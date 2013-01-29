Vantex Intersects 0.53 g/t Au Over 124.5 Metres on Galloway

LA PRAIRIE, QUEBEC--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Vantex Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:VAX)UDVAX is pleased to report its latest drilling results from a drilling campaign conducted at the end of 2012. This phase of drilling has allowed the company to test different geophysical and geological zones located mainly in the north-eastern extension of the GP zone, in the Hurd showing area.



Drill hole VHD12-57 intersected 0.53 gt/Au over 124.50 metres, including a section of 15 metres grading 1.20 gt/Au while drill hole VHD12-59 returned 0.62 gt/Au over 102 metres, including 25.50 metres at 1.28 gt/Au. These two drill holes are located approximately 800 metres north-east of the GP zone.



Within this same area (Hurd), the company intersected in 2009 (VHD09-19) 0.64 gt/Au over 45 metres, including 3 metres at 3.03 gt/Au while a historical drill hole conducted by Silver Century in 1995 intersected 172.70 metres at 0.52 gt/Au, including 4 metres at 2.25 gt/Au.



"It is possible that the Hurd area is the north-east extension of the GP zone. However, the rocks observed on Hurd are much more fractured and brittled. The presence of a fault system located in this area could explain this difference. This zone was intersected down to a vertical depth of 200 metres and remains open both laterally and in depth. The company will most likely further investigate this zone in 2013. The Galloway project as a whole, seems to contain many gold zones ranging from low to high grades (Moriss zone) which allows us to believe that we could be in the presence of a significant gold resource," stated Mr. Guy Morissette, CEO of Vantex.



Drill hole VHD12-56, located 2 km from the GP zone, intersected a new anomalous gold zone that returned 0.82 gt/Au over 10.50 metres.



North of the GP zone, drill hole VHD12-60 also intersected a new gold zone that returned 1.73 gt/Au over 4.80 metres. This zone corresponds to a quartz vein containing 30% massive sulfides.



Hurd drill map: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Forages_secteur_Hurd.pdf



The work was done under the supervision of Mr. Daniel Kelly, consulting geological engineer and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. He has read and approved this press release.



During the drilling, the samples were stored, packaged and sent to Laboratoire Expert Inc. in Rouyn-Noranda, to be analyzed for gold content using a sample of 30 gram pulp FAA. New FA gravimetric assays were performed on samples whose content was higher than 1000 ppb. A rigorous QA / QC including random insertion of mineralized standards and samples (sterile) was used in the preparation. The NQ size core was described, sampled and split in two at the company's core shack in Rouyn-Noranda.



Moriss Zone



The company plans to resume a 5,000-meter drill program on the Moriss zone as soon as possible. It has obtained all the required permits for access and drill site (tree cutting).



For additional information on Vantex Resources, visit our website at: http://www.vantexressources.com.



