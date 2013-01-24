X-Change Appoints Harvard Law School Graduate Chad S. Johnson, Esq., to the Board of Directors, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and General Counsel of the Corporation

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Change Corp (NASDAQ OTC: XCHC), a U.S. boutique company whose niche is hemp extract-based Cosmeceutical and Nutraceutical solutions through its Phytiva brand product line, is proud to announce the appointment of Chad S. Johnson, Esq. to the Board of Directors, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and General Counsel.

Chad S. Johnson, Esq., brings over ten years of senior operations management experience in the retail and wholesale skincare product sector through his management of a high-end cosmetic surgery center, adding significant expertise to X-Change Corporation's management team in development, mergers and acquisitions, governance, legal compliance, and efficiency.

Robert Kane stated, "It is a privilege and honor to lead a team that includes Alfredo Dupetit and Drue Young, now only strengthened with the addition of Chad S. Johnson. The company could not have asked for a better person in that management position. We are honored to announce Chad Johnson's appointment both as a member of our Board of Directors, as COO, and General Counsel of X-Change Corporation. Mr. Johnson's proven background in corporate governance, corporate merger and acquisition regulation, constitutional and civil rights law, and skincare management will add valuable layers of intellectual and practical experience to our growing team."

About Chad S. Johnson, Esq.

Mr. Johnson, a native of Emporia, Kansas, and a resident of Washington, D.C., began his professional career in 1992 after graduating from Harvard College and Harvard Law School. Following a federal judicial clerkship, Mr. Johnson joined the law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, where he practiced for several years in federal and state financial institution regulatory law with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, serving such clients as Citigroup, Sumitomo Bank, and Travelers. He also performed substantial pro bono work for national LGBT and HIV and AIDS organizations while at Skadden. In 2000, Mr. Johnson left his firm to serve as the Deputy Director of Business Leader Outreach and Deputy Director of Gay and Lesbian Issues for the Gore/Lieberman campaign, after which he served as Executive Director of the National Stonewall Democrats, the only national LGBT gay Democrats organization in the nation. From 2003 to 2012, Mr. Johnson served as chief of staff and general counsel of The Center for Cosmetic Surgery, including management of medical devices and skincare. In addition to other legal, charitable, and business endeavors, in 2010 Mr. Johnson co-founded the World AIDS Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to document and preserve the global history of AIDS and to strengthen the spectrum of initiatives to find a cure, and more recently in 2012 co-founded with Timothy Ray Brown (the Berlin Patient) and David Purdy, the only charitable organization with a sole mission of finding an HIV cure: the Timothy Ray Brown Foundation. Also in 2012, Mr. Johnson was appointed to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of Cannabis Science, Inc.

About Phytiva

Phytiva is the newly-launched brand that is a hybrid of a proven, existing product line that has been well-managed and conservatively-run for over a decade with a hemp-based product line, utilizing the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Phytiva's revolutionary formulations target not just the symptom, but also the cause. Hemp is the ideal basis for healing solutions and has been utilized for centuries, as skin responds extremely well to its properties.

Phytiva strives to be one of the quintessential Cosmeceuticals and Nutraceuticals brands in the world. As cosmetics and nutrition are personal, over-the-counter markets, they continuously evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, creating a multibillion-dollar global market. The company believes that Phytiva will capture a substantial and highly-profitable portion of that market, as Phytiva becomes a household name.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing works such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. X-Change Corp. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

