Holland America Line Adds More Pro And Celebrity Dancers For 'Dancing with the Stars: At Sea' Theme Cruises

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line has added even more star power to its 2013 "Dancing with the Stars: At Sea" theme cruises featuring professional and celebrity dancers from ABC's smash hit "Dancing with the Stars." Professionals scheduled to appear are two-time champion Mark Ballas, champion Kym Johnson, Chelsie Hightower, Tristan MacManus and Lacey Schwimmer. Celebrities scheduled to sail are singer Joey Fatone, actress Sabrina Bryan and television personality Carson Kressley.

The theme cruises on select ships are part of the line's recently announced "Dancing with the Stars: At Sea" on-board experience that also features an exclusive "Dancing with the Stars" program on all ships in the fleet including dance lessons and an opportunity to dance center stage in a live dance-off performance. These activities will showcase the ships' professional dancers and will be developed in collaboration with the show's dancers and choreographers.

"The 'Dancing with the Stars: At Sea' theme cruises are all the more exciting with the addition of such popular professional dancers and celebrities from ABC's hit show," said Richard Meadows, executive vice president, marketing, sales and guest programs. "We know our guests are going to be thrilled with the opportunity to see such incredible talent live on these cruises."

The six theme cruises in 2013 and early 2014 will feature "Dancing with the Stars: At Sea" events including dance lessons, a chance to meet the dancers, ask questions and take photos, and a dazzling production starring the celebrities and famed dance pros, complete with glamorous costumes and routines from the TV show. Performers are subject to change.

Professional dancers Lacey Schwimmer and Mark Ballas are scheduled to appear on ms Eurodam's Feb. 16, 2013, Eastern Caribbean cruise. Joining the pros on the seven-day voyage are celebrities Joey Fatone and Sabrina Bryan.

Chelsie Hightower and Mark Ballas are scheduled to sail Jun. 22, 2013, on ms Veendam's seven-day Canada and New England voyage. Celebrities to be announced.

Kym Johnson and Tristan MacManus are scheduled to sail on ms Oosterdam's Jun. 30 and Jul. 7, 2013, seven-day Alaska cruises along with celebrity Carson Kressley. Additional celebrity to be announced.

2014 "Dancing with the Stars: At Sea" theme cruises are on board ms Nieuw Amsterdam Jan. 5 for a seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailing and Jan. 12 seven-day Western Caribbean cruise. Celebrities to be announced.

For more information about the "Dancing with the Stars: At Sea" theme cruises and Holland America Line's cruises and CruiseTours, consult a professional travel seller, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit www.hollandamerica.com or the Plan a Cruise tab at www.Facebook.com/HALcruises.

The 16th season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Monday, March 18th at 8:00pm (ET) on ABC.

About Dancing with the Stars

The Dancing with the Stars format launched as Strictly Come Dancing in the UK in 2004. Dancing with the Stars, produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, premiered on ABC in 2005 as the U.S. version of the smash hit series. Both Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars continue to attract mass audiences on both sides of the pond. Additionally, the DWTS format has been licensed to more than 40 countries across six continents and has been broadcast in over 75 countries around the world. The Guinness Book of World Records named Dancing with the Stars/Strictly Come Dancing officially the world's most successful reality TV format in 2010 based on format sales, viewing figures and spin-off shows. The format was also named the most-watched entertainment show in the world by trade publication TBI in 2008. The show has been lauded by viewers and critics alike and has won countless awards. In 2009, DWTS made Emmy® history, garnering 10 nominations, the most for any non-fiction programming in a single award year. Since 2006, the show has won 10 Emmys® and has been nominated 55 times. DWTS has also been the recipient of two People's Choice Awards (2008 and 2009), the first ever Game Show Award (2009) and in 2012, the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Reality Series, the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program and the Critic's Choice Award for Tom Bergeron as Best Reality Show Host.

