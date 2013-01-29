Alix Completes First Phase of Sampling and Mapping at Golden Granite, Yavapai County, Arizona

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Jan. 29, 2013) - ALIX RESOURCES CORP. ("Alix" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AIX)(FRANKFURT:37N) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first phase of mapping and sampling at the Golden Granite Property, located 112 kilometers (70 miles) northwest of Phoenix along Highway 93 in western Arizona. The property includes the historic Big Stick Mine, with high-grade quartz veins reporting historic grades of 13 g/t Au (0.4 oz/ton) over one meter widths (see news release, November 5th, 2012), and the Santa Maria-Homestake Mine where limited mining took place as recently as the mid-1980's with gold grades of 3.5-13 g/t (0.1-0.38 oz/ton) (Gray, D.S., 1985, Report on the geological mapping and sampling program, Santa Maria - Homestake Mine properties). Additional staking of priority areas adjoining these two mines has also been completed and the Company now controls 518 hectares (1,280 acres) of prospective ground within the project area.



In his 1985 report, Gray also noted the potential for bulk tonnage ore on the property, and subsequent to a site visit in early January (see Alix news release, November 5th, 2013), the Company launched a mapping and sampling program to investigate that potential. To date, roughly 365 hectares (900 acres) of the project area has been mapped in a reconnaissance fashion, and 21 composite chip and grab samples were collected over the same area. All of the samples have been submitted for assay, and details of the sampling will be provided when assays are received in the coming weeks. More detailed mapping and sampling of the Proterozoic crystalline rocks that host mineralization are planned pending results of this program.



Dr. Tom E. McCandless, P.Geo. and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this release.



Alix Resources is a junior exploration company actively seeking mineral for the benefit of all our stakeholders. For further information we invite you to visit us at www.alixresources.com.



