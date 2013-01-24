Invesco Canada provides update on Fixed Income team

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2013 /CNW/ - Invesco Canada Ltd. announced that Rex Chong, who had been on sabbatical, has decided not to return and is resigning effective today. Invesco Canada thanks Mr. Chong for his past service and wishes him the best.

Anthony Imbesi, Alfred Samson and Gary Lew will continue to manage fixed income mandates for Invesco Canada. Additionally, the team will expand its resource pool by accessing the depth of Invesco's Global Fixed Income team*, which has particular expertise in corporate credit, high yield and bank loans. Invesco's Global Fixed Income team has extensive resources including more than 150 investment professionals managing over US$200 billion in assets for clients around the globe.

"Combining the experience of Invesco Canada's Fixed Income team with the size, strength and expertise of the Invesco Global Fixed Income team will give our clients access to some of the best fixed income managers in the world," said Peter Intraligi, President of Invesco Canada.

Mr. Imbesi has over 16 years of investment management experience. He began his investment career in 1996 at I.A. Michael Investment Counsel, and later was an investment analyst at Middlefield Group. He joined Invesco in 1999, and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2002. Mr. Imbesi earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mr. Samson has over two decades of progressive experience managing fixed-income securities, including nine years managing a $4-billion portfolio of publicly traded bonds. Mr. Samson began his investment career in 1990 at Zurich Life Insurance Co. of Canada as an investment analyst. He then worked in progressive roles at Maritime Life Assurance Co., first as a portfolio manager and subsequently as Director and Vice President of Public Securities, before joining Invesco in 2005. Mr. Samson earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mr. Lew has over 9 years of investment management experience. He began his career at Altamira Financial Services Ltd. and joined Invesco in 2002. In 2009, Mr. Lew was promoted to portfolio manager. He earned an MBA from the Rotman School of Business (University of Toronto) and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

All three are long-time members of Invesco Canada's Fixed Income team and have been integral in constructing Invesco Canada's fixed income portfolio strategy.

Invesco Canada Ltd. (Invesco Canada), operating under three distinct yet complementary product brands, is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. A subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., Invesco Canada offers a diversified suite of investment solutions to institutions, organizations, companies and individual investors across Canada and around the world.

