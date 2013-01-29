Rockland Minerals Corp.: Detailed Mag Survey Enhances Targets, Schefferville Gold Property, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Rockland Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:RL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a new technical report has been released on the Schefferville gold property by the Company highlighting new magnetic data, which will become the basis for future exploration on the property. The new report is available for download at www.rocklandminerals.ca.



The closely-spaced, low altitude, terrain-draped heli-mag survey was flown to pick up iron-bearing target rocks. After processing, the results have exceeded expectations, and will become the basis for future exploration on the property. The Schefferville Gold property hosts gold mineralization within arsenopyrite-bearing Archean iron formations which are strongly metamorphosed to the granulite facies. As the new report states: "Overall gold grade distribution suggests a general gold endowment in the area, associated with, but not limited to the pyrigarnet horizons (iron formations). The gold grade distribution is abnormally high for a prospecting program."



George F. Sanders, P.Geo, a director of the Company and the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 responsible for the technical content of this news release, states, "The iron-bearing rocks show up very well on the new mag survey. The new maps show the robust gold and arsenic geochemistry correlating with the magnetic features. A summer geological mapping program is being planned to take advantage of this new data, to identify drill targets in this complex and highly prospective area."



We seek Safe Harbor.



On behalf of the Board of Directors



Rav Mlait, President and CEO



Rockland Minerals Corp.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Rockland Minerals Corp.

Rav Mlait

President and CEO

(604) 551-7831

(604) 676-2767 (FAX)

info@rocklandminerals.ca

www.rocklandminerals.ca

