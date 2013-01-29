Silvercorp Share Repurchase Program Approved by TSX

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVMSVM ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Normal Course Issuer Bid to acquire up to 8.5 million common shares from February 1, 2013 to January 31, 2014, representing approximately 5% of the Company's 170,766,058 common shares currently issued and outstanding has been approved by the TSX. The Company is taking this action because it believes that prevailing market conditions have resulted in Silvercorp's shares being undervalued relative to the immediate and long term value of Silvercorp's portfolio of producing and development properties in China and Canada.



Purchases will be made at the discretion of the directors at prevailing market prices, through the facilities of the TSX and the NYSE and other alternative Canadian marketplaces in compliance with regulatory requirements. There can be no assurance as to the precise number of shares that will be repurchased under the share repurchase program. Silvercorp may discontinue its purchases at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. The Company intends to hold all shares acquired under the issuer bid for cancellation.



Directors and senior officers of the Company are not aware of any previously undisclosed material changes or plans or proposals for material changes in the affairs of the Company, nor do any of them have the present intention to sell shares of the Company during the Normal Course Issuer Bid. The Company has not purchased any of its common shares in the last 12 months.



The maximum number of shares that may be purchased on the TSX during any trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX based on the previous six completed calendar months excluding purchases made by Silvercorp under its Normal Course Issuer Bid, (being 222,774 common shares), for a daily total of 55,693 common shares. This limit, for which there are permitted exceptions, is determined in accordance with TSX regulatory requirements and does not apply to purchases made by the Company on the NYSE.



About Silvercorp



Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China which has paid a cash dividend since 2007. The Company is currently developing the GC project in southern China which it expects will become its next operating mine in early 2013. The Company's vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.



CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining Camp; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.



Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; First Nations title claims and rights; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.



This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2012 under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.



The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Jonathan Hackshaw

Director, Investor Relations

(604) 669-9397 or Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

(604) 669-9387 (FAX)

investor@silvercorp.ca

www.silvercorp.ca

