SIPP Industries Inc. (SIPC) Merger With Spectre A Private Label Liquor Company

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - SIPP Industries Inc. SIPC - SIPC management is of the opinion that the following is a material event which warrants public attention. SIPC is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of finalizing a merger with Spectre Worldwide Corp. (Spectre no relations to the movie or entertainment entity) Spectre, through its exclusive agreement with its authorized importer, licensor and marketer of liqueur brands including vodka, liqueurs, prosecco, tequilas, vodkas, cognac and wines sees its expansion into producing private label liquors for sales in North America and International distribution of its products with SIPC as the parent company.



The Company's three Tequila products are all packaged and produced locally in Mexico. Spectre's brands are innovative smooth tasting liqueurs, presented in attractive packaging and easily mixed with other drinks.



The merger definitive agreement will be filed with OTC Markets shortly and announced as a separate event. The existing operating subsidiary of SIPC Palm Beach Coffee B2B division will remain as a wholly owned subsidiary of SIPC and undisturbed by this new incoming merger.



More details will follow on a timely and frequent basis.



Safe Harbor Statement



Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of SIPP Industries Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SIPP Industries Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SIPP Industries Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. SIPP Industries Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond SIPP Industries Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in SIPP Industries Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by SIPP Industries Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, SIPP Industries Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, SIPP Industries Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, SIPP Industries Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match SIPP Industries Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. SIPP Industries Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. William Von Lieberman

CEO in transition

spectreworldwidecorp@gmail.com

