ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) Declares Dividend Of $0.085 Per Share

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 1:31 PM | 1 min read

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Peabody Energy today declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.085 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 28, 2013, to holders of record on Feb. 7, 2013.

Peabody Energy is the world's largest private-sector coal company and a global leader in sustainable mining and clean coal solutions. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. For further information, go to PeabodyEnergy.com and CoalCanDoThat.com.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20120724/CG44353LOGO)

CONTACT:
Vic Svec
(314) 342-7768

SOURCE Peabody Energy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases