Jenny Craig joins Canadian Obesity Network as Newest "Vision Partner"

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 22, 2013) - The Canadian Obesity Network (CON-RCO) is pleased to announce that Jenny Craig has become its newest "Vision Partner". "Vision Partners" commit significant support toward the network's operations and provide their invaluable perspective as CON-RCO shapes the future of obesity management and prevention in Canada.



CON-RCO is Canada's only not-for-profit organization that focuses on the needs of Canadians coping with excess weight and related health issues. Funded completely through its corporate partnership program and individual donations, the network strives to identify and promote best practices in prevention and treatment among health care providers, researchers and policy makers while working to eradicate widespread bias and discrimination against those living with obesity.



"The weight loss market is a jungle of products and services often based more on hope and hype than on hard science," said Dr. Sharma, scientific director of the Canadian Obesity Network. "Jenny Craig is a company with a history of investing in good science, including independent randomized controlled trials to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of their approach(i). We believe this is a standard to which all weight management products and services should be held, and we look forward to working with Jenny Craig so we can continue to provide Canadians with credible information about managing weight, and why it's important from a health perspective."



Jenny Craig's program is designed to help its clients manage their weight by creating a healthy relationship with food, building a fun, active lifestyle and developing a balanced approach to living. The company's model pairs a weekly personal consultation with a healthy lifestyle plan, including meal planning, daily activity tips and behavior modification.



"Jenny Craig is fully committed to combating the obesity epidemic, and with it the overwhelming health issues caused by weight-related diseases," said Dana Fiser, Global CEO of Jenny Craig. "That's why our relationship with the Canadian Obesity Network is the right fit. Together we hope to educate, inspire and change lives for the better - one person at a time."



About Jenny Craig



Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, CA, is one of the world's largest weight management companies, with more than 700 company-owned and franchised centres in the United States, France, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico. Jenny Craig has more than 3,500 employees and will celebrate their 30th Anniversary in 2013!



About The Canadian Obesity Network



CON-RCO was founded in 2006 to link the research, policy and practice communities to advance the development and delivery of effective obesity prevention and treatment solutions. The network's core strategies focus on addressing the stigma associated with excess weight, changing the way policy makers and health professionals approach obesity, and improving access to prevention and treatment resources. Currently, more than 8,000 professionals in Canada are members of the network. To join the network or make a donation, go to: www.obesitynetwork.ca.



