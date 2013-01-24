ñol

Destination Maternity Corporation Announces Conference Call for First Quarter Fiscal 2013 Earnings

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 2:00 PM | 1 min read

Thursday, January 31, 2013 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Maternity Corporation DEST, today announced that members of its senior management will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 31, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, regarding the Company's first quarter Fiscal 2013 earnings and future financial guidance.  You can participate in this conference by calling (800) 299-6183 in the United States and Canada or (617) 801-9713 outside of the United States and Canada.  Please call ten (10) minutes prior to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The conference call (listen only) will also be available on the investor section of our website at http://investor.destinationmaternity.com.  Passcode for the conference call is 43054793.  Thank you for your interest.

In the event that you are unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available through Thursday, February 14, 2013 by calling (888) 286-8010 in the United States and Canada or (617) 801-6888 outside of the United States and Canada.  Passcode for the replay is 73287090.

SOURCE Destination Maternity Corporation

