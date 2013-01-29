Vision Critical Releases Brand Equity Platform Bridging Gap Between Marketing and Finance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Vision Critical, the leading provider of insight communities, today released its Brand Equity Relationship Assessment (BERA) platform by teaming with MicroStrategy(R) Incorporated MSTR, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence (BI) and mobile software and Applied Predictive Technologies (APT), the world's largest pure play cloud based predictive analytics company. Built on Vision Critical's Insight Community technologies, BERA will launch a real-time assessment of over 4,000 brands across 200 categories. With one million consumer participants scheduled for 2013, the platform allows businesses to understand the impact of decisions on a brand both today and in the future.



BERA combines voice of the consumer, voice of the market, valuation and investment analytics and market testing into one integrated offering. By linking consumer perception of a brand to key drivers such as changes in product, pricing, communications distribution and service, BERA captures unique insights that influence financial performance and valuations across a range of brand categories at a global, national and local level. Available on demand, BERA brand insights help businesses and organizations better understand the implications of current business decisions and those to come, including the level and allocation of marketing investments.



"It was client enthusiasm at our recent summits that led to the launch of BERA, a unique solution that allows clients to connect their ongoing customer conversations to the current and future economic value of their brand," said Scott Miller, Group CEO of Vision Critical. "Just as important was the opportunity to leverage MicroStrategy's Wisdom solution and APT's predictive analytics to make BERA a powerful solution independently and as an enhancement to our Insight Community capability."



By teaming up with APT, BERA leverages the company's powerful software suite licensed by over 80 global corporations to design and interpret business experiments that evaluate, target and refine proposed business programs. Brands can test brand strategies, messaging and concepts before going to market. Additionally, to mitigate possible risks surrounding product launches, BERA features modeling tools and tracking features that allow users to monitor relationships with new customers.



MicroStrategy Wisdom within the BERA platform helps capture Facebook affinity and popularity measurements across demography and geography, providing a comprehensive social media reputation analysis. "Our relationship with Vision Critical underscores the value of Facebook as the world's largest consumer research community," said Michael Saylor, Chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy Incorporated. "We're pleased that the leading provider of insight communities has chosen to include Wisdom in the brand equity tools Vision Critical offers to map the social media landscape of human preferences and activities."



In combination with Vision Critical Insight Communities and skilled analysts, BERA is a fully integrated platform maximizing the economic value of a brand. BERA will debut this week at MicroStrategy World 2013, January 28-31 at the Wynn Las Vegas. To learn more about BERA, please visit: www.visioncritical.com/bera or email inquiries to: bera@visioncritical.com.



About Vision Critical



Vision Critical is the world's leading provider of insight communities, currently supporting over 650 brands worldwide. We build software and provide comprehensive services that empower organizations to engage groups of customers and stakeholders on a continuous basis for the express purpose of extracting and managing insight to drive better, faster decisions. Learn more about the fastest-growing solution in market intelligence, meet our global partners and view our client stories at www.visioncritical.com. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/visioncritical.



About MicroStrategy Incorporated



Founded in 1989, MicroStrategy MSTR is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise software, including the MicroStrategy Business Intelligence (BI) Platform(TM), the MicroStrategy Mobile Platform(TM), and MicroStrategy Applications(TM). The Company offers its technologies for deployment in customer data centers and as proprietary cloud services. The MicroStrategy BI Platform enables leading organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute business insight throughout the enterprise. The MicroStrategy Mobile Platform lets organizations rapidly build enterprise-caliber mobile applications needed to mobilize business processes and information. MicroStrategy Applications are a set of application services designed to help enterprises deploy mobile commerce and loyalty services, build mobile identity and cyber security services, as well as generate real-time insights into consumer preferences. MicroStrategy Cloud(TM) allows enterprises to deploy MicroStrategy BI apps and mobile apps more quickly and with lower financial risk than with traditional on-premises solutions. To learn more about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com and follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/microstrategy) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/microstrategy).



MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Business Intelligence Platform, MicroStrategy Mobile Platform, MicroStrategy Applications, MicroStrategy Wisdom and MicroStrategy Cloud are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries.



About Applied Predictive Technologies



Applied Predictive Technologies (APT) is the world leader in helping organizations harness the potential of Test & Learn, a powerful fact-based approach for choosing, targeting, and tailoring strategic and tactical actions for maximum impact and profitability. More than 80 Global 2000 leaders have licensed APT's Test & Learn software, including Publix, Lowe's, Victoria's Secret, Food Lion, Toronto Dominion, Subway, Kraft, Holiday Inn, and Staples. APT has offices in London, San Francisco, Taipei, and Washington, D.C. Learn more about APT at: www.predictivetechnologies.com.



