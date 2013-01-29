PRD Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - PRD Energy Inc. ("PRD" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PRD) announced that it granted 1,325,000 options to acquire common shares of PRD to certain officers and directors of the Company. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.72 per share for a period of five years and vest in equal instalments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date.



About PRD Energy



PRD Energy Inc. is a Calgary based oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of, natural gas and crude oil, in Germany. PRD Energy's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the symbol "PRD".



