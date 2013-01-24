Oiltanking Partners, L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter And Year End 2012 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Oiltanking Partners, L.P. OILT, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2012 financial results on Wednesday, March 6, 2013 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Oiltanking Partners has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 7 that will be broadcast live over the Internet.



What: Oiltanking Partners' Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, March 7, 2013 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)

How: Live via phone by dialing 480-629-9692 and asking for the Oiltanking call a few minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below.

Where: http://www.oiltankingpartners.com. The webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations home page.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through March 14, 2013 and may be accessed by calling 303-590-3030, using pass code 4592997#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.oiltankingpartners.com .

Oiltanking Partners is a master limited partnership engaged in independent storage and transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas. We provide our services to a variety of customers, including major integrated oil companies, distributors, marketers and chemical and petrochemical companies. Our assets are located along the Gulf Coast of the United States. For more information, visit www.oiltankingpartners.com.

