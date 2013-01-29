Inca One Submits Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) to the Ministry of Energy and Mines for Las Huaquillas

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - INCA ONE RESOURCES CORP. (TSX VENTURE:IO) ("the Company" or "Inca One") announces receipt from Minera Huaquillas that it has submitted the Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) to the Ministry of Energy and Mines of Peru for the Las Huaquillas Project.



On November 30, 2012 Minera Huaquillas held a Public Participation Workshop and was able to obtain the necessary minutes for the DIA application. This application addresses all aspects requested by the Ministry of Energy and Mines. The DIA is the result of extensive field and office work of Inca One's team. Included with the application is a revised and updated compilation to date of and complementary studies such as Archaeological & Patrimony, Hydrogeological & Hydrological, Geotechnical, and Health & Safety.



Once the Company obtains the approval of the DIA from the Peruvian government (DGAAM), the Company will be able to commence the necessary permit application for water and use of the surface land.



Edward Kelly, President of Inca One commented, "This is an important milestone for Inca One in preparation to advance the Las Haquillas project. We would like to thank the local community, the Central Government, our staff and shareholders for the continued support. We look forward to bringing further economic advances to the local communities as we develop the project."



The technical information in this news release has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by Thomas A. Henricksen, PhD, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.



About Inca One:



Inca One Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:IO) is focused on acquiring and advancing properties in Peru with an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Las Huaquillas Gold-Copper project.



In 1998, Sulliden Resources estimated a geological resource on Las Huaquillas of 6.57 million tons grading 2.09 g/t Au and 25.2 g/t Ag (equivalent to 443,000 ounces of gold and 5.3 million ounces of silver)(i). The historical estimate used a cut-off of 1.5 g/t gold and remains open at depth and along its 2.2 Km strike.



(i) Note: The historic resource was calculated in 1998 and the Company has not completed the work necessary to have the historical estimate verified by a Qualified Person. The Company is not treating the estimate as a current NI 43-101 defined resource and the historical estimate should not be relied upon. The Project will require considerable future exploration which the Company intends to carry out in due course.



More information on the project and Inca one can be found on its website at www.incaone.com.



On behalf of the Board,



INCA ONE RESOURCES CORP.



Edward Kelly, President & CEO



Statements in this press release regarding the Company which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties such as the risk that the closing may not occur for any reason. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to factors such as: (i) the inability of the parties to consummate the definitive letter agreement; (ii) fluctuation of mineral prices; (iii) a change in market conditions; (iv) the inability to produce the technical report for any reason whatsoever; and (v) the refusal of the Exchange to accept the proposed transaction for any reason whatsoever. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update any changes to such statements.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

KIN Communications

1-866-684-6730 or 1-604-684-6730

io@kincommunications.com

www.kincommunications.com

