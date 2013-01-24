ñol

Lockheed Martin Declares First Quarter 2013 Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 1:15 PM | 1 min read

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT announced that its board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2013 dividend of $1.15 per share. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2013 to holders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2013.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Md., Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs about 120,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services.  The Corporation's net sales for 2012 were $47.2 billion.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

