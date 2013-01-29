British Columbia Needs Practical Nurses

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - CDI College is now accepting applications for a new Practical Nursing program at its Richmond campus. An aging population, combined with an increased focus on preventative health, has caused a nationwide shortage of practical nurses in Canada. CDI College's specialized training prepares students to enter this rewarding and in-demand career field in just 75 weeks.



Working hand-in-hand with registered nurses and physicians, practical nurses perform a number of critical day-to-day tasks, including measuring a patient's vital signs, administering medications, and assisting with procedures. Working with experienced instructors, students learn the skills they need to be a valuable member of an effective healthcare team.



Practical nurses are also advocates, working with patients to promote and maintain good health. To serve in this influential role, students study the foundations of illness and disease throughout the lifespan, concepts of preventative health, and physical and mental wellness.



Today, practical nurses work in hundreds of different venues, such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation facilities, doctor's offices and schools. At CDI College, students prepare for these opportunities by practicing their new skills in a range of real-world healthcare settings during mandatory practicums.



Across Canada, the healthcare community is experiencing difficulty filling these critical positions, especially in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. In British Columbia alone, the shortage lies with extended care and long-term care facilities and larger acute care hospitals. For people with an interest in the medical field, a career in practical nursing offers flexible hours, salary and location, as well as the chance to make a difference in the lives and well-being of people.



Applications are now being accepted for the Practical Nursing program in Richmond. For more information, or to learn how you can get started, call 1-877-404-4353 or visit cdicollege.ca.



