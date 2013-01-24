Lockheed Martin Declares First Quarter 2013 Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT announced that its board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2013 dividend of $1.15 per share. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2013 to holders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2013.

