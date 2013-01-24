Media advisory: Access to quarterly results information

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Financial Inc. (TSX: CF, LSE: CF.) is scheduled to release its fiscal third quarter 2013 earnings results and supplementary financial information on Wednesday, February 6, 2013 after TSX market close. Interested investors, the media and other stakeholders may review the earnings release and supplementary financial information at www.canaccordfinancial.com.

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:

Interested parties are invited to listen to Canaccord's fiscal third quarter 2013 results conference call with analysts and institutional investors, via a live webcast or a toll free number. The conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and 10:00 p.m. UK Time on Wednesday, February 6, 2013, and for 6:00 a.m. China Standard Time and 9:00 a.m. Australia EDT Time on Thursday, February 7, 2013. During the call, senior executives will comment on the results and respond to questions from analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call may be accessed live and archived on a listen-only basis via the internet at: www.canaccordfinancial.com/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/Events.aspx

Analysts and institutional investors can call in via telephone at:

647-427-7450 (within Toronto )

) 1-888-231-8191 (toll free from North America )

) 0-800-051-7107 (toll free from the United Kingdom )

) 1-800-760-620 (toll free from Ireland )

) 0-800-917-449 (toll free from France

0-800-183-0171 (toll free from Germany )

) 10-800-714-1191 (toll free from Northern China )

) 10-800-140-1195 (toll free from Southern China )

) 1-800-287-011 (toll free from Australia )

Please ask to participate in Canaccord Financial's Q3/13 earnings call. If a passcode is requested, please use 87744173.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 6, 2013, and after 1:00 am UK Time, 9:00 a.m. China Standard Time and 12:00 p.m. Australia EST Time on February 7, 2013 until March 23, 2013 at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 by entering passcode 87744173 followed by the pound (#) sign.

ABOUT CANACCORD FINANCIAL INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Financial Inc. is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and global capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, Canaccord has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. Canaccord has offices in 13 countries worldwide, including wealth management offices located in Canada, Australia, the UK and Europe. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore, Myanmar, Australia and Barbados.

Canaccord Financial Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX and the symbol CF. on the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Canaccord Financial Inc.