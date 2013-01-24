Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) Declares Dividend Of $0.085 Per Share

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Peabody Energy today declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.085 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 28, 2013, to holders of record on Feb. 7, 2013.

Peabody Energy is the world's largest private-sector coal company and a global leader in sustainable mining and clean coal solutions. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. For further information, go to PeabodyEnergy.com and CoalCanDoThat.com.

