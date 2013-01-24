World-Renowned Actress Kate Hudson Joins Advisory Council for ANN INC.'s ANNpower Vital Voices Initiative

ANNpower Advisory Council to Empower Next Generation of Women Leaders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- ANN INC. ANN, the parent Company of Ann Taylor and LOFT, and Vital Voices Global Partnership are proud to announce that award-winning actress Kate Hudson will serve on the ANNpower Advisory Council. Hudson, the face of Ann Taylor's Spring/Summer 2013 campaign, is a longtime advocate for empowering young women and is excited to be a part of the ANNpower Vital Voices Initiative.

The ANNpower Vital Voices Initiative is a groundbreaking partnership between ANN INC. and Vital Voices to empower young women from across the U.S. to affect global progress, invest in their communities, and begin their journeys as the next generation of leaders. The ANNpower Advisory Council was announced at the 2012 Clinton Global Initiative as a "Commitment to Action" and is comprised of influential women in media, business, and entertainment who have displayed exceptional leadership. Members of the ANNpower Advisory Council review, score, and recommend outstanding grant proposals as well as serve as mentors to the Fellows and ambassadors of the ANNpower Initiative to the public.

"We are so proud to build on our existing partnership with Kate Hudson, someone that genuinely represents our continued commitment to celebrating women of substance and style," said Kay Krill, President and CEO of ANN INC. "She is a role model to young women and we know she will have a profound impact in supporting our ANNpower Fellows and all that they will achieve."

"What has inspired me through the course of my partnership with the company is that everyone is committed to connecting with women in all facets of their lives, including empowering the next generation," said Kate Hudson. "I am honored to be a part of the ANNpower Initiative and look forward to the great work ahead."

The Council continues to be developed and currently includes Actress Jennifer Morrison ("Once Upon a Time," "House"), Kay Krill, President and CEO of ANN INC., and Alyse Nelson, President and CEO of Vital Voices Global Partnership.

The nationwide search is currently open for this year's ANNpower Fellows who embody the skills to be tomorrow's leaders. Fifty Fellows will be identified amid girls who are rising high school juniors and seniors with the potential to be among the next generation of women leaders. Chosen Fellows will receive leadership training and mentorship by prominent women leaders from around the world at the 2013 ANNpower Vital Voices Leadership Forum on April 1-4 in Washington, D.C.

If you know a girl who wants to change the world, please encourage them to apply to become an ANNpower Fellow at ANNpower.org. Applications are now being accepted until January 25, 2013.

About ANN INC.

ANN INC. is the parent Company of Ann Taylor and LOFT, two of the leading women's specialty retail fashion brands in North America. The Company operates 981 Ann Taylor, Ann Taylor Factory, LOFT and LOFT Outlet stores in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada as of October 27, 2012, as well as online at AnnTaylor.com and LOFT.com. Visit ANNINC.com for more information ANN.

About ANN Cares

ANN INC.'s commitment to corporate responsibility extends into the communities where we live and work. Through our charitable platform, ANN Cares, we develop campaigns that engage, inspire, and connect our clients and our associates with the charities that we support. We provide support to renowned programs that contribute to women's and children's health and well-being, as well as our associates and the environment. Since 2005, we have contributed over $25 million to our national charitable partners. Visit ResponsiblyANN.com for more information.

About Vital Voices Global Partnership

Vital Voices Global Partnership is a leading non-governmental organization that identifies, invests in and brings visibility to extraordinary women around the world by unleashing their leadership potential to transform lives and accelerate peace and prosperity in their communities. Founded by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 1997, the organization trains and mentors women leaders as agents of transformative change in economic development, human rights and political participation. The Vital Voices Global Leadership Network includes more than 10,000 leaders representing 144 countries who have trained and mentored 500,000 additional women and girls in their communities. Visit www.vitalvoices.org to learn more.

SOURCE ANN INC.