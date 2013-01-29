Kenesto Launches Free Community Edition of Its Social Business Collaboration Platform

WALTHAM, MA --(Marketwire - January 29, 2013) - Kenesto Corp., a recognized leader and provider of cloud-based Social Business Collaboration services, today announced the launch of a Free Community Edition of its platform.



With immediate availability, the zero-cost Kenesto Community edition offers teams and individual business users the same Social Business Communication, ad-hoc and fixed Workflow Processes, Project Team Organization, and Content Collaboration capabilities as the subscription-based Kenesto business packs, in a social-community environment with generous usage maximums.



Within the new Kenesto Community, individual business users can communicate with their virtual teams using real-time social and ad-hoc methods. With the new Kenesto Community being used as a central project collaboration hub, users can now engage in contextual discussions connected to every project item, share files and content, manage and execute task assignments, workflow processes and more.



"The demand for rich and comprehensive Social Business Collaboration capabilities is growing steadily," said Michael Payne, Kenesto CEO. "With our new Kenesto Community Edition, we're opening the door for business users to take advantage of the recognized communication, innovation and operational benefits our solution offers."



Kenesto's new Community edition supports 100% cloud-based file viewing, for file sharing and collaboration of documents that's more secure than consumer-oriented file sharing tools. Kenesto also supports business forms, checklists and data tables, as well as full system search. Using Kenesto, business users can immediately increase collaboration with customers, partners and suppliers, improve marketing and sales enablement, and take advantage of Kenesto's full history tracking for audit trails and as a knowledge base.



Kenesto's Community Edition is free of charge. Subscription-based, multi-tenant business packages are also available to support virtual teams of any size.



About Kenesto

