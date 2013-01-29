LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.: New Scientific Review Cites Critical Need for Adjunctive Oral Cancer Screening Devices

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. (TSX VENTURE:LMD) ("LED Medical" or "the company"), a developer of LED-based tissue visualization technologies for the medical industry, announced today that a recent scientific review in the highly respected publication, The Journal of the American Dental Association, underscores the need for adjunctive screening technologies to help detect oral cancer and pre-cancer in earlier stages.



In a feature research article of the December 2012 issue of The Journal of the American Dental Association titled "The Limitations of the Clinical Oral Examination in Detecting Dysplastic Oral Lesions and Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma", authors Joel B. Epstein, Pelin Guneri, Hayal Boyacioglu and Elliot Abt conducted a systematic review of the effectiveness of the clinical oral examination (COE). The abstract can be downloaded at http://jada.ada.org/content/143/12/1332.abstract.



The COE is the conventional procedure taught in dental and hygiene schools to screen patients for oral cancer and other oral disease. It normally consists of a visual inspection of oral tissue, or oral mucosa, under incandescent or halogen light using the naked eye to look for suspicious lesions, as well as palpation of the face and neck to feel for suspicious lumps. The authors conclude, "The fact that OSCCs often are diagnosed at an advanced stage emphasizes the need for improving the COE, and the need to develop adjuncts to assist in oral mucosal lesion detection and diagnosis."



LED Medical is the inventor and manufacturer of the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment System, the first system in the world to apply tissue fluorescence visualization technology to the oral cavity. VELscope Vx devices are now used to conduct more screenings for oral cancer and other oral diseases than any other adjunctive device. To date, there have been more than 12,000 VELscope Vx systems sold globally and they have been used to perform more than 25 million exams.



According to Peter Whitehead, founder and CEO of LED Medical, "We certainly agree that the conventional clinical oral exam needs to be supplemented with an adjunctive screening device, which is why we collaborated with the British Columbia Cancer Agency to pioneer the application of tissue fluorescence visualization technology to the oral cavity. Moreover, we can unequivocally show through numerous studies and extensive real-world experience that our VELscope Vx is a highly effective adjunctive screening device that is also easy to use, comfortable and affordable for both dental practices and their patients."



As an example, Mr. Whitehead cited a comprehensive independent study conducted by Dr. Edmund Truelove of the University of Washington. In this study of 620 routine dental patients, the VELscope Vx device detected 28 lesions that were not detected by a conventional clinical oral exam. Of these 28 lesions, five were dysplastic and potentially pre-cancerous.



In addition, Mr. Whitehead noted that an independent study of dental practices that use the VELscope Vx or earlier generation models showed consistently high satisfaction results with the technology and its performance. "When surveyed about the VELscope technology's effectiveness in detecting cancerous or pre-cancerous lesions that would otherwise have been missed, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback," stated Mr. Whitehead. "VELscope technology received high marks for patient comfort during screening, the speed and affordability of the screenings, the ability of the technology to detect anomalous tissue, and the ease of incorporation into the workflow of the dental practice. Many dentists also reported that their ability to offer VELscope Vx screenings helped them attract new patients and increase incremental revenues. Over 90 percent of dental professionals surveyed stated they would recommend the VELscope Vx to a colleague."



About LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.



Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of LED-based visualization technologies for the medical industry. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LED Dental Inc., the company manufactures the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment System, the first system in the world to apply tissue fluorescence visualization technology to the oral cavity. For more information, visit www.velscope.com.



