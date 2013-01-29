Hawaii Health Connector selects CGI to construct online marketplace for state-based health insurance exchange

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - CGI Group Inc. GIBGIB, a leading provider of information technology and business process services, today announced that the Hawaii Health Connector has contracted CGI to construct the online marketplace for its state-based health insurance exchange (HIX). The contract is valued at US$53 million over four years.



CGI will construct and maintain the online marketplace and associated financial and plan management systems for Hawaii's exchange. For the project, CGI's team is comprised of 50+ locally based IT professionals in Hawaii, with many positions filled by local Hawaii-based partners. CGI is also doing exchange implementation work for California, Colorado, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Vermont as well as partnering with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to develop and implement the Federally Facilitated Exchange.



"The Connector's goal is to link Hawaii's people, particularly individuals and small businesses, with access to affordable health care coverage," said Connector Director of Communications, Rose Hughes. "To do that, the Connector requires a sophisticated system that lays out the health benefits, choices, and costs available, and is easy to understand and navigate. When completed, the Connector will serve as a one-stop resource that allows consumers and small businesses to shop and compare health insurance plans, as well as determine eligibility for financial assistance."



"This is an exciting next step in the establishment of the health insurance exchange in Hawaii," said Coral Andrews, Hawaii Health Connector's Executive Director. "CGI will help us build a system that will make health insurance more transparent and available in Hawaii."



"CGI's experience to date with Massachusetts and Utah - two mature HIX marketplace innovators - as well as our work with other states and the Federally Facilitated Exchange, give us a unique, in-depth understanding of the Affordable Care Act program and state requirements," said Pete Ihrig, CGI Senior Vice-President and General Manager. "We are thrilled to partner with the Hawaii Health Connector and bring our vast expertise to deliver on their vision to make quality health insurance accessible to all."



About CGI



Founded in 1976, CGI Group Inc. is the fifth largest independent information technology and business process services firm in the world. With approximately 72,000 members located in offices and global delivery centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, CGI offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-end business and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure management as well as a wide range of proprietary solutions. Further to the recent completion of the Logica acquisition, CGI's annualized revenue is approximately C$10.4 billion, with an estimated order backlog of approximately C$17.6 billion; CGI's shares are listed on the NYSE (GIB) and the TSX (GIB.A) and are included in the FTSE4Good Index. Website: www.cgi.com.



