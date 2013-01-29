TransGaming Secures SwiftShader Software Patent

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - TransGaming Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TNG), the global leader in the multiplatform deployment of video games, today announced it has secured a milestone patent for key proprietary technology that forms the core of TransGaming's SwiftShader product, the world's fastest pure-software 3D graphics renderer. SwiftShader has been licensed by industry-leading technology providers such as Adobe, Citrix, and Google, and is an essential component for a broad range of products from web browsers to defense and medical imaging applications.



The patent-protected SwiftShader 3D-graphics rendering engine eliminates the need for a separate graphics processor unit (GPU), allowing applications to use 3D graphics on the CPU alone. SwiftShader can drive the 3D experiences that consumers expect on their devices, and will have an increasingly strategic role to play as CPU and GPU technologies converge in the future. The patent ensures the protection of this far-reaching technology as it is adopted across a broad range of industries and applications, giving TransGaming a competitive edge in 3D rendering and parallel processing technology moving forward.



Originally filed in March 2006, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued the patent, titled "General Purpose Software Parallel Task Engine", on October 9, 2012. The patent has also been granted in Canada and approved in Europe, giving TransGaming wide-scale protection on this important technology.



"TransGaming has played an instrumental role as the provider of deep intellectual property for the video games industry, and we have been a key technology provider and architect for the future of 3D graphics in many applications. This patent for our SwiftShader core technology serves as additional affirmation of both our technical leadership and the strategic importance of our IP with widespread industry implications," said Vikas Gupta, CEO & President, TransGaming Inc. "SwiftShader delivers the 3D experiences that consumers have come to expect on their devices and will be a critical element in driving the convergence of CPU and GPU hardware. We believe SwiftShader, with the patent protection we now have, will be a disruptive force for a range of companies, technologies, and devices with strategic licensing opportunities ahead."



TransGaming has authored a white paper that provides additional details on SwiftShader that can be viewed at: http://transgaming.com/swiftshader.



About TransGaming Inc.



TransGaming Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TNG) is the global leader in the multiplatform deployment of video games. TransGaming works with the industry's leading developers and publishers to enable and distribute games for Smart TVs, next-generation set-top boxes, Mac computers, and Linux/CE platforms. TransGaming is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



