million were included in nonaccrual loans, as compared to $17.09 million of troubled debt restructurings at December 31, 2011, of which $8.44 million were included in nonaccrual loans. The increase in nonaccrual loans primarily resulted from the addition during 2012 of $5.23 million for one commercial customer secured by undeveloped residential and commercial property. Management believes it has provided adequate loan loss reserves for the retail banking segment's loans. Foreclosed properties at December 31, 2012 consist of both residential and non-residential properties. These properties are evaluated regularly and have been written down to their estimated fair values less selling costs.

Mortgage Banking Segment. Fourth quarter net income for C&F Mortgage Corporation was $618,000 in 2012, compared to $285,000 in 2011. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $2.19 million, compared to $1.33 million for the year ended December 31, 2011.

The increases in income for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2012 were primarily related to (1) higher gains on the sales of loans and ancillary loan production fees, (2) lower legal and consulting fees and (3) increases in interest income. Loan origination volume increased to $220.68 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, a 16.9 percent increase when compared to the $188.73 million originated in the fourth quarter of 2011. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, loan origination volume increased to $840.14 million, a 36.3 percent increase when compared to the $616.44 million originated during the twelve months ended December 31, 2011. The increases in both loan originations and gains on the sales of loans triggered offsetting increases in loan production expenses, income-based compensation expenses and the provision for indemnifications. Additionally, the mortgage banking segment has incurred higher non-production based personnel expenses in order to manage the increasingly complex regulatory environment in which the segment operates.

Consumer Finance Segment. Fourth quarter net income for C&F Finance Company was $2.88 million in 2012, compared to $3.13 million in 2011. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $12.65 million, compared to $12.61 in 2011.

The consumer finance segment experienced strong loan growth during the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2012. Average loans increased to $276.09 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, or 11.78 percent, when compared to $246.98 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Average loans increased to $262.73 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012, or 10.20 percent, when compared to $238.40 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011. In addition to loan growth, the consumer finance segment benefited from the sustained low cost on its variable-rate borrowings. Factors that negatively affected the financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012 were (1) increases in net charge-offs as a result of economic conditions and lower resale prices of repossessed automobiles, which resulted in increases in the loan loss provision expense of $1.08 million and $2.04 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012, respectively, (2) increases in personnel expenses of $217,000 and $879,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012, respectively, as a result of segment expansion into new markets and loan growth, and (3) increases in occupancy expenses of $12,000 and $150,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012, respectively, as a result of the relocation of the consumer finance segment's headquarters to a larger leased headquarters building during April 2011.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of consumer finance loans increased to 7.96 percent at December 31, 2012, compared to 7.94 percent at December 31, 2011. Management believes that the current allowance for loan losses is adequate to absorb probable losses in the consumer finance loan portfolio.

Capital and Dividends. The corporation's capital and liquidity positions remain strong. The corporation paid quarterly cash dividends totaling 56 cents per common share during the fourth quarter of 2012, which consisted of the third quarter 2012 dividend paid on October 1, 2012 and the accelerated fourth quarter 2012 dividend paid on December 21, 2012. The Board of Directors of the corporation continues to review the dividend payout ratio, which, based on dividends declared, was 24.2 percent and 21.6 percent of net income available to common shareholders during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2012, respectively, in light of changes in economic conditions, capital levels and expected future levels of earnings.

About C&F Financial Corporation. C&F Financial Corporation's common stock is listed for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CFFI. The common stock closed at a price of $40.81 per share on January 23, 2013. At December 31, 2012, the book value of the corporation was $31.35 per common share. The corporation's market makers include Davenport & Company LLC, McKinnon & Company, Inc. and Scott & Stringfellow, Inc.

C&F Bank operates 18 retail bank branches located throughout the Hampton to Richmond corridor in Virginia and offers full investment services through its subsidiary C&F Investment Services, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation provides mortgage, title and appraisal services through 18 offices located in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Delaware and New Jersey. C&F Finance Company provides automobile loans in Virginia, Tennessee, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Missouri, Illinois, Texas and West Virginia through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia, in Nashville, Tennessee and in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Additional information regarding the corporation's products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available on the corporation's web site at http://www.cffc.com.

Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The accounting and reporting policies of the corporation conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of the corporation's performance. These include the following fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") measures: interest income on loans-FTE, interest income on securities-FTE, total interest income-FTE and net interest income-FTE. Management believes that these measures provide users of the corporation's financial information a presentation of the performance of interest earning assets on a basis that is comparable within the banking industry. Management reviews interest income of the corporation on an FTE basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures the comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP-basis financial statements, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these or similar measures differently. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the corporation to evaluate and measure the corporation's performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements. Statements in this press release which express "belief," "intention," "expectation," "potential" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the corporation's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the corporation's management. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding expected future financial performance, asset quality and future actions to manage asset quality, adequacy of reserves for loan losses and capital levels. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the corporation include, but are not limited to, changes in: (1) interest rates, (2) general business conditions, as well as conditions within the financial markets, (3) general economic conditions, including unemployment levels, (4) the legislative/regulatory climate, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and regulations promulgated thereunder, (5) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, (6) the value of securities held in the corporation's investment portfolios, (7) the quality or composition of the loan portfolios and the value of the collateral securing those loans, (8) the inventory level and pricing of used automobiles, (9) the level of net charge-offs on loans and the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, (10) the level of indemnification losses related to mortgage loans sold, (11) demand for loan products, (12) deposit flows, (13) the strength of the corporation's counterparties, (14) competition from both banks and non-banks, (15) demand for financial services in the corporation's market area, (16) technology, (17) reliance on third parties for key services, (18) the commercial and residential real estate markets, (19) demand in the secondary residential mortgage loan markets, (20) the corporation's expansion and technology initiatives, and (21) accounting principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of date of this release.



















C&F Financial Corporation

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)



















Financial Condition





12/31/12 12/31/11













(unaudited)



Interest-bearing deposits with other banks











and federal funds sold





$ 17,541 $ 5,720

Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value

152,817 144,646

Loans held for sale, net





72,727 70,062

Loans, net:













Retail Banking segment





382,284 388,095



Mortgage Banking segment





1,947 2,131



Consumer Finance segment





256,052 226,758

Federal Home Loan Bank stock





3,744 3,767

Total assets





977,018 928,124

Deposits





686,184 646,416

Borrowings





162,746 161,151

Shareholders' equity





102,197 96,090



























For The For The









Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended

Results of Operations

12/31/12 12/31/11 12/31/12 12/31/11









(unaudited) (unaudited)



Interest income

$ 19,605 $ 18,871 $ 76,964 $ 73,790

Interest expense

2,265 2,918 10,111 11,881

Provision for loan losses:













Retail Banking segment

450 1,450 2,400 6,000



Mortgage Banking segment

30 125 165 360



Consumer Finance segment

3,375 2,300 9,840 7,800

Other operating income:













Gains on sales of loans

5,548 4,316 20,572 16,094



Other

3,272 3,016 12,930 10,952

Other operating expenses:













Salaries and employee benefits

10,354 9,430 40,693 34,317



Other



6,297 5,054 23,229 21,767

Income tax expense

1,766 1,515 7,646 5,735

Net income

3,888 3,411 16,382 12,976

Net income available to common shareholders

3,888 3,265 16,071 11,793

Earnings per common share - assuming dilution

1.17 1.02 4.86 3.72

Earnings per common share - basic

1.20 1.04 5.00 3.76



























For The For The









Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended









12/31/12 12/31/11 12/31/12 12/31/11









(unaudited) (unaudited)

Fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) amounts*













Interest income on loans-FTE

$ 18,374 $ 17,601 $ 71,998 $ 68,630



Interest income on securities-FTE

1,825 1,919 7,395 7,676



Total interest income-FTE

20,206 19,528 79,415 76,352



Net interest income-FTE

17,941 16,610 69,304 64,471



















* Assuming a tax rate of 34%. For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



























For The For The









Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended

Segment Information

12/31/12 12/31/11 12/31/12 12/31/11









(unaudited) (unaudited)



Net income (loss) - Retail Banking

$ 523 $ 63 $ 2,153 $ (432)

Net income - Mortgage Banking

618 285 2,191 1,331

Net income - Consumer Finance

2,883 3,129 12,645 12,610

Net loss - Other and Eliminations

(136) (66) (607) (533)

Mortgage loan originations - Mortgage Banking

220,681 188,728 840,140 616,438

Mortgage loans sold - Mortgage Banking

226,026 155,043 837,475 613,529



























For The For The









Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended

Average Balances

12/31/12 12/31/11 12/31/12 12/31/11









(unaudited) (unaudited)

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks











and federal funds sold

$ 15,516 $ 15,612 $ 11,695 $ 19,863

Investment securities - available for sale, at amortized cost

134,052 135,363 134,235 134,514

Loans held for sale

69,366 48,866 64,645 36,470

Loans:













Retail Banking segment

404,275 404,438 403,146 406,056



Mortgage Banking segment

2,225 2,630 2,454 2,721



Consumer Finance segment

276,086 246,982 262,727 238,401

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

3,744 3,784 3,753 3,836

Total earning assets

905,264 857,675 882,655 841,861

Total assets

963,047 917,266 940,350 906,257



















Time, checking and savings deposits

562,714 542,473 552,516 537,261

Borrowings

161,921 159,684 162,312 159,710

Total interest-bearing liabilities

724,635 702,157 714,828 696,971

Demand deposits

111,518 98,372 104,737 93,912

Shareholders' equity

100,657 94,458 97,036 94,964



















Asset Quality





12/31/12 12/31/11













(unaudited)



Retail and Mortgage Banking Segments







Nonaccrual loans* - Retail Banking segment



$ 11,461 $ 10,011

Nonaccrual loans - Mortgage Banking segment



- 621

Real estate owned** - Retail Banking segment



6,236 6,059

Real estate owned** - Mortgage Banking segment

- -



Total nonperforming assets





$ 17,697 $ 16,691

Accruing loans past due for 90 days or more



$ - $ 68

Troubled debt restructurings*





$ 16,492 $ 17,094

Total loans - Retail Banking segment





$ 395,664 $ 401,745

Total loans - Mortgage Banking segment





$ 2,340 $ 2,611

Allowance for loan losses - Retail Banking segment

$ 13,380 $ 13,650

Allowance for loan losses - Mortgage Banking segment

$ 393 $ 480

Nonperforming assets to loans and real estate owned

4.38% 4.07%

Allowance for loan losses to loans - combined Retail Banking







and Mortgage Banking segments





3.46% 3.49%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans - combined







Retail Banking and Mortgage Banking segments

120.17% 132.90%

Net charge-offs to average loans - combined Retail Banking

and Mortgage Banking segments

0.72% 0.89%



















* Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings of $9.80 million at 12/31/12 and $8.44 million at 12/31/11.

** Real estate owned is recorded at its estimated fair market value less cost to sell.





















Consumer Finance Segment











Nonaccrual loans





$ 655 $ 381

Accruing loans past due for 90 days or more

$ - $ -

Total loans





$ 278,185 $ 246,305

Allowance for loan losses





$ 22,133 $ 19,547

Nonaccrual consumer finance loans to total consumer finance loans 0.24% 0.15%

Allowance for loan losses to total consumer finance loans

7.96% 7.94%

Net charge-offs to average total consumer finance loans

2.76% 2.39%













































As Of and For The As Of and For The









Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended

Other Data and Ratios

12/31/12 12/31/11 12/31/12 12/31/11









(unaudited) (unaudited)

Annualized return on average assets

1.61% 1.42% 1.71% 1.30%

Annualized return on average common equity

15.45% 15.46% 17.05% 14.86%

Annualized net interest margin

7.88% 7.69% 7.85% 7.66%

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 1.08 $ 1.01

Weighted average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution

3,329,516 3,188,317 3,305,902 3,172,277

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

3,239,981 3,145,581 3,215,049 3,135,645

Market value per common share at period end

$ 38.94 $ 26.60 $ 38.94 $ 26.60

Book value per common share at period end

$ 31.35 $ 27.08 $ 31.35 $ 27.08

Price to book value ratio at period end

1.24 0.98 1.24 0.98

Price to earnings ratio at period end (ttm)

8.01 7.15 8.01 7.15









































C&F Financial Corporation

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands)







































For the Quarter Ended



12/31/12

12/31/2011



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Reported FTE Adj.* FTE

Reported FTE Adj.* FTE

Interest income on loans $ 18,363 $ 11 $18,374

$ 17,571 $ 30 $17,601

Interest income on securities 1,235 590 1,825

1,292 627 1,919

Total interest income 19,605 601 20,206

18,871 657 19,528

Net interest income 17,340 601 17,941

15,953 657 16,610

























































For the Twelve Months Ended



12/31/12

12/31/2011



(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Reported FTE Adj.* FTE

Reported FTE Adj.* FTE

Interest income on loans $ 71,947 $ 51 $71,998

$ 68,571 $ 59 $68,630

Interest income on securities 4,995 2,400 7,395

5,173 2,503 7,676

Total interest income 76,964 2,451 79,415

73,790 2,562 76,352

Net interest income 66,853 2,451 69,304

61,909 2,562 64,471





















































* Assuming a tax rate of 34%. For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

