Dais Analytic Corporation Wins $800,000 Energy Efficiency Grant

Dais Analytic was one of five applicants selected by a joint Department of Defense and Department of Energy team to receive an $800,000 grant furthering Dais's development and commercialization of nanotechnology materials for use in the next generation of energy efficient HVAC equipment.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Dais Analytic Corporation (OTC.BB:DLYT), a nanotechnology materials and process company focused on commercializing its technology in the worldwide energy and water markets, announced today it has secured a second grant from US government agencies for $800,000 to continue its move to the market a high efficiency dehumidification cycle valuable in most forms of HVAC and refrigeration.

Yesterday in Washington, DC, the Secretary of Defense for Operational Energy Plans & Programs, Sharon E. Burke, and the US Department of Energy's Advanced Research Program Administration – Energy (ARPA-E) Deputy Director, Cheryl Martin, announced Dais had been selected from a wide field of applicants nationwide to receive further funding for its novel technology aimed at reducing energy costs in the military and civilian sectors.

The objective of the combined Navy and Department of Energy team is to fund key opportunities demonstrating advanced heating and cooling technologies to achieve 20 percent to 50 percent less fuel usage than currently deployed systems. Progress by firms like Dais under this program to address key government department needs often translate to the US consumer and businesses markets bringing newer technology to reduce energy costs and emissions sooner.

"Our approach is radically different from today's dehumidification. Instead of using environmentally sensitive refrigerants, our unique nanotechnology plastic allows us to manipulate the water molecules directly to change the humidity and/or temperature of the air. This simple approach lowers energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions while providing what we believe is a far superior level of comfort," said Brian Johnson, Director of Development at Dais.

Targeted specifically in this grant is Dais's on-going development of an energy-efficient, compact dehumidification system that uses a nano-composite membrane developed by Dais to allow moisture - but not air - to pass through it. This process is engineered to efficiently remove water vapor from the humid air, and is projected to enable high-volume, low-cost mass production of the dehumidification system.

The dehumidified air can then be cooled using far less fuel with technology such as Dais's innovative NanoAir membrane-based chiller component. It is estimated that this system will use 20-50% less fuel than existing cooling systems at Forward Operating Bases located in hot, humid environments. Even greater fuel savings could be achieved in hot, dry conditions.

"The Dais team is thrilled and honored to have the unique opportunity to provide our military a tool which will mitigate an identified vulnerability as well as allow us to continue towards commercialization of high efficiency products. This grant is an example of the confidence the DoD and DoE have in the capabilities and innovative nature of the Dais team," said Jason Switzer, Senior Engineer and Principle Investigator of this new program for Dais.

"This grant allows the technology to yet again demonstrate its value in mission-critical applications while moving ever closer to commercialization. The validation conveyed by this award to the marketplace and the industry is rewarding to our shareholders and other key stakeholders – it's inspiring," said Tim Tangredi, President & CEO of Dais.

Tangredi continued, "The Navy and ARPA-e team is incredibly committed to an end goal of improving efficiencies and our day to day lives. Just one indication of this commitment - the ARPA and Navy team worked over this past weekend as well as Monday, Martin Luther King Day, (a Federal holiday) in order to get this program moving."

The program duration is scheduled to be twelve months or less.

About Dais Analytic Corporation

Dais Analytic Corporation (OTC.BB: DLYT) is commercializing its innovative Aqualyte™ family of nano-structured materials and processes focusing on evolutionary or disruptive air, energy and water applications.

The uses include:

ConsERV™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator (an HVAC product) useful for efficient management of ventilation air's temperature and moisture content using the energy found in the outgoing 'stale' air stream to pre-condition the incoming fresh air often saving energy, CO 2 , and allowing for equipment downsizing;

, and allowing for equipment downsizing; NanoAir™, a beta-stage water-based, no fluorocarbon producing refrigerant cooling cycle useful to replace the existing gas based compression cooling cycle in most all forms of air-conditioning and refrigeration saving a projected 50% in energy and CO 2 ;

; NanoClear™, a beta-stage method for treating contaminated water (sea, waste, industrial) to provide 1,000 times cleaner potable water; and;

NanoCap™, which holds promise to use the Aqualyte™ family to form a disruptive non-chemical energy-storage device (an ultra capacitor) when completed for use in transportation, renewable energy, and 'smart grid' configurations.

Each use demonstrates the diversity of Dais' core product - Aqualyte™ - the family of nano-structured polymers and engineered processes having a focus on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources, and ending the degradation of our environment. To find out more about Dais please visit www.daisanalytic.com, and to learn more about ConsERV please visit www.conserv.com.

