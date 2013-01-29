Zenn Motor Company Comments on Eestor Technology Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - ZENN Motor Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ZNN) ("ZENN" or the "Company") commented today on the announcement by EEStor, Inc. ("EEStor") on January 28, 2013, of preliminary (pre-certification) test results of recently produced single layers of its electrical energy storage units ("EESUs") built in its pilot production facility.



James Kofman, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of ZENN commented, "These tests represent the most important publicly announced milestone achieved by EEStor to date and we are very pleased to see the progress. For the first time formal testing of the EESU layers has been conducted by an independent testing company and the results are very encouraging." Ian Clifford Founder and Vice Chair of ZENN added, "We congratulate Dick and Tom Weir and the whole team at EEStor. With these results EEStor has now demonstrated that it is on a path towards meaningful energy storage capabilities for its technology. We are very excited about the next steps including EEStor's plan to make layers available to qualified commercial buyers for independent testing purposes."



John Galvagni who has been consulting ZENN on EEStor technology matters stated, "While I have not reviewed the formal report by System Engineering and Laboratories, the data published would indicate that EEStor has achieved levels of energy density not previously seen in commercial capacitors."



About ZENN Motor Company Inc.



The Company's goal is to be the provider of leading edge power storage solutions and related technologies to the transportation industry. Technologies and solutions, powered by EEStor's electrical energy storage units ("EESU") have the potential to enable OEM and Tier 1 partners to deliver advanced electric transportation solutions to their customers.



Information contained in this release relating to EEStor, Inc. or the energy storage technology being developed by EEStor has not been reviewed by EEStor and EEStor does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information.



